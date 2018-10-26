BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 105031 3.68 3.55 3.65—.57 AT&TInc 2 80865 29.93 29.45 29.58—.40 Alibaba 35368 142.46 138.55 141.55—3.05 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|105031
|3.68
|3.55
|3.65—.57
|AT&TInc 2
|80865
|29.93
|29.45
|29.58—.40
|Alibaba
|35368
|142.46
|138.55
|141.55—3.05
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|18436
|9.97
|9.80
|9.82—.21
|Altria 3.20
|14350
|64.14
|62.92
|63.21+.05
|Ambev .05e
|31434
|4.06
|4.01
|4.02—.02
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|10924
|42.08
|41.08
|41.35—1.03
|Annaly 1.20e
|13045
|9.99
|9.87
|9.89—.12
|AuroraCn
|42117
|7.52
|6.85
|7.46—.03
|BPPLC 2.38
|18897
|40.59
|40.21
|40.47—1.13
|BcoBrads .06a
|20736
|9.17
|9.09
|9.11+.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|18338
|4.59
|4.56
|4.56—.09
|BkofAm .60
|95712
|26.38
|26.14
|26.29—.30
|BiPVxSTrs
|134358
|40.57
|39.74
|40.17+2.30
|BarrickG .12
|33021
|12.90
|12.67
|12.89+.32
|CabotO&G .24
|19563
|22.74
|21.31
|22.60+1.20
|CanopyGrn
|20512
|39.99
|37.35
|39.85+.38
|Cemex .29t
|22301
|5.28
|5.13
|5.16—.15
|Cemigpf .08e
|14284
|3.08
|3.03
|3.08+.09
|CntryLink 2.16
|27555
|20.78
|19.73
|19.88—1.19
|ChesEng
|86136
|3.89
|3.70
|3.82—.18
|Citigroup 1.80f
|24208
|64.30
|63.91
|63.95—1.02
|ClevCliffs .60
|10628
|10.36
|10.20
|10.25—.23
|CocaCola 1.56
|13474
|46.48
|45.78
|45.83—.68
|ColgPalm 1.68
|13862
|62.26
|59.75
|60.76—3.06
|DenburyR
|14417
|4.43
|4.23
|4.38—.14
|DeutschBk .83e
|11579
|9.75
|9.70
|9.70—.30
|DxSOXBrrs
|18569
|15.67
|14.96
|15.16+.58
|DxGBullrs
|17641
|13.90
|13.52
|13.67+.18
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|17703
|8.26
|8.04
|8.06—.02
|DirSPBears
|20246
|27.65
|27.16
|27.47+1.31
|DxSPOGBrrs
|10884
|9.29
|8.97
|9.10+.45
|DxBiotBllrs
|11970
|50.83
|47.25
|50.23—1.70
|DxSCBearrs
|33997
|12.39
|12.17
|12.38+.51
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|10016
|58.98
|57.85
|57.91—2.67
|DrxSPBulls
|15461
|41.25
|40.48
|40.77—2.15
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|12624
|52.45
|51.57
|51.98—.95
|EQTCorp .12
|9884
|35.34
|33.68
|33.82—1.52
|EldorGldg .02e
|12483
|.84
|.77
|.78—.04
|EllieMae
|14096
|68.85
|61.51
|64.78—14.82
|EnCanag .06
|17449
|10.51
|10.18
|10.46—.08
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|13467
|77.98
|77.37
|77.62—.69
|FstDatan
|13201
|21.80
|21.61
|21.65—.49
|FordM .60a
|73445
|9.03
|8.86
|8.98—.01
|Fortiven .28
|10096
|73.51
|69.16
|70.49—5.84
|FBHmSec .80
|14274
|44.68
|42.73
|42.73—4.04
|FrptMcM .20
|31156
|11.15
|10.87
|11.05—.21
|GenElec .48
|111569
|11.65
|11.46
|11.51—.30
|GenMotors 1.52
|15990
|32.31
|31.63
|32.11+.11
|Gerdau .02e
|14452
|4.15
|4.06
|4.13+.02
|Goldcrpg .24
|51729
|9.02
|8.53
|8.81+.32
|Hallibrtn .72
|12772
|34.48
|33.73
|34.43—.31
|HeclaM .01e
|9807
|2.51
|2.45
|2.47+.02
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|12098
|177.34
|174.01
|174.13—4.94
|ICICIBk .16e
|37865
|9.23
|8.79
|9.16+.40
|iShGold
|22998
|11.85
|11.82
|11.83+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|35324
|39.49
|39.15
|39.38+.38
|iShEMU .86e
|11235
|36.67
|36.55
|36.57—.47
|iShGerm .60e
|12565
|26.66
|26.54
|26.54—.41
|iShChinaLC .87e
|95219
|39.11
|38.74
|38.95—.67
|iShEMkts .59e
|188964
|38.55
|38.25
|38.46—.66
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|15545
|115.03
|114.84
|114.92+.62
|iSEafe 1.66e
|58034
|61.19
|60.97
|61.07—.78
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|18623
|84.48
|84.24
|84.34—.27
|iSR1KGr 1.45e
|
|10240
|140.28
|138.80
|139.51—2.96
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|44555
|147.79
|146.83
|146.89—2.22
|iShChina .61e
|16488
|52.49
|51.86
|52.34—1.09
|iShREst 2.76e
|17426
|78.47
|77.31
|77.41—1.31
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|14888
|57.50
|57.29
|57.38—.75
|iShJapanrs
|15533
|53.91
|53.64
|53.79—.88
|iSTaiwnrs
|13184
|31.98
|31.79
|31.91—.72
|iShCorEM .95e
|24930
|46.52
|46.16
|46.43—.74
|ItauUnibH .58e
|14399
|13.15
|13.06
|13.12+.14
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|19958
