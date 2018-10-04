BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 85982 5.06 4.86 4.86—.08 AT&TInc 2 274199 34.14 33.54 34.12+.20 AlcoaCp 64183 43.73 42.53 43.11+.22 Alibaba 321436…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|85982
|5.06
|4.86
|4.86—.08
|AT&TInc 2
|274199
|34.14
|33.54
|34.12+.20
|AlcoaCp
|64183
|43.73
|42.53
|43.11+.22
|Alibaba
|321436
|160.08
|153.87
|156.13—6.24
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|136252
|10.90
|10.81
|10.84—.04
|Ambev .05e
|244702
|4.65
|4.48
|4.58—.08
|Annaly 1.20e
|149458
|10.21
|10.09
|10.15—.04
|BcoBrads .06a
|260307
|8.07
|7.78
|8.00
|BkofAm .60f
|722655
|30.79
|30.14
|30.43+.43
|BiPVxSTrs
|730081
|28.86
|26.64
|27.80+1.60
|BarnesNob .60
|92830
|7.13
|6.45
|6.65+1.19
|BarrickG .12
|154809
|11.70
|11.48
|11.65+.03
|BauschHl
|79572
|28.00
|26.18
|26.50—1.82
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|67357
|38.83
|37.41
|37.69—1.35
|BostonSci
|64610
|38.45
|37.68
|38.00—.61
|CVSHealth 2
|65776
|79.97
|78.97
|79.39—.51
|CabotO&G .24
|81353
|23.86
|22.88
|23.79+.70
|CanopyGrn
|99240
|50.21
|47.63
|48.32—.96
|Cemex .29t
|128578
|6.81
|6.51
|6.57—.25
|CntryLink 2.16
|93761
|21.99
|21.58
|21.87—.02
|ChesEng
|245310
|4.73
|4.53
|4.59—.14
|CgpVelICrd
|133242
|5.08
|4.72
|4.95+.28
|Citigroup 1.80f
|189538
|73.98
|72.02
|72.62+.26
|ClevCliffs
|76998
|12.64
|11.91
|12.29—.30
|Clouderan
|252031
|20.18
|18.57
|19.05+1.97
|CocaCola 1.56
|95822
|45.90
|45.43
|45.85—.02
|ConstellA 2.96f
|
|74241
|225.76
|216.20
|222.10+11.34
|Coty .50
|98066
|12.41
|11.42
|11.45—1.03
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|76609
|54.43
|53.04
|53.56—.76
|DenburyR
|124831
|6.70
|6.44
|6.48—.13
|DxGBullrs
|80057
|13.89
|13.06
|13.41—.07
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|118501
|8.18
|7.59
|7.76+.07
|DxSPOGBrrs
|82461
|5.28
|4.88
|5.22+.28
|DxSCBearrs
|123553
|9.25
|8.86
|9.16+.37
|Disney 1.68
|64156
|117.17
|115.12
|116.13—.78
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|88719
|64.31
|63.31
|64.01—.38
|EliLilly 2.25
|
|109405
|115.68
|111.04
|112.99+4.37
|EnCanag .06
|107471
|13.45
|12.83
|13.01—.46
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|68714
|17.75
|17.39
|17.52—.25
|ENSCO .04
|65979
|8.51
|8.22
|8.35—.19
|Exelon 1.38
|63685
|43.33
|42.56
|43.24+.14
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|96735
|86.08
|85.25
|85.58—.57
|FstDatan
|75478
|24.31
|23.73
|23.93—.53
|FordM .60a
|387793
|9.22
|9.09
|9.15+.02
|Fortiven .28
|65433
|84.30
|83.39
|83.95+.21
|FrptMcM .20
|232828
|14.08
|13.45
|13.63—.32
|GarrtMotn
|75574
|16.71
|16.09
|16.24—.47
|GenElec .48
|747238
|12.68
|12.34
|12.66+.18
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|188705
|34.66
|33.95
|34.25+.25
|Gerdau .02e
|88197
|4.25
|4.07
|4.13—.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|65959
|10.37
|10.14
|10.21—.09
|HPInc .56f
|129531
|27.08
|26.22
|26.42+.36
|HPEntn .45e
|101880
|17.00
|16.78
|16.85+.10
|HostHotls 1a
|64331
|20.78
|20.16
|20.26—.53
|ICICIBk .16e
|140901
|8.60
|8.35
|8.35+.09
|iShGold
|121713
|11.57
|11.48
|11.49—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|416569
|36.83
|35.75
|36.51—.39
|iShHK .61e
|76379
|23.08
|22.75
|22.83—.52
|iShSilver
|92417
|13.87
|13.66
|13.71—.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|531714
|41.21
|40.48
|40.72—1.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|
|1316042
|41.62
|40.81
|40.99—1.05
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|98437
|113.66
|113.23
|113.38—.47
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|162071
|114.39
|113.71
|114.02—.81
|iSEafe 1.66e
|386714
|67.20
|66.50
|66.81—.79
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|249351
|85.90
|85.58
|85.68—.32
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|288368
|165.65
|163.13
|163.64—2.33
|iShREst 2.76e
|129665
|78.38
|77.46
|77.91—.79
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|66234
|63.37
|62.72
|63.01—.77
|Infosyss
|149056
|10.02
|9.80
|10.00—.04
|iShJapanrs
|84991
|59.57
|58.84
|59.16—.81
|iSTaiwnrs
|68159
|36.29
|35.78
|35.95—.91
|iShCorEM .95e
|
|210367
|50.26
|49.34
|49.57—1.21
|ItauUnibH .58e
|314954
|12.22
|11.76
|12.14+.01
