BC-150-actives-e,

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 10:11 am 10/31/2018 10:11am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 23716 3.63 3.53 3.58+.08
AT&TInc 2 37487 30.69 30.36 30.41—.06
Alibaba 48762 142.36 139.54 142.06+5.73
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 33978 9.96 9.84 9.93+.04
Ambev .05e 31749 4.35 4.28 4.31+.02
Annaly 1.20e 13338 9.94 9.84 9.88—.04
Arconic .24 11296 21.05 20.31 20.74+1.04
AuroraCn 44388 6.59 6.19 6.59+.50
BPPLC 2.38 24097 43.60 43.24 43.58+1.37
BcoBrads .06a 29566 9.37 9.15 9.17—.23
BcoSantSA .21e 9977 4.81 4.77 4.80+.09
BkofAm .60 97055 27.38 27.06 27.36+.58
BiPVxSTrs 57179 38.22 37.83 37.89—.98
BarrickG .12 23318 12.66 12.44 12.61—.10
Baxters .76 19603 64.09 61.73 63.15—5.51
Canon 10411 28.48 28.25 28.37—.34
CanopyGrn 22320 36.10 34.62 36.04+2.07
Caterpillar 3.44
10478 121.49 119.26 121.04+3.58
Cemex .29t 10494 5.25 5.11 5.24+.16
Cemigpf .08e 12355 3.02 2.94 2.96—.04
ChesEng 86651 3.48 3.36 3.45+.18
Citigroup 1.80f 24565 65.56 64.84 65.49+.96
ClevCliffs .60 11691 10.49 10.22 10.48+.38
CocaCola 1.56 20024 47.59 47.37 47.46—.17
DenburyR 25322 3.60 3.43 3.52+.16
DxGBullrs 31576 13.23 12.81 13.18—.58
DrGMBllrs .09e 39739 7.46 7.18 7.33—.36
DirSPBears 10725 26.10 25.65 25.67—1.10
DxSCBearrs 22051 11.44 11.26 11.28—.41
DrxSCBulls .41e
10127 63.40 62.48 63.32+2.20
DrxSPBulls 13320 43.47 42.76 43.44+1.72
DowDuPnt 1.52 12541 53.75 53.18 53.61+.98
EnCanag .06 14715 10.38 10.17 10.26+.22
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 11692 15.70 15.40 15.58+.58
ENSCO .04 17732 7.29 6.96 7.26+.29
EntProdPt 1.73 12102 27.56 27.06 27.37+.87
EsteeLdr 1.52
12221 146.33 140.02 140.51+9.29
ExxonMbl 3.28 12900 79.45 78.90 79.39+.61
FiatChrys 14620 15.35 15.21 15.26—.12
FstDatan 13492 18.55 18.10 18.26+.42
FordM .60a 100262 9.67 9.50 9.53+.07
FrptMcM .20 18001 11.63 11.38 11.61+.20
GenElec .48 243503 10.39 10.13 10.28+.10
GenMotors 1.52 91914 36.40 35.40 35.89+2.35
Genworth 13239 4.28 4.17 4.25+.03
Goldcrpg .24 32745 8.95 8.62 8.93—.11
ICICIBk .16e 18141 9.52 9.47 9.47+.17
iShGold 23482 11.65 11.61 11.62—.11
iShBrazil .67e 35856 40.39 39.99 40.06—.33
iShGerm .60e 14451 27.34 27.19 27.33+.29
iShSilver 15250 13.45 13.40 13.42—.19
iShChinaLC .87e 29797 39.32 39.11 39.30+.49
iShEMkts .59e 179700 39.23 39.07 39.20+.46
iShiBoxIG 3.87
13430 112.55 112.38 112.47—.08
iSEafe 1.66e 28481 62.67 62.40 62.65+.65
iShiBxHYB 5.09 40917 84.53 84.41 84.53+.18
iShR2K 1.77e
34086 151.48 150.71 151.41+1.68
iShREst 2.76e 13671 78.91 78.38 78.52—.41
Infosyss 12062 9.52 9.41 9.50+.31
IBM 6.28 19866 116.50 114.31 115.05—.35
IntlGmeTn .80 13777 18.57 17.14 17.80+1.79
iSTaiwnrs 10118 33.27 33.14 33.21+.57
iShCorEM .95e 15783 47.30 47.11 47.27+.57
ItauUnibH .58e 61123 13.40 13.05 13.09—.33
JPMorgCh 2.24f
20033 108.64 107.79 108.59+1.89
Kellogg 2.24 14579 67.46 64.95 65.55—6.31
KeurDrPep 2.32
11112 26.60 25.08 25.80+1.21
Keycorp .48f 11490 18.29 18.00 18.22+.40
KindMorg .80 16024 17.01 16.83 16.88+.12
Kinrossg 16810 2.65 2.59 2.64—.05
Kroger s .56f 18955 30.11 29.18 29.49—.60
MGM Rsts .48 22815 26.79 25.67 26.33+1.14
Macys 1.51 11363 35.88 35.42 35.47—.25
MarathnO .20 14466 19.29 18.89 19.21+.53
