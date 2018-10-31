BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 23716 3.63 3.53 3.58+.08 AT&TInc 2 37487 30.69 30.36 30.41—.06 Alibaba 48762 142.36 139.54 142.06+5.73 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|23716
|3.63
|3.53
|3.58+.08
|AT&TInc 2
|37487
|30.69
|30.36
|30.41—.06
|Alibaba
|48762
|142.36
|139.54
|142.06+5.73
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|33978
|9.96
|9.84
|9.93+.04
|Ambev .05e
|31749
|4.35
|4.28
|4.31+.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|13338
|9.94
|9.84
|9.88—.04
|Arconic .24
|11296
|21.05
|20.31
|20.74+1.04
|AuroraCn
|44388
|6.59
|6.19
|6.59+.50
|BPPLC 2.38
|24097
|43.60
|43.24
|43.58+1.37
|BcoBrads .06a
|29566
|9.37
|9.15
|9.17—.23
|BcoSantSA .21e
|9977
|4.81
|4.77
|4.80+.09
|BkofAm .60
|97055
|27.38
|27.06
|27.36+.58
|BiPVxSTrs
|57179
|38.22
|37.83
|37.89—.98
|BarrickG .12
|23318
|12.66
|12.44
|12.61—.10
|Baxters .76
|19603
|64.09
|61.73
|63.15—5.51
|Canon
|10411
|28.48
|28.25
|28.37—.34
|CanopyGrn
|22320
|36.10
|34.62
|36.04+2.07
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|10478
|121.49
|119.26
|121.04+3.58
|Cemex .29t
|10494
|5.25
|5.11
|5.24+.16
|Cemigpf .08e
|12355
|3.02
|2.94
|2.96—.04
|ChesEng
|86651
|3.48
|3.36
|3.45+.18
|Citigroup 1.80f
|24565
|65.56
|64.84
|65.49+.96
|ClevCliffs .60
|11691
|10.49
|10.22
|10.48+.38
|CocaCola 1.56
|20024
|47.59
|47.37
|47.46—.17
|DenburyR
|25322
|3.60
|3.43
|3.52+.16
|DxGBullrs
|31576
|13.23
|12.81
|13.18—.58
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|39739
|7.46
|7.18
|7.33—.36
|DirSPBears
|10725
|26.10
|25.65
|25.67—1.10
|DxSCBearrs
|22051
|11.44
|11.26
|11.28—.41
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|10127
|63.40
|62.48
|63.32+2.20
|DrxSPBulls
|13320
|43.47
|42.76
|43.44+1.72
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|12541
|53.75
|53.18
|53.61+.98
|EnCanag .06
|14715
|10.38
|10.17
|10.26+.22
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|11692
|15.70
|15.40
|15.58+.58
|ENSCO .04
|17732
|7.29
|6.96
|7.26+.29
|EntProdPt 1.73
|12102
|27.56
|27.06
|27.37+.87
|EsteeLdr 1.52
|
|12221
|146.33
|140.02
|140.51+9.29
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|12900
|79.45
|78.90
|79.39+.61
|FiatChrys
|14620
|15.35
|15.21
|15.26—.12
|FstDatan
|13492
|18.55
|18.10
|18.26+.42
|FordM .60a
|100262
|9.67
|9.50
|9.53+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|18001
|11.63
|11.38
|11.61+.20
|GenElec .48
|243503
|10.39
|10.13
|10.28+.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|91914
|36.40
|35.40
|35.89+2.35
|Genworth
|13239
|4.28
|4.17
|4.25+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|32745
|8.95
|8.62
|8.93—.11
|ICICIBk .16e
|18141
|9.52
|9.47
|9.47+.17
|iShGold
|23482
|11.65
|11.61
|11.62—.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|35856
|40.39
|39.99
|40.06—.33
|iShGerm .60e
|14451
|27.34
|27.19
|27.33+.29
|iShSilver
|15250
|13.45
|13.40
|13.42—.19
|iShChinaLC .87e
|29797
|39.32
|39.11
|39.30+.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|179700
|39.23
|39.07
|39.20+.46
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|13430
|112.55
|112.38
|112.47—.08
|iSEafe 1.66e
|28481
|62.67
|62.40
|62.65+.65
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|40917
|84.53
|84.41
|84.53+.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|34086
|151.48
|150.71
|151.41+1.68
|iShREst 2.76e
|13671
|78.91
|78.38
|78.52—.41
|Infosyss
|12062
|9.52
|9.41
|9.50+.31
|IBM 6.28
|19866
|116.50
|114.31
|115.05—.35
|IntlGmeTn .80
|13777
|18.57
|17.14
|17.80+1.79
|iSTaiwnrs
|10118
|33.27
|33.14
|33.21+.57
|iShCorEM .95e
|15783
|47.30
|47.11
|47.27+.57
|ItauUnibH .58e
|61123
|13.40
|13.05
|13.09—.33
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|20033
|108.64
|107.79
|108.59+1.89
|Kellogg 2.24
|14579
|67.46
|64.95
|65.55—6.31
|KeurDrPep 2.32
|
|11112
|26.60
|25.08
|25.80+1.21
|Keycorp .48f
|11490
|18.29
|18.00
|18.22+.40
|KindMorg .80
|16024
|17.01
|16.83
|16.88+.12
|Kinrossg
|16810
|2.65
|2.59
|2.64—.05
|Kroger s .56f
|18955
