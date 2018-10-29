BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 9154 19.75 19.65 19.67+.16 AKSteel 12346 3.95 3.85 3.86+.05 AT&TInc 2 64358 30.12 29.53 30.01+.92 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 9154 19.75 19.65 19.67+.16 AKSteel 12346 3.95 3.85 3.86+.05 AT&TInc 2 64358 30.12 29.53 30.01+.92 Alibaba 36942 144.00 139.81 141.19—1.68 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 23453 9.92 9.84 9.84+.04 Ambev .05e 41590 4.28 4.21 4.24+.11 AmIntlGrp 1.28 8409 41.63 40.94 41.13+.21 Annaly 1.20e 12881 9.98 9.86 9.95+.10 AuroraCn 42801 7.17 6.60 6.75—.29 BPPLC 2.38 10429 41.82 41.53 41.65+.55 BcoBrads .06a 51536 9.60 9.37 9.40+.15 BkofAm .60 86786 27.01 26.65 26.96+.57 BiPVxSTrs 90650 38.79 38.20 38.31—1.68 BarrickG .12 17827 12.82 12.60 12.79—.06 BlueAprnn 41729 1.42 1.22 1.41+.27 BostonSci 7488 36.62 36.27 36.39+.56 CabotO&G .28f 11507 23.28 22.86 22.96+.04 CanopyGrn 16998 39.70 37.53 38.10—.60 Caterpillar 3.44 9191 118.35 116.06 116.98+1.93 Cemex .29t 22590 5.19 5.05 5.18—.09 Cemigpf .08e 29461 3.26 3.14 3.15—.13 CntryLink 2.16 12294 20.14 19.65 20.01+.64 ChesEng 43253 3.94 3.87 3.89+.07 Citigroup 1.80f 18795 65.36 64.88 65.29+1.08 CocaCola 1.56 15753 46.43 46.15 46.32+.40 Coeur 8059 4.94 4.68 4.68—.25 ColgPalm 1.68 9114 59.78 59.00 59.71+.13 ConAgra .85 8208 36.31 35.70 36.31+.89 ConocoPhil 1.22f 7294 69.71 68.68 69.33+.85 DeltaAir 1.40f 7928 54.75 54.06 54.48+1.20 DenburyR 64268 4.03 3.71 3.74—.62 DxSOXBrrs 10294 14.70 14.34 14.42—.94 DxGBullrs 17132 13.73 13.07 13.55—.03 DrGMBllrs .09e 22111 7.99 7.63 7.78—.14 DirSPBears 10246 26.67 26.38 26.38—1.20 DxBrzBulls 15396 32.44 30.51 30.86+1.38 DxBiotBllrs 7627 55.13 53.08 53.64+1.82 DxSCBearrs 20952 11.83 11.68 11.68—.58 DrxSCBulls .41e 7478 61.37 60.57 61.33+2.78 DowDuPnt 1.52 12432 53.13 52.70 52.91+.91 EQTCorp .12 9495 32.75 31.99 32.29—.26 EnCanag .06 15584 10.36 10.17 10.20—.05 ENSCO .04 9900 7.38 7.17 7.20—.14 ExxonMbl 3.28 10522 78.20 77.82 77.93+.40 FiatChrys 12330 16.54 16.38 16.49+.47 FstDatan 123383 19.78 19.05 19.37—2.23 FordM .60a 178873 9.55 9.34 9.49+.51 FrptMcM .20 19367 11.77 11.38 11.47—.04 GenElec .48 105078 11.65 11.41 11.64+.34 GenMotors 1.52 36905 34.30 33.80 34.05+1.40 Genworth 27799 4.44 4.15 4.37+.76 Gerdau .02e 20994 4.39 4.26 4.30+.01 GoldFLtd .02e 8261 2.81 2.73 2.73—.01 Goldcrpg .24 29053 8.99 8.69 8.95+.11 Hallibrtn .72 12068 35.48 34.99 35.11—.03 HeclaM .01e 8564 2.50 2.38 2.38—.07 ICICIBk .16e 25228 9.55 9.44 9.45+.27 iShGold 15426 11.80 11.78 11.79—.03 iShBrazil .67e 117494 41.39 40.52 40.67+.63 iShEMU .86e 9871 37.40 37.26 37.30+.41 iShMexico .78e 10837 45.17 44.33 44.49—1.39 iShSilver 8536 13.80 13.77 13.79—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 23986 39.12 38.81 38.96—.02 iShEMkts .59e 90438 39.07 38.76 38.85+.18 iSh20yrT 3.05 9590 114.89 114.69 114.69—.30 iSEafe 1.66e 36984 62.16 61.96 62.05+.62 iShiBxHYB 5.09 17240 84.44 84.34 84.36+.13 iShR2K 1.77e 37817 149.82 149.13 149.82+2.34 iShREst 2.76e 14722 78.21 77.40 78.17+1.30 Infosyss 11572 9.09 8.98 9.04+.02 IBM 6.28f 56371 123.40 118.30 122.91—1.88 iSTaiwnrs 10414 32.53 32.36 32.44+.50 