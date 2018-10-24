BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8736 4.49 4.42 4.45—.01 AT&TInc 2 237856 31.80 30.85 31.02—2.00 Alibaba 19541 146.69 144.87 145.18—1.47 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|8736
|4.49
|4.42
|4.45—.01
|AT&TInc 2
|237856
|31.80
|30.85
|31.02—2.00
|Alibaba
|19541
|146.69
|144.87
|145.18—1.47
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|13004
|10.34
|10.19
|10.22—.08
|Ambev .05e
|37608
|4.47
|4.42
|4.43—.03
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|7807
|44.05
|43.58
|43.59—.59
|Annaly 1.20e
|10311
|9.85
|9.79
|9.85+.02
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|27441
|25.55
|25.19
|25.51—1.07
|BcoBrads .06a
|13265
|9.02
|8.97
|8.98—.02
|BcoSantSA .21e
|39869
|4.61
|4.58
|4.59—.13
|BkofAm .60f
|83676
|26.90
|26.60
|26.67—.35
|Barclay .15e
|8929
|8.88
|8.82
|8.83+.21
|BiPVxSTrs
|66415
|36.08
|35.45
|36.03+.15
|BarrickG .12
|16449
|13.41
|13.24
|13.37+.03
|Boeing 6.84
|13516
|364.60
|357.50
|360.70+10.65
|BostonSci
|26357
|36.92
|35.87
|36.27+.24
|BrMySq 1.60
|11098
|51.17
|50.60
|50.70+.05
|CanopyGrn
|29503
|42.43
|40.66
|41.87+.86
|CapOne 1.60
|9303
|90.30
|87.33
|89.05+2.01
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|17670
|121.64
|119.90
|120.07+1.09
|Cemigpf .08e
|8116
|2.87
|2.83
|2.87+.03
|ChesEng
|37540
|4.52
|4.38
|4.43—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|8198
|33.74
|33.14
|33.24+.99
|CgpVelICrd
|11444
|6.63
|6.51
|6.62—.21
|Citigroup 1.80f
|18394
|65.41
|64.90
|65.17—.57
|ClevCliffs .60
|8847
|11.26
|11.06
|11.06—.13
|CocaCola 1.56
|22011
|46.86
|46.24
|46.75+.39
|ConAgra .85
|14176
|37.15
|36.51
|37.10+.69
|Corning .72
|9504
|31.90
|31.19
|31.40—.01
|DXCTchn .76
|16579
|87.20
|76.75
|76.77—10.79
|DenburyR
|12628
|4.97
|4.77
|4.77—.11
|DeutschBk .83e
|16379
|10.34
|10.22
|10.23—.47
|DxSOXBrrs
|14026
|14.08
|13.68
|14.06+.98
|DxGBullrs
|12497
|16.44
|15.96
|16.33+.16
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|16849
|9.40
|9.13
|9.35+.14
|DirSPBears
|10235
|25.67
|25.33
|25.62+.23
|DxSCBearrs
|13578
|11.48
|11.31
|11.40+.03
|Disney 1.68
|11557
|117.06
|115.05
|115.07—2.78
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|11520
|54.72
|54.15
|54.48—.21
|EdwLfScis
|9457
|151.85
|145.00
|147.00—1.30
|EnCanag .06
|10262
|10.89
|10.72
|10.77+.11
|ENSCO .04
|12871
|7.89
|7.71
|7.76+.02
|FiatChrys
|11092
|15.99
|15.76
|15.80—.78
|FordM .60a
|42393
|8.60
|8.48
|8.52—.08
|FrptMcM .20
|37140
|11.99
|11.67
|11.69+.08
|GenElec .48
|74546
|12.81
|12.59
|12.62—.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|13034
|32.06
|31.70
|31.72—.40
|Gerdau .02e
|16888
|4.25
|4.14
|4.14—.05
|GoldFLtd .02e
|9918
|3.01
|2.97
|3.00—.01
|GraphPkg .30
|21514
|10.88
|10.58
|10.72+.13
|HalconRsn
|9249
|3.74
|3.62
|3.69+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|9503
|35.99
|35.67
|35.72+.12
|iShGold
|23510
|11.81
|11.79
|11.81+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|21001
|39.81
|39.58
|39.62+.06
|iShSilver
|11446
|13.88
|13.83
|13.85+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|25645
|39.80
|39.62
|39.63—.26
|iShEMkts .59e
|49996
|39.51
|39.32
|39.33—.33
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|18404
|113.00
|112.86
|112.100+.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|11550
|114.49
|114.24
|114.45+.53
|iSEafe 1.66e
|27638
|62.54
|62.31
|62.32—.55
|iShR2K 1.77e
|24875
|151.98
|151.25
|151.56—.10
|iShChina .61e
|9418
|53.93
|53.60
|53.61—.63
|iShREst 2.76e
|7758
|77.62
|77.15
|77.40+.20
|iShHmCnst .09e
|15639
|31.16
|30.45
|30.95+.44
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|7907
|58.81
|58.59
|58.60—.52
|Infosyss
|13593
|9.37
|9.29
|9.31—.09
|IntlGmeTn .80
|12595
|17.40
|16.29
|16.93+.63
|iSTaiwnrs
|9384
|32.98
|32.82
|32.83—.17
|ItauUnibH .58e
|7783
|13.16
|13.07
|13.07—.04
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|20969
|104.88
|104.22
|104.42—.83
|JnprNtwk .72
|10805
|28.94
|27.59
|28.88+1.30
|Keycorp .48f
|12499
|17.30
