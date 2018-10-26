BC-150-actives-e,

202
By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 10:10 am 10/26/2018 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 105031 3.68 3.55 3.65—.57
AT&TInc 2 80865 29.93 29.45 29.58—.40
Alibaba 35368 142.46 138.55 141.55—3.05
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 18436 9.97 9.80 9.82—.21
Altria 3.20 14350 64.14 62.92 63.21+.05
Ambev .05e 31434 4.06 4.01 4.02—.02
AmIntlGrp 1.28 10924 42.08 41.08 41.35—1.03
Annaly 1.20e 13045 9.99 9.87 9.89—.12
AuroraCn 42117 7.52 6.85 7.46—.03
BPPLC 2.38 18897 40.59 40.21 40.47—1.13
BcoBrads .06a 20736 9.17 9.09 9.11+.09
BcoSantSA .21e 18338 4.59 4.56 4.56—.09
BkofAm .60 95712 26.38 26.14 26.29—.30
BiPVxSTrs 134358 40.57 39.74 40.17+2.30
BarrickG .12 33021 12.90 12.67 12.89+.32
CabotO&G .24 19563 22.74 21.31 22.60+1.20
CanopyGrn 20512 39.99 37.35 39.85+.38
Cemex .29t 22301 5.28 5.13 5.16—.15
Cemigpf .08e 14284 3.08 3.03 3.08+.09
CntryLink 2.16 27555 20.78 19.73 19.88—1.19
ChesEng 86136 3.89 3.70 3.82—.18
Citigroup 1.80f 24208 64.30 63.91 63.95—1.02
ClevCliffs .60 10628 10.36 10.20 10.25—.23
CocaCola 1.56 13474 46.48 45.78 45.83—.68
ColgPalm 1.68 13862 62.26 59.75 60.76—3.06
DenburyR 14417 4.43 4.23 4.38—.14
DeutschBk .83e 11579 9.75 9.70 9.70—.30
DxSOXBrrs 18569 15.67 14.96 15.16+.58
DxGBullrs 17641 13.90 13.52 13.67+.18
DrGMBllrs .09e 17703 8.26 8.04 8.06—.02
DirSPBears 20246 27.65 27.16 27.47+1.31
DxSPOGBrrs 10884 9.29 8.97 9.10+.45
DxBiotBllrs 11970 50.83 47.25 50.23—1.70
DxSCBearrs 33997 12.39 12.17 12.38+.51
DrxSCBulls .41e
10016 58.98 57.85 57.91—2.67
DrxSPBulls 15461 41.25 40.48 40.77—2.15
DowDuPnt 1.52 12624 52.45 51.57 51.98—.95
EQTCorp .12 9884 35.34 33.68 33.82—1.52
EldorGldg .02e 12483 .84 .77 .78—.04
EllieMae 14096 68.85 61.51 64.78—14.82
EnCanag .06 17449 10.51 10.18 10.46—.08
ExxonMbl 3.28 13467 77.98 77.37 77.62—.69
FstDatan 13201 21.80 21.61 21.65—.49
FordM .60a 73445 9.03 8.86 8.98—.01
Fortiven .28 10096 73.51 69.16 70.49—5.84
FBHmSec .80 14274 44.68 42.73 42.73—4.04
FrptMcM .20 31156 11.15 10.87 11.05—.21
GenElec .48 111569 11.65 11.46 11.51—.30
GenMotors 1.52 15990 32.31 31.63 32.11+.11
Gerdau .02e 14452 4.15 4.06 4.13+.02
Goldcrpg .24 51729 9.02 8.53 8.81+.32
Hallibrtn .72 12772 34.48 33.73 34.43—.31
HeclaM .01e 9807 2.51 2.45 2.47+.02
HomeDp 4.12
12098 177.34 174.01 174.13—4.94
ICICIBk .16e 37865 9.23 8.79 9.16+.40
iShGold 22998 11.85 11.82 11.83+.03
iShBrazil .67e 35324 39.49 39.15 39.38+.38
iShEMU .86e 11235 36.67 36.55 36.57—.47
iShGerm .60e 12565 26.66 26.54 26.54—.41
iShChinaLC .87e 95219 39.11 38.74 38.95—.67
iShEMkts .59e 188964 38.55 38.25 38.46—.66
iSh20yrT 3.05
15545 115.03 114.84 114.92+.62
iSEafe 1.66e 58034 61.19 60.97 61.07—.78
iShiBxHYB 5.09 18623 84.48 84.24 84.34—.27
iSR1KGr 1.45e
10240 140.28 138.80 139.51—2.96
iShR2K 1.77e
44555 147.79 146.83 146.89—2.22
iShChina .61e 16488 52.49 51.86 52.34—1.09
iShREst 2.76e 17426 78.47 77.31 77.41—1.31
iShCorEafe 1.56e
14888 57.50 57.29 57.38—.75
iShJapanrs 15533 53.91 53.64 53.79—.88
iSTaiwnrs 13184 31.98 31.79 31.91—.72
iShCorEM .95e 24930 46.52 46.16 46.43—.74
