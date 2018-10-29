BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 9154 19.75 19.65 19.67+.16 AKSteel 12346 3.95 3.85 3.86+.05 AT&TInc 2 64358 30.12 29.53 30.01+.92 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|9154
|19.75
|19.65
|19.67+.16
|AKSteel
|12346
|3.95
|3.85
|3.86+.05
|AT&TInc 2
|64358
|30.12
|29.53
|30.01+.92
|Alibaba
|36942
|144.00
|139.81
|141.19—1.68
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|23453
|9.92
|9.84
|9.84+.04
|Ambev .05e
|41590
|4.28
|4.21
|4.24+.11
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|8409
|41.63
|40.94
|41.13+.21
|Annaly 1.20e
|12881
|9.98
|9.86
|9.95+.10
|AuroraCn
|42801
|7.17
|6.60
|6.75—.29
|BPPLC 2.38
|10429
|41.82
|41.53
|41.65+.55
|BcoBrads .06a
|51536
|9.60
|9.37
|9.40+.15
|BkofAm .60
|86786
|27.01
|26.65
|26.96+.57
|BiPVxSTrs
|90650
|38.79
|38.20
|38.31—1.68
|BarrickG .12
|17827
|12.82
|12.60
|12.79—.06
|BlueAprnn
|41729
|1.42
|1.22
|1.41+.27
|BostonSci
|7488
|36.62
|36.27
|36.39+.56
|CabotO&G .28f
|11507
|23.28
|22.86
|22.96+.04
|CanopyGrn
|16998
|39.70
|37.53
|38.10—.60
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|9191
|118.35
|116.06
|116.98+1.93
|Cemex .29t
|22590
|5.19
|5.05
|5.18—.09
|Cemigpf .08e
|29461
|3.26
|3.14
|3.15—.13
|CntryLink 2.16
|12294
|20.14
|19.65
|20.01+.64
|ChesEng
|43253
|3.94
|3.87
|3.89+.07
|Citigroup 1.80f
|18795
|65.36
|64.88
|65.29+1.08
|CocaCola 1.56
|15753
|46.43
|46.15
|46.32+.40
|Coeur
|8059
|4.94
|4.68
|4.68—.25
|ColgPalm 1.68
|9114
|59.78
|59.00
|59.71+.13
|ConAgra .85
|8208
|36.31
|35.70
|36.31+.89
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|7294
|69.71
|68.68
|69.33+.85
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|7928
|54.75
|54.06
|54.48+1.20
|DenburyR
|64268
|4.03
|3.71
|3.74—.62
|DxSOXBrrs
|10294
|14.70
|14.34
|14.42—.94
|DxGBullrs
|17132
|13.73
|13.07
|13.55—.03
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|22111
|7.99
|7.63
|7.78—.14
|DirSPBears
|10246
|26.67
|26.38
|26.38—1.20
|DxBrzBulls
|15396
|32.44
|30.51
|30.86+1.38
|DxBiotBllrs
|7627
|55.13
|53.08
|53.64+1.82
|DxSCBearrs
|20952
|11.83
|11.68
|11.68—.58
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|7478
|61.37
|60.57
|61.33+2.78
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|12432
|53.13
|52.70
|52.91+.91
|EQTCorp .12
|9495
|32.75
|31.99
|32.29—.26
|EnCanag .06
|15584
|10.36
|10.17
|10.20—.05
|ENSCO .04
|9900
|7.38
|7.17
|7.20—.14
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|10522
|78.20
|77.82
|77.93+.40
|FiatChrys
|12330
|16.54
|16.38
|16.49+.47
|FstDatan
|123383
|19.78
|19.05
|19.37—2.23
|FordM .60a
|178873
|9.55
|9.34
|9.49+.51
|FrptMcM .20
|19367
|11.77
|11.38
|11.47—.04
|GenElec .48
|105078
|11.65
|11.41
|11.64+.34
|GenMotors 1.52
|36905
|34.30
|33.80
|34.05+1.40
|Genworth
|27799
|4.44
|4.15
|4.37+.76
|Gerdau .02e
|20994
|4.39
|4.26
|4.30+.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|8261
|2.81
|2.73
|2.73—.01
|Goldcrpg .24
|29053
|8.99
|8.69
|8.95+.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|12068
|35.48
|34.99
|35.11—.03
|HeclaM .01e
|8564
|2.50
|2.38
|2.38—.07
|ICICIBk .16e
|25228
|9.55
|9.44
|9.45+.27
|iShGold
|15426
|11.80
|11.78
|11.79—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|117494
|41.39
|40.52
|40.67+.63
|iShEMU .86e
|9871
|37.40
|37.26
|37.30+.41
|iShMexico .78e
|10837
|45.17
|44.33
|44.49—1.39
|iShSilver
|8536
|13.80
|13.77
|13.79—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|23986
|39.12
|38.81
|38.96—.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|90438
|39.07
|38.76
|38.85+.18
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|9590
|114.89
|114.69
|114.69—.30
|iSEafe 1.66e
|36984
|62.16
|61.96
|62.05+.62
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17240
|84.44
|84.34
|84.36+.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|37817
|149.82
|149.13
|149.82+2.34
|iShREst 2.76e
|14722
|78.21
|77.40
|78.17+1.30
|Infosyss
|11572
|9.09
|8.98
|9.04+.02
|IBM 6.28f
|56371
|123.40
|118.30
|122.91—1.88
|iSTaiwnrs
|10414
|32.53
|32.36
|32.44+.50
|iShCorEM .95e
|14600
|47.12