|104.30
|103.33
|103.78—1.08
|Keycorp .48f
|14093
|17.07
|16.88
|16.99—.15
|KindMorg .80
|25790
|16.55
|16.30
|16.40—.19
|Kinrossg
|19645
|2.66
|2.61
|2.62+.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|9801
|24.89
|24.48
|24.58—.73
|Masco .48f
|17158
|29.48
|28.15
|28.15—2.01
|Merck 2.20f
|15252
|70.21
|69.43
|69.59—.37
|Mohawk
|17523
|126.43
|120.11
|122.37—28.70
|MorgStan 1.20
|11017
|43.89
|43.45
|43.69—.86
|Nabors .24
|12171
|5.14
|4.97
|5.13+.01
|NOilVarco .20
|11053
|34.82
|32.66
|34.22—2.79
|NewellRub .92f
|11239
|16.20
|15.82
|15.94—.46
|NewmtM .56
|13900
|30.39
|29.71
|30.23+.63
|NokiaCp .19e
|104668
|5.56
|5.50
|5.53+.21
|Oracle .76
|22220
|47.76
|47.11
|47.42—.54
|Penney
|11004
|1.41
|1.38
|1.39—.05
|PetrbrsA
|21856
|14.47
|14.29
|14.45+.21
|Petrobras
|43362
|15.90
|15.61
|15.82+.25
|Pfizer 1.36
|20356
|43.28
|42.86
|43.00—.41
|PUltSP500s
|13378
|43.52
|42.71
|43.01—2.24
|ProctGam 2.87
|15980
|89.17
|88.30
|88.88—.12
|ProShtQQQ
|16916
|32.69
|32.22
|32.39+.77
|ProShSPrs
|26724
|29.90
|29.72
|29.83+.48
|PrUShSPrs
|28153
|39.48
|39.02
|39.31+1.27
|PrUShD3rs
|19590
|17.37
|17.11
|17.30+.58
|RegionsFn .56
|16579
|16.02
|15.80
|15.94—.12
|RoadrnTrn
|53494
|.95
|.50
|.69+.26
|SpdrGold
|15143
|116.97
|116.71
|116.78+.38
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|11728
|34.48
|34.37
|34.39—.52
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|197420
|271.00
|265.10
|265.71—4.37
|SpdrBiots .44e
|14096
|79.91
|78.07
|79.57—.87
|SpdrHome .15e
|21335
|32.92
|32.50
|32.61—.98
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|10653
|35.19
|35.13
|35.14—.11
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|19751
|51.82
|51.30
|51.58—.57
|SpdrRetls .49e
|13804
|46.66
|46.27
|46.43—.47
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|20105
|35.88
|35.44
|35.72—.61
|STMicro .40
|11481
|13.81
|13.59
|13.76—.23
|Schlmbrg 2
|12936
|52.62
|51.85
|52.51—.79
|Schwab .52f
|9924
|43.00
|42.01
|42.72—.46
|SnapIncAn
|190089
|6.26
|5.80
|6.19—.80
|SwstnEngy
|46894
|4.95
|4.73
|4.88—.17
|Squaren
|26898
|72.40
|69.35
|71.48—2.01
|SPMatls .98e
|20934
|50.85
|50.28
|50.62—.54
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|25312
|87.66
|87.20
|87.36—1.06
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|44358
|54.65
|54.15
|54.19—.69
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|20092
|104.34
|103.09
|103.66—3.07
|SPEngy 2.04e
|27816
|66.46
|65.73
|66.13—.85
|SPDRFncl .46e
|92395
|25.39
|25.24
|25.31—.32
|SPInds 1.12e
|34221
|69.20
|68.79
|68.96—.84
|SPTech .78e
|63299
|68.68
|67.75
|68.28—1.20
|SpdrRESel
|16652
|32.22
|31.67
|31.71—.61
|SPUtil 1.55e
|51086
|54.82
|53.87
|53.97—.40
|TALEducs
|18726
|26.26
|24.77
|26.17+.19
|TaiwSemi .73e
|13926
|36.81
|36.44
|36.73—.66
|Transocn
|21191
|11.03
|10.77
|10.86—.28
|Twitter
|73965
|32.75
|30.94
|32.33+.53
|USOilFd
|28239
|14.19
|14.06
|14.17—.04
|USSteel .20
|12199
|26.00
|25.56
|25.60—.93
|ValeSA .29e
|39560
|14.70
|14.48
|14.66—.07
|VanEGold .06e
|57009
|19.20
|19.02
|19.09+.09
|VnEkRus .01e
|13836
|20.24
|20.13
|20.20—.48
|VnEkSemi .58e
|9606
|90.37
|89.09
|90.06—1.27
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|13892
|20.88
|20.47
|20.80—.37
|VanEJrGld
|13754
|28.65
|28.38
|28.40+.02
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|10955
|245.08
|243.62
|244.16—3.99
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|11666
|79.18
|77.62
|77.70—1.40
|VangEmg 1.10e
|25746
|37.26
|36.97
|37.18—.52
|VangEur 1.71e
|12531
|50.60
|50.46
|50.49—.61
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|11517
|38.76
|38.60
|38.68—.56
|Vereit .55
|9917
|7.47
|7.33
|7.33—.12
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|24073
|56.49
|55.57
|55.77—.67
|Visa s 1f
|14779
|139.80
|137.22
|137.89—2.63
|WalMart 2.08f
|13541
|99.67
|98.66
|99.22+.04
|WeathfIntl
|25647
|2.00
|1.96
|1.96—.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|25568
|51.54
|51.13
|51.23—.63
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|13690
|28.00
|26.34
|26.75—2.20
|Yamanag .02
|35922
|2.50
|2.38
|2.39—.06
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.