|30.11
|29.18
|29.49—.60
|MGM Rsts .48
|22815
|26.79
|25.67
|26.33+1.14
|Macys 1.51
|11363
|35.88
|35.42
|35.47—.25
|MarathnO .20
|14466
|19.29
|18.89
|19.21+.53
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|11219
|71.65
|69.82
|70.91+2.11
|MasterCrd 1
|13624
|197.50
|193.25
|196.97+9.24
|Merck 2.20f
|13960
|73.69
|72.77
|73.60+.73
|MolsCoorB 1.64
|11405
|64.91
|61.89
|62.95+4.74
|MorgStan 1.20
|14619
|45.66
|45.11
|45.62+1.12
|Nabors .24
|21832
|5.00
|4.61
|4.88+.13
|NewellRub .92f
|14035
|16.30
|15.57
|15.70—.26
|NewmtM .56
|10798
|30.72
|30.10
|30.57—.43
|NikeB s .80
|10204
|76.34
|75.49
|76.14+1.63
|NokiaCp .19e
|44883
|5.67
|5.63
|5.67+.04
|OasisPet
|14564
|10.26
|9.97
|10.22+.41
|Oracle .76
|22454
|49.08
|48.59
|48.82+.25
|PetrbrsA
|19496
|15.14
|14.83
|14.90—.19
|Petrobras
|36004
|16.51
|16.13
|16.20—.21
|Pfizer 1.36
|21837
|43.26
|42.71
|43.03+.14
|PhilipMor 4.56
|11247
|90.24
|87.88
|87.95—2.52
|PUltSP500s
|12795
|45.84
|45.11
|45.81+1.81
|ProctGam 2.87
|10712
|88.78
|87.82
|87.90—1.29
|PrUShSPrs
|16208
|38.01
|37.57
|37.60—1.08
|PrUShD3rs
|16431
|16.56
|16.28
|16.32—.60
|PulteGrp .36
|16010
|25.37
|25.01
|25.11+.21
|RegionsFn .56
|20936
|16.96
|16.71
|16.86+.34
|RiteAid
|13166
|1.15
|1.13
|1.15+.04
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|11100
|251.68
|250.39
|251.55+2.85
|SpdrGold
|18024
|114.95
|114.66
|114.71—1.09
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|134717
|271.65
|270.12
|271.57+3.80
|SpdrBiots .44e
|13175
|80.61
|79.23
|79.91+1.55
|SpdrHome .15e
|16659
|34.34
|34.05
|34.15+.35
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|19128
|35.21
|35.17
|35.21+.10
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|15630
|54.40
|53.95
|54.25+.72
|SpdrRetls .49e
|13332
|48.28
|47.70
|47.76—.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|39006
|36.49
|35.80
|36.30+.95
|STMicro .40
|10355
|15.39
|15.20
|15.36+.54
|ScorpioTk .04
|10725
|1.79
|1.71
|1.77+.10
|SibanyeG .14r
|11582
|2.90
|2.83
|2.86—.07
|SnapIncAn
|34718
|6.60
|6.48
|6.58+.15
|SwstnEngy
|22527
|5.32
|5.21
|5.30+.08
|Sprint
|49739
|6.36
|6.06
|6.26+.58
|Squaren
|31740
|72.69
|71.04
|72.68+3.92
|SPMatls .98e
|27786
|52.80
|52.27
|52.61+.71
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|14558
|89.35
|88.76
|89.22+.64
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|44830
|55.52
|54.81
|54.84—.69
|SPEngy 2.04e
|20220
|67.96
|67.28
|67.62+.87
|SPDRFncl .46e
|71775
|26.31
|26.13
|26.29+.37
|SPInds 1.12e
|19085
|70.65
|69.90
|70.58+1.23
|SPTech .78e
|25828
|69.32
|68.67
|69.31+1.62
|SPUtil 1.55e
|46407
|54.00
|53.37
|53.63—.70
|TALEducs
|14783
|30.05
|28.07
|28.60+1.01
|TaiwSemi .73e
|14309
|38.99
|38.53
|38.67+.89
|TevaPhrm .73e
|11641
|19.91
|19.51
|19.85+.09
|3DSys
|43027
|14.56
|12.91
|14.03—2.93
|TollBros .44
|13651
|34.36
|33.44
|34.05+.85
|Transocn
|36499
|11.29
|10.95
|11.19+.37
|Twitter
|64174
|35.25
|34.35
|35.20+1.34
|UndrArms
|19484
|23.73
|22.89
|23.63+.40
|UnArCwi
|11633
|21.40
|20.67
|21.35+.38
|USOilFd
|40542
|14.00
|13.94
|13.95—.08
|USSteel .20
|10272
|25.99
|25.42
|25.97+.65
|ValeSA .29e
|44171
|15.05
|14.73
|15.03+.44
|VanEGold .06e
|67735
|18.89
|18.69
|18.87—.29
|VnEkSemi .58e
|11316
|94.33
|93.22
|94.00+1.58
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|11835
|21.03
|20.74
|20.93+.09
|VanEJrGld
|15065
|27.67
|27.35
|27.55—.42
|VangREIT 3.08e
|9952
|79.27
|78.72
|78.84—.41
|VangEmg 1.10e
|38908
|37.92
|37.76
|37.88+.45
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10425
|39.65
|39.49
|39.64+.41
|Vereit .55
|9903
|7.50
|7.38
|7.38—.10
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|21256
|58.32
|57.35
|57.41—.77
|Visa s 1f
|18273
|137.82
|134.99
|137.50+4.74
|WPXEngy
|11462
|16.37
|15.87
|16.35+.69
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|14748
|102.49
|100.94
|101.04—1.38
|WeathfIntl
|81928
|1.37
|1.27
|1.33+.07
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|23447
|53.58
|53.03
|53.46+.77
|WhitngPetrs
|14859
|38.93
|36.32
|37.06+1.78
|Yamanag .02
|14589
|2.31
|2.27
|2.31—.05
|YumChina .48f
|15320
|36.83
|33.90
|36.00+4.31
|—————————