|46.75
|46.87+.18
|ItauUnibH .58e
|44313
|13.78
|13.52
|13.59+.34
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|13364
|105.78
|104.46
|105.77+2.35
|Keycorp .48f
|11564
|17.50
|17.31
|17.49+.43
|KindMorg .80
|9022
|16.85
|16.71
|16.73+.14
|Kinrossg
|16152
|2.64
|2.57
|2.63—.01
|KrSChInn
|10428
|41.25
|40.80
|41.09+.23
|Kroger s .56f
|21118
|27.86
|26.94
|27.82+.24
|Macys 1.51
|8651
|33.46
|32.73
|33.44+1.07
|Magnags 1.32f
|7388
|50.92
|49.66
|50.07+1.71
|MarathnO .20
|10036
|18.86
|18.64
|18.69
|Merck 2.20f
|10840
|72.27
|71.34
|72.17+1.77
|Mohawk
|7397
|119.32
|115.80
|118.66+3.63
|MorgStan 1.20
|8197
|44.83
|44.28
|44.61+.64
|Nabors .24
|14601
|5.33
|5.05
|5.07—.16
|NikeB s .80
|9415
|73.86
|73.25
|73.72+1.65
|NokiaCp .19e
|30162
|5.64
|5.61
|5.63+.05
|Novartis 2.75e
|20323
|87.09
|86.85
|86.94+1.65
|Oracle .76
|17981
|48.09
|47.76
|47.100+.68
|Penney
|12831
|1.42
|1.38
|1.39+.01
|PetrbrsA
|49975
|15.51
|14.96
|15.15+.16
|Petrobras
|147880
|16.84
|16.16
|16.36+.12
|Pfizer 1.36
|22961
|43.49
|42.94
|43.49+.89
|Praxair 3.30
|17445
|168.50
|166.07
|167.57+2.63
|PUltSP500s
|8426
|44.69
|44.22
|44.65+1.86
|ProctGam 2.87
|8661
|89.26
|88.26
|89.26+1.40
|ProShSPrs
|12018
|29.54
|29.43
|29.47—.44
|PrUShSPrs
|12169
|38.55
|38.26
|38.30—1.13
|PrUShD3rs
|11846
|17.01
|16.80
|16.82—.53
|RedHat
|79818
|174.48
|170.50
|173.15+56.47
|RegionsFn .56
|14786
|16.43
|16.24
|16.42+.36
|ResidioTcn
|9808
|28.67
|26.11
|26.27
|SpdrGold
|9445
|116.48
|116.27
|116.37—.40
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|143497
|269.25
|265.33
|269.13+3.80
|SpdrSenLn 1.96
|10698
|47.09
|47.05
|47.06+.02
|SpdrBiots .44e
|12183
|82.13
|81.06
|81.27+.85
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|7885
|35.19
|35.13
|35.15+.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|9488
|52.91
|52.48
|52.86+.94
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|14773
|36.09
|35.73
|35.83—.09
|STMicro .40
|9837
|14.79
|14.66
|14.73+.85
|SABESP .39e
|15403
|8.08
|7.93
|7.96+.47
|Schlmbrg 2
|8500
|53.20
|52.56
|52.70—.20
|Schwab .52
|8609
|44.25
|43.80
|44.05+.86
|SnapIncAn
|51479
|6.59
|6.27
|6.31+.03
|SwstAirl .64
|10923
|50.18
|48.97
|49.03—.55
|SwstnEngy
|30813
|5.14
|4.88
|5.08+.14
|Sprint
|11419
|6.00
|5.86
|6.00+.16
|Squaren
|21120
|73.55
|71.95
|72.68+1.56
|SPMatls .98e
|12716
|51.83
|51.44
|51.65+.79
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|12859
|88.73
|88.40
|88.65+1.23
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|33169
|54.64
|54.17
|54.64+.81
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|12015
|105.29
|104.50
|105.08+1.67
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13831
|66.98
|66.58
|66.72+.24
|SPDRFncl .46e
|54640
|25.75
|25.55
|25.75+.49
|SPInds 1.12e
|21228
|70.21
|69.57
|69.88+.78
|SPTech .78e
|25504
|69.38
|68.97
|69.23+1.14
|SpdrRESel
|9782
|32.05
|31.71
|32.03+.55
|SPUtil 1.55e
|26508
|54.11
|53.49
|53.94+.57
|TALEducs
|17841
|27.15
|26.56
|26.90—1.00
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9391
|37.41
|37.04
|37.21+.54
|TataMotors
|9351
|12.45
|12.08
|12.32+.73
|TevaPhrm .73e
|11396
|20.13
|19.89
|20.08+.38
|Transocn
|17742
|11.04
|10.62
|10.76—.21
|Twitter
|46755
|33.21
|32.38
|33.02+.66
|USOilFd
|19941
|14.26
|14.19
|14.20—.13
|ValeSA .29e
|64572
|15.41
|14.83
|14.87—.21
|VanEGold .06e
|49572
|19.14
|18.82
|19.04—.02
|VnEkSemi .58e
|14669
|91.61
|90.98
|91.51+1.83
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|13314
|21.29
|20.92
|20.99—.15
|VanEJrGld
|12782
|28.31
|27.89
|28.07—.14
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14963
|37.77
|37.46
|37.55+.14
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|16282
|39.35
|39.21
|39.26+.35
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|17575
|56.55
|55.72
|56.46+.95
|Visa s 1f
|10457
|141.51
|139.50
|140.59+2.85
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|10257
|100.49
|99.50
|100.48+1.54
|WeathfIntl
|46399
|2.03
|1.76
|1.83—.16
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|16351
|52.37
|51.79
|52.37+1.12
|Yamanag .02
|32301
|2.33
|2.25
|2.26—.07
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.