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|x163529
|116.81
|114.21
|115.27+1.03
|Keycorp .48f
|128649
|20.74
|20.25
|20.44+.30
|KindMorg .80
|100730
|18.36
|18.08
|18.27+.03
|Kinrossg
|137107
|2.83
|2.73
|2.75—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|75083
|29.39
|28.66
|28.78—.60
|LennarA .16
|72471
|46.00
|44.54
|44.69—1.55
|LloydBkg .47a
|288399
|3.05
|3.00
|3.01+.01
|MGM Rsts .48
|64086
|27.57
|26.60
|26.91—.62
|Macys 1.51
|91616
|33.68
|32.48
|32.87—.53
|Mallinckdt
|69422
|29.88
|25.39
|25.73—5.38
|Manulifeg .88
|239818
|18.06
|17.21
|17.44—.61
|MarathnO .20
|109487
|24.14
|23.43
|23.72—.27
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|65590
|86.32
|84.01
|85.27—1.12
|Merck 1.92
|93946
|71.36
|70.46
|71.22—.15
|MorgStan 1.20f
|77222
|47.93
|46.97
|47.27+.16
|Nabors .24
|155227
|6.60
|6.35
|6.42—.07
|NOilVarco .20
|73039
|46.64
|44.50
|45.28+.67
|NewellRub .92f
|89016
|20.46
|19.96
|19.97—.45
|NikeB s .80
|91254
|82.48
|80.02
|80.18—2.32
|NokiaCp .19e
|102488
|5.55
|5.46
|5.48+.01
|Oracle .76
|190339
|49.78
|49.17
|49.47—.28
|Pandora
|137568
|9.04
|8.80
|8.97—.09
|Penney
|145448
|1.71
|1.63
|1.63+.01
|PetrbrsA
|150772
|12.56
|11.83
|12.31+.11
|Petrobras
|432741
|14.03
|13.26
|13.69+.14
|Pfizer 1.36
|179861
|44.79
|44.29
|44.70—.11
|ProctGam 2.87
|70152
|82.50
|81.10
|81.92—1.11
|PrUShSPrs
|72485
|33.79
|32.99
|33.37+.51
|PrUShD3rs
|65994
|14.28
|13.80
|14.04+.31
|PulteGrp .36
|68996
|23.94
|23.46
|23.79—.30
|RegionsFn .56f
|118396
|18.93
|18.51
|18.67+.20
|RiteAid
|188838
|1.21
|1.15
|1.15
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|87087
|267.71
|264.58
|266.25—1.70
|SpdrGold
|66126
|114.19
|113.26
|113.48+.06
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1112762
|291.24
|287.66
|289.44—2.28
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|151749
|35.83
|35.68
|35.72—.16
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|171622
|61.08
|59.80
|60.15+.12
|SpdrRetls .49e
|68018
|49.22
|48.45
|48.68—.47
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|159559
|44.81
|43.57
|43.86—.71
|Schlmbrg 2
|69031
|63.29
|62.30
|62.85+.23
|Schwab .52f
|87127
|52.47
|50.80
|51.68+.88
|SnapIncAn
|365051
|7.99
|7.56
|7.80—.43
|SouthnCo 2.40
|81562
|43.35
|42.54
|42.98+.19
|SwstnEngy
|240537
|5.44
|5.21
|5.27—.07
|Sprint
|108306
|6.53
|6.40
|6.53+.03
|Squaren
|138656
|97.06
|92.30
|94.49—2.47
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|109764
|95.30
|93.91
|94.40—.93
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|199634
|53.57
|53.09
|53.49—.13
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|129598
|114.80
|112.71
|113.09—1.80
|SPEngy 2.04e
|151912
|77.71
|76.72
|77.17—.32
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|926833
|28.35
|27.92
|28.14+.19
|SPInds 1.12e
|125209
|79.75
|78.74
|79.34—.26
|SPTech .78e
|232911
|75.62
|74.07
|74.56—1.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|240759
|52.93
|52.02
|52.82+.28
|TaiwSemi .73e
|78846
|43.08
|41.97
|42.43—1.53
|TevaPhrm .73e
|137706
|22.19
|21.62
|21.84+.23
|Transocn
|100774
|14.07
|13.54
|13.73—.36
|Twitter
|210397
|28.76
|27.87
|28.23—.78
|USOilFd
|264009
|16.03
|15.61
|15.74—.34
|USSteel .20
|89265
|30.91
|29.59
|29.92+.02
|ValeSA .29e
|214800
|15.52
|14.98
|15.10—.35
|VanEGold .06e
|429858
|18.99
|18.59
|18.75—.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|202454
|21.39
|20.90
|20.93—.63
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|96615
|106.19
|103.76
|104.65—2.41
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|64157
|25.98
|25.39
|25.59—.19
|VanEJrGld
|112241
|28.34
|27.61
|27.83+.09
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|67594
|78.65
|77.73
|78.24—.66
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|212257
|40.00
|39.21
|39.40—.92
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|91684
|42.76
|42.30
|42.48—.55
|Vereit .55
|164735
|7.15
|6.97
|7.00—.15
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|157326
|55.03
|53.96
|55.02+.73
|Visa s .84
|92071
|149.28
|146.10
|146.76—2.61
|WPXEngy
|86427
|20.80
|20.01
|20.19—.34
|WeathfIntl
|136016
|2.85
|2.73
|2.78—.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|214169
|53.86
|52.73
|53.51+.86
|WmsCos 1.36
|92295
|28.09
|27.70
|27.77—.21
|Yamanag .02
|76433
|2.58
|2.49
|2.49—.01