|17.05
|17.14—.20
|KindMorg .80
|12312
|17.09
|16.90
|16.95—.09
|Kinrossg
|17514
|2.85
|2.79
|2.83+.01
|KnSwftTrs .24
|15772
|33.99
|30.48
|31.25+1.05
|LennarA .16
|8153
|41.78
|40.61
|41.24+.54
|LloydBkg .47a
|47459
|2.91
|2.89
|2.90—.01
|Lowes 1.92f
|9349
|100.71
|98.31
|100.17+2.05
|MarathnO .20
|16834
|19.73
|19.39
|19.42—.06
|McDnlds 4.64f
|
|11806
|177.00
|175.11
|175.22—1.93
|Merck 1.92
|8362
|72.34
|71.82
|72.20+.10
|MorgStan 1.20
|10328
|44.80
|44.26
|44.33—.20
|Nabors .24
|10473
|5.60
|5.38
|5.39—.13
|NYCmtyB .68
|26607
|9.41
|8.88
|9.05—.36
|NewellRub .92f
|9970
|16.84
|16.45
|16.48+.05
|NikeB s .80
|10226
|74.61
|73.47
|74.54+1.19
|NokiaCp .19e
|42170
|5.45
|5.39
|5.42—.14
|OasisPet
|9429
|11.60
|11.31
|11.41+.03
|Oracle .76
|12966
|48.24
|47.85
|48.04+.05
|OwensCorn .84
|8597
|46.91
|44.19
|46.75—.78
|Pandora
|24712
|8.76
|8.50
|8.60+.13
|Penney
|8904
|1.46
|1.41
|1.43—.03
|PetrbrsA
|45307
|14.54
|14.28
|14.47+.40
|Petrobras
|39099
|16.06
|15.83
|15.90+.17
|Pfizer 1.36
|18930
|44.29
|43.72
|44.11+.01
|PUltSP500s
|11207
|47.29
|46.66
|46.77—.42
|ProctGam 2.87
|26514
|88.83
|87.22
|88.36+1.20
|PrUShSPrs
|12026
|37.51
|37.17
|37.44+.19
|PrUShD3rs
|10273
|16.42
|16.18
|16.40+.02
|PulteGrp .36
|13904
|23.35
|22.37
|23.10+.70
|RangeRs .08
|21649
|17.35
|16.28
|16.76+.29
|RegionsFn .56
|13473
|16.24
|16.06
|16.15—.13
|SpdrGold
|10538
|116.57
|116.36
|116.46+.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|107494
|273.76
|272.54
|272.75—.86
|SpdrBiots .44e
|10832
|83.89
|83.26
|83.26—.16
|SpdrHome .15e
|12326
|34.12
|33.54
|33.96+.15
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|11231
|53.09
|52.36
|52.46—.64
|SpdrRetls .49e
|8928
|47.40
|46.69
|47.28+.38
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|13501
|38.38
|37.90
|37.95—.02
|STMicro .40
|32234
|14.52
|14.20
|14.28—1.60
|Schlmbrg 2
|8205
|55.61
|54.99
|55.08—.01
|Schwab .52f
|9553
|44.57
|43.89
|44.05—.49
|SixFlags 3.12
|14905
|58.79
|57.00
|58.19—5.27
|SnapIncAn
|17783
|6.90
|6.79
|6.82
|SwstnEngy
|18196
|5.33
|5.17
|5.20—.06
|Sprint
|8753
|6.40
|6.32
|6.34—.05
|Squaren
|22344
|75.21
|72.82
|72.82—1.33
|SPMatls .98e
|8979
|52.23
|51.91
|52.08—.09
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|21248
|90.75
|90.11
|90.45+.18
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|22735
|54.90
|54.40
|54.86+.34
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|10465
|107.37
|106.54
|107.21+.42
|SPEngy 2.04e
|15914
|69.24
|68.69
|68.72—.17
|SPDRFncl .46e
|77106
|25.85
|25.68
|25.73—.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|26674
|72.15
|71.55
|71.56—.17
|SPTech .78e
|17153
|70.31
|69.68
|69.74—.58
|SPUtil 1.55e
|24994
|54.26
|53.96
|54.23+.31
|TALEducs
|22958
|23.00
|22.55
|22.74—.37
|TaiwSemi .73e
|14536
|37.56
|37.30
|37.31—.70
|Teradyn .36
|12229
|32.31
|30.96
|31.70—.50
|Transocn
|16614
|11.68
|11.51
|11.60+.18
|Twitter
|32457
|29.77
|28.82
|29.62+.85
|UPSB 3.64
|10411
|112.14
|109.22
|110.26—3.98
|USOilFd
|53326
|14.27
|14.17
|14.19+.15
|USSteel .20
|12315
|27.41
|26.47
|27.21+.44
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|8400
|131.29
|127.43
|127.43—2.59
|ValeSA .29e
|32381
|15.57
|15.29
|15.35+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|35137
|20.22
|20.03
|20.17+.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|10871
|20.91
|20.79
|20.79+.19
|VnEkSemi .58e
|15642
|93.56
|92.60
|92.61—2.60
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|12587
|22.21
|21.91
|21.93—.05
|VanEJrGld
|11582
|29.85
|29.57
|29.79+.12
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13300
|38.01
|37.83
|37.85—.26
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10230
|39.73
|39.57
|39.58—.33
|Vereit .55
|9341
|7.28
|7.23
|7.26+.01
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|24019
|57.18
|56.42
|56.58—.63
|Visa s 1f
|11863
|140.18
|138.01
|138.77—.35
|WPXEngy
|8116
|17.49
|17.23
|17.39+.21
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|13888
|51.49
|51.12
|51.31—.25
|Xeroxrs 1
|7966
|27.76
|26.56
|27.60+.95
|Yamanag .02
|8595
|2.64
|2.59
|2.63+.03
|—————————