ItauUnibH .58e 14399 13.15 13.06 13.12+.14
JPMorgCh 2.24f
19958 104.30 103.33 103.78—1.08
Keycorp .48f 14093 17.07 16.88 16.99—.15
KindMorg .80 25790 16.55 16.30 16.40—.19
Kinrossg 19645 2.66 2.61 2.62+.02
MGM Rsts .48 9801 24.89 24.48 24.58—.73
Masco .48f 17158 29.48 28.15 28.15—2.01
Merck 2.20f 15252 70.21 69.43 69.59—.37
Mohawk 17523 126.43 120.11 122.37—28.70
MorgStan 1.20 11017 43.89 43.45 43.69—.86
Nabors .24 12171 5.14 4.97 5.13+.01
NOilVarco .20 11053 34.82 32.66 34.22—2.79
NewellRub .92f 11239 16.20 15.82 15.94—.46
NewmtM .56 13900 30.39 29.71 30.23+.63
NokiaCp .19e 104668 5.56 5.50 5.53+.21
Oracle .76 22220 47.76 47.11 47.42—.54
Penney 11004 1.41 1.38 1.39—.05
PetrbrsA 21856 14.47 14.29 14.45+.21
Petrobras 43362 15.90 15.61 15.82+.25
Pfizer 1.36 20356 43.28 42.86 43.00—.41
PUltSP500s 13378 43.52 42.71 43.01—2.24
ProctGam 2.87 15980 89.17 88.30 88.88—.12
ProShtQQQ 16916 32.69 32.22 32.39+.77
ProShSPrs 26724 29.90 29.72 29.83+.48
PrUShSPrs 28153 39.48 39.02 39.31+1.27
PrUShD3rs 19590 17.37 17.11 17.30+.58
RegionsFn .56 16579 16.02 15.80 15.94—.12
RoadrnTrn 53494 .95 .50 .69+.26
SpdrGold 15143 116.97 116.71 116.78+.38
SpdrEuro50 1.18e
11728 34.48 34.37 34.39—.52
S&P500ETF 4.13e
197420 271.00 265.10 265.71—4.37
SpdrBiots .44e 14096 79.91 78.07 79.57—.87
SpdrHome .15e 21335 32.92 32.50 32.61—.98
SpdrLehHY 2.30 10653 35.19 35.13 35.14—.11
SpdrS&PRB .74e
19751 51.82 51.30 51.58—.57
SpdrRetls .49e 13804 46.66 46.27 46.43—.47
SpdrOGEx .73e 20105 35.88 35.44 35.72—.61
STMicro .40 11481 13.81 13.59 13.76—.23
Schlmbrg 2 12936 52.62 51.85 52.51—.79
Schwab .52f 9924 43.00 42.01 42.72—.46
SnapIncAn 190089 6.26 5.80 6.19—.80
SwstnEngy 46894 4.95 4.73 4.88—.17
Squaren 26898 72.40 69.35 71.48—2.01
SPMatls .98e 20934 50.85 50.28 50.62—.54
SPHlthC 1.01e 25312 87.66 87.20 87.36—1.06
SPCnSt 1.28e 44358 54.65 54.15 54.19—.69
SPConsum 1.12e
20092 104.34 103.09 103.66—3.07
SPEngy 2.04e 27816 66.46 65.73 66.13—.85
SPDRFncl .46e 92395 25.39 25.24 25.31—.32
SPInds 1.12e 34221 69.20 68.79 68.96—.84
SPTech .78e 63299 68.68 67.75 68.28—1.20
SpdrRESel 16652 32.22 31.67 31.71—.61
SPUtil 1.55e 51086 54.82 53.87 53.97—.40
TALEducs 18726 26.26 24.77 26.17+.19
TaiwSemi .73e 13926 36.81 36.44 36.73—.66
Transocn 21191 11.03 10.77 10.86—.28
Twitter 73965 32.75 30.94 32.33+.53
USOilFd 28239 14.19 14.06 14.17—.04
USSteel .20 12199 26.00 25.56 25.60—.93
ValeSA .29e 39560 14.70 14.48 14.66—.07
VanEGold .06e 57009 19.20 19.02 19.09+.09
VnEkRus .01e 13836 20.24 20.13 20.20—.48
VnEkSemi .58e 9606 90.37 89.09 90.06—1.27
VEckOilSvc .47e
13892 20.88 20.47 20.80—.37
VanEJrGld 13754 28.65 28.38 28.40+.02
VangSP500 3.81e
10955 245.08 243.62 244.16—3.99
VangREIT 3.08e
11666 79.18 77.62 77.70—1.40
VangEmg 1.10e 25746 37.26 36.97 37.18—.52
VangEur 1.71e 12531 50.60 50.46 50.49—.61
VangFTSE 1.10e
11517 38.76 38.60 38.68—.56
Vereit .55 9917 7.47 7.33 7.33—.12
VerizonCm 2.41f 24073 56.49 55.57 55.77—.67
Visa s 1f 14779 139.80 137.22 137.89—2.63
WalMart 2.08f 13541 99.67 98.66 99.22+.04
WeathfIntl 25647 2.00 1.96 1.96—.10
WellsFargo 1.72f
25568 51.54 51.13 51.23—.63
Weyerhsr 1.36 13690 28.00 26.34 26.75—2.20
Yamanag .02 35922 2.50 2.38 2.39—.06
—————————