MarathPts 1.84
11219 71.65 69.82 70.91+2.11
MasterCrd 1 13624 197.50 193.25 196.97+9.24
Merck 2.20f 13960 73.69 72.77 73.60+.73
MolsCoorB 1.64 11405 64.91 61.89 62.95+4.74
MorgStan 1.20 14619 45.66 45.11 45.62+1.12
Nabors .24 21832 5.00 4.61 4.88+.13
NewellRub .92f 14035 16.30 15.57 15.70—.26
NewmtM .56 10798 30.72 30.10 30.57—.43
NikeB s .80 10204 76.34 75.49 76.14+1.63
NokiaCp .19e 44883 5.67 5.63 5.67+.04
OasisPet 14564 10.26 9.97 10.22+.41
Oracle .76 22454 49.08 48.59 48.82+.25
PetrbrsA 19496 15.14 14.83 14.90—.19
Petrobras 36004 16.51 16.13 16.20—.21
Pfizer 1.36 21837 43.26 42.71 43.03+.14
PhilipMor 4.56 11247 90.24 87.88 87.95—2.52
PUltSP500s 12795 45.84 45.11 45.81+1.81
ProctGam 2.87 10712 88.78 87.82 87.90—1.29
PrUShSPrs 16208 38.01 37.57 37.60—1.08
PrUShD3rs 16431 16.56 16.28 16.32—.60
PulteGrp .36 16010 25.37 25.01 25.11+.21
RegionsFn .56 20936 16.96 16.71 16.86+.34
RiteAid 13166 1.15 1.13 1.15+.04
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
11100 251.68 250.39 251.55+2.85
SpdrGold 18024 114.95 114.66 114.71—1.09
S&P500ETF 4.13e
134717 271.65 270.12 271.57+3.80
SpdrBiots .44e 13175 80.61 79.23 79.91+1.55
SpdrHome .15e 16659 34.34 34.05 34.15+.35
SpdrLehHY 2.30 19128 35.21 35.17 35.21+.10
SpdrS&PRB .74e
15630 54.40 53.95 54.25+.72
SpdrRetls .49e 13332 48.28 47.70 47.76—.06
SpdrOGEx .73e 39006 36.49 35.80 36.30+.95
STMicro .40 10355 15.39 15.20 15.36+.54
ScorpioTk .04 10725 1.79 1.71 1.77+.10
SibanyeG .14r 11582 2.90 2.83 2.86—.07
SnapIncAn 34718 6.60 6.48 6.58+.15
SwstnEngy 22527 5.32 5.21 5.30+.08
Sprint 49739 6.36 6.06 6.26+.58
Squaren 31740 72.69 71.04 72.68+3.92
SPMatls .98e 27786 52.80 52.27 52.61+.71
SPHlthC 1.01e 14558 89.35 88.76 89.22+.64
SPCnSt 1.28e 44830 55.52 54.81 54.84—.69
SPEngy 2.04e 20220 67.96 67.28 67.62+.87
SPDRFncl .46e 71775 26.31 26.13 26.29+.37
SPInds 1.12e 19085 70.65 69.90 70.58+1.23
SPTech .78e 25828 69.32 68.67 69.31+1.62
SPUtil 1.55e 46407 54.00 53.37 53.63—.70
TALEducs 14783 30.05 28.07 28.60+1.01
TaiwSemi .73e 14309 38.99 38.53 38.67+.89
TevaPhrm .73e 11641 19.91 19.51 19.85+.09
3DSys 43027 14.56 12.91 14.03—2.93
TollBros .44 13651 34.36 33.44 34.05+.85
Transocn 36499 11.29 10.95 11.19+.37
Twitter 64174 35.25 34.35 35.20+1.34
UndrArms 19484 23.73 22.89 23.63+.40
UnArCwi 11633 21.40 20.67 21.35+.38
USOilFd 40542 14.00 13.94 13.95—.08
USSteel .20 10272 25.99 25.42 25.97+.65
ValeSA .29e 44171 15.05 14.73 15.03+.44
VanEGold .06e 67735 18.89 18.69 18.87—.29
VnEkSemi .58e 11316 94.33 93.22 94.00+1.58
VEckOilSvc .47e
11835 21.03 20.74 20.93+.09
VanEJrGld 15065 27.67 27.35 27.55—.42
VangREIT 3.08e 9952 79.27 78.72 78.84—.41
VangEmg 1.10e 38908 37.92 37.76 37.88+.45
VangFTSE 1.10e
10425 39.65 39.49 39.64+.41
Vereit .55 9903 7.50 7.38 7.38—.10
VerizonCm 2.41f 21256 58.32 57.35 57.41—.77
Visa s 1f 18273 137.82 134.99 137.50+4.74
WPXEngy 11462 16.37 15.87 16.35+.69
WalMart 2.08f
14748 102.49 100.94 101.04—1.38
WeathfIntl 81928 1.37 1.27 1.33+.07
WellsFargo 1.72f
23447 53.58 53.03 53.46+.77
WhitngPetrs 14859 38.93 36.32 37.06+1.78
Yamanag .02 14589 2.31 2.27 2.31—.05
YumChina .48f 15320 36.83 33.90 36.00+4.31
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