iShCorEM .95e 14600 47.12 46.75 46.87+.18 ItauUnibH .58e 44313 13.78 13.52 13.59+.34 JPMorgCh 2.24f 13364 105.78 104.46 105.77+2.35 Keycorp .48f 11564 17.50 17.31 17.49+.43 KindMorg .80 9022 16.85 16.71 16.73+.14 Kinrossg 16152 2.64 2.57 2.63—.01 KrSChInn 10428 41.25 40.80 41.09+.23 Kroger s .56f 21118 27.86 26.94 27.82+.24 Macys 1.51 8651 33.46 32.73 33.44+1.07 Magnags 1.32f 7388 50.92 49.66 50.07+1.71 MarathnO .20 10036 18.86 18.64 18.69 Merck 2.20f 10840 72.27 71.34 72.17+1.77 Mohawk 7397 119.32 115.80 118.66+3.63 MorgStan 1.20 8197 44.83 44.28 44.61+.64 Nabors .24 14601 5.33 5.05 5.07—.16 NikeB s .80 9415 73.86 73.25 73.72+1.65 NokiaCp .19e 30162 5.64 5.61 5.63+.05 Novartis 2.75e 20323 87.09 86.85 86.94+1.65 Oracle .76 17981 48.09 47.76 47.100+.68 Penney 12831 1.42 1.38 1.39+.01 PetrbrsA 49975 15.51 14.96 15.15+.16 Petrobras 147880 16.84 16.16 16.36+.12 Pfizer 1.36 22961 43.49 42.94 43.49+.89 Praxair 3.30 17445 168.50 166.07 167.57+2.63 PUltSP500s 8426 44.69 44.22 44.65+1.86 ProctGam 2.87 8661 89.26 88.26 89.26+1.40 ProShSPrs 12018 29.54 29.43 29.47—.44 PrUShSPrs 12169 38.55 38.26 38.30—1.13 PrUShD3rs 11846 17.01 16.80 16.82—.53 RedHat 79818 174.48 170.50 173.15+56.47 RegionsFn .56 14786 16.43 16.24 16.42+.36 ResidioTcn 9808 28.67 26.11 26.27 SpdrGold 9445 116.48 116.27 116.37—.40 S&P500ETF 4.13e 143497 269.25 265.33 269.13+3.80 SpdrSenLn 1.96 10698 47.09 47.05 47.06+.02 SpdrBiots .44e 12183 82.13 81.06 81.27+.85 SpdrLehHY 2.30 7885 35.19 35.13 35.15+.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 9488 52.91 52.48 52.86+.94 SpdrOGEx .73e 14773 36.09 35.73 35.83—.09 STMicro .40 9837 14.79 14.66 14.73+.85 SABESP .39e 15403 8.08 7.93 7.96+.47 Schlmbrg 2 8500 53.20 52.56 52.70—.20 Schwab .52 8609 44.25 43.80 44.05+.86 SnapIncAn 51479 6.59 6.27 6.31+.03 SwstAirl .64 10923 50.18 48.97 49.03—.55 SwstnEngy 30813 5.14 4.88 5.08+.14 Sprint 11419 6.00 5.86 6.00+.16 Squaren 21120 73.55 71.95 72.68+1.56 SPMatls .98e 12716 51.83 51.44 51.65+.79 SPHlthC 1.01e 12859 88.73 88.40 88.65+1.23 SPCnSt 1.28e 33169 54.64 54.17 54.64+.81 SPConsum 1.12e 12015 105.29 104.50 105.08+1.67 SPEngy 2.04e 13831 66.98 66.58 66.72+.24 SPDRFncl .46e 54640 25.75 25.55 25.75+.49 SPInds 1.12e 21228 70.21 69.57 69.88+.78 SPTech .78e 25504 69.38 68.97 69.23+1.14 SpdrRESel 9782 32.05 31.71 32.03+.55 SPUtil 1.55e 26508 54.11 53.49 53.94+.57 TALEducs 17841 27.15 26.56 26.90—1.00 TaiwSemi .73e 9391 37.41 37.04 37.21+.54 TataMotors 9351 12.45 12.08 12.32+.73 TevaPhrm .73e 11396 20.13 19.89 20.08+.38 Transocn 17742 11.04 10.62 10.76—.21 Twitter 46755 33.21 32.38 33.02+.66 USOilFd 19941 14.26 14.19 14.20—.13 ValeSA .29e 64572 15.41 14.83 14.87—.21 VanEGold .06e 49572 19.14 18.82 19.04—.02 VnEkSemi .58e 14669 91.61 90.98 91.51+1.83 VEckOilSvc .47e 13314 21.29 20.92 20.99—.15 VanEJrGld 12782 28.31 27.89 28.07—.14 VangEmg 1.10e 14963 37.77 37.46 37.55+.14 VangFTSE 1.10e 16282 39.35 39.21 39.26+.35 VerizonCm 2.41f 17575 56.55 55.72 56.46+.95 Visa s 1f 10457 141.51 139.50 140.59+2.85 WalMart 2.08f 10257 100.49 99.50 100.48+1.54 WeathfIntl 46399 2.03 1.76 1.83—.16 WellsFargo 1.72f 16351 52.37 51.79 52.37+1.12 Yamanag .02 32301 2.33 2.25 2.26—.07 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.