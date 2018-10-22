BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 26289 32.96 32.71 32.86—.01 AbbVie 3.84 8090 88.53 86.56 86.73—1.24 Alibaba 68731 150.20 146.21 147.13+4.20 AlpAlerMLP…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 26289 32.96 32.71 32.86—.01 AbbVie 3.84 8090 88.53 86.56 86.73—1.24 Alibaba 68731 150.20 146.21 147.13+4.20 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 9426 10.58 10.52 10.53+.03 Altria 3.20 7650 62.48 61.89 61.90—.05 Ambev .05e 45814 4.59 4.48 4.49—.02 Annaly 1.20e 8249 10.02 9.95 9.99+.03 BPPLC 2.38 11273 43.68 43.38 43.41—.59 BcoBrads .06a 25902 9.00 8.93 8.95+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 8752 4.73 4.70 4.71—.06 BkofAm .60f 83999 28.35 27.92 27.95—.38 BiPVxSTrs 77060 35.20 33.92 35.12+1.07 BarrickG .12 32539 13.24 13.00 13.21+.03 BrMySq 1.60 57424 51.90 50.51 51.37—2.93 CITGrp 1 12494 48.65 47.72 47.91—.44 CanopyGrn 48181 47.83 42.51 43.37—3.49 Caterpillar 3.44 12816 133.13 130.02 130.17—1.15 CntryLink 2.16 8441 22.04 21.81 21.84—.15 ChesEng 32471 4.76 4.55 4.57—.13 CgpVelICrd 19824 6.26 6.12 6.23+.24 Citigroup 1.80f 18998 69.21 68.23 68.32—.55 CitizFincl .52 11733 37.29 36.62 36.80+.43 ClevCliffs .60f 16807 11.09 10.88 10.91—.15 CocaCola 1.56 11220 46.46 46.08 46.13—.21 Corning .72 7070 31.06 30.62 30.70—.09 DenburyR 9262 5.28 5.12 5.18—.08 DxSOXBrrs 10526 13.21 12.62 13.15+.03 DxGBullrs 18615 15.88 15.39 15.70—.35 DrGMBllrs .09e 24246 9.08 8.75 9.01—.14 DirSPBears 7502 24.96 24.36 24.91+.26 DxSPOGBrrs 7683 6.96 6.64 6.93+.25 DxBiotBllrs 7727 64.59 58.65 58.88—5.11 DxSCBearrs 25219 11.00 10.79 10.96—.05 DirxChiBull .38e 13648 20.03 19.62 19.64+1.33 DrxSPBulls 10327 46.66 45.52 45.64—.42 Disney 1.68 10659 119.69 118.73 118.73—.17 DowDuPnt 1.52 8625 57.94 56.88 56.97—.52 EnCanag .06 9402 11.21 11.05 11.09—.10 ENSCO .04 9317 8.31 8.12 8.26+.05 ExxonMbl 3.28 9677 82.18 81.43 81.51—.46 FiatChrys 13489 16.08 15.93 16.04+.53 FordM .60a x51817 8.45 8.37 8.42+.07 FrptMcM .20 13579 12.10 11.92 11.100—.03 GenElec .48 57995 12.63 12.44 12.49—.07 GenMotors 1.52 12338 31.59 31.30 31.34+.14 Gerdau .02e 12430 4.16 4.10 4.14+.14 Goldcrpg .24 13236 10.88 10.68 10.71—.17 HPInc .56f 18413 24.43 23.95 24.18+.34 HSBC 1.50e 7679 40.66 40.52 40.55+.09 HalconRsn 8350 4.18 4.01 4.09+.11 Hallibrtn .72 28135 37.54 36.24 36.82—.72 HarleyD 1.48 7651 39.52 38.27 38.64—.93 HPEntn .45e 9410 15.73 15.52 15.68+.24 Hi-Crush 1.68e 11334 8.64 8.17 8.40—.35 ICICIBk .16e 12423 8.82 8.74 8.78+.26 iShGold 16922 11.72 11.70 11.71—.04 iShBrazil .67e 36784 39.76 39.53 39.61+.66 iShSilver 14583 13.69 13.64 13.68—.06 iShChinaLC .87e 61846 40.71 40.41 40.43+.95 iShEMkts .59e 104909 40.42 40.08 40.11+.44 iSEafe 1.66e 18294 63.85 63.52 63.57—.18 iShiBxHYB 5.09 14733 85.15 84.96 84.97+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 37986 154.38 153.39 153.55+.19 iShHmCnst .09e 8727 30.63 30.33 30.43—.09 Infosyss 10486 9.58 9.44 9.45—.14 IBM 6.28f 7187 129.90 128.84 129.03—.07 Interpublic .84 12293 25.10 24.55 24.61—.04 Invesco 1.16 6996 22.07 21.61 21.71—.27 iSTaiwnrs 8637 33.91 33.57 33.60+.12 iShCorEM .95e 19557 48.76 48.38 48.40+.43 ItauUnibH .58e 18203 13.18 13.12 13.15+.24 JPMorgCh 2.24f 19173 108.34 107.19 107.41—.51 Keycorp .48f 15160 17.92 17.55 17.56—.28 KindMorg .80 13360 18.02 17.70 17.70—.28 Kinrossg 8928 2.90 2.85 2.86—.07 KrSChInn 8164 43.40 42.73 42.81+1.45 Kroger s .56f 8139 28.01 27.53 27.90+.34 Macys 1.51 13645 33.31 32.50 32.99+.65 MarathnO .20 10460 20.59 20.15 20.18—.49 McDnlds 4.64f 8306 169.81 167.92 168.08+.59 Merck 1.92 14435 73.49 72.51 72.63+.28 MorgStan 1.20 12628 46.72 45.99 46.27—.15 Nabors .24 7335 6.01 5.90 5.93—.04 NewOriEd .40e 8705 65.55 62.57 63.40+2.33 NewellRub .92f 10964 17.32 16.77 16.91—.04 NewmtM .56 9066 32.20 31.57 31.75—.44 NokiaCp .19e 35245 5.63 5.58 5.60—.02 OasisPet 7635 12.21 11.89 11.93—.31 Oracle .76 18440 48.23 47.71 48.02+.43 Penney 9062 1.53 1.50 1.51—.01 PetrbrsA 13763 14.28 14.16 14.21+.34 Petrobras 24201 15.88 15.67 15.76+.27 Pfizer 1.36 22293 44.51 44.14 44.16—.34 PhilipsNV .88e 7687 37.10 36.57 36.72—3.24 Praxair 3.30 13876 165.38 160.64 161.47+1.62 PUltSP500s 10716 49.22 48.01 48.12—.50 ProctGam 2.87 24637 87.24 85.87 85.100—1.30 ProShtQQQ 12906 31.38 31.05 31.36+.05 ProShSPrs 7824 28.84 28.61 28.81+.08 PrUShSPrs 12162 36.81 36.21 36.75+.25 PrUShD3rs 11268 16.10 15.69 16.05+.15 PulteGrp .36 9067 21.64 21.32 21.56—.03 RangeRs .08 16520 17.40 16.77 16.78—.61 RegionsFn .56f 27336 17.07 16.85 16.92+.02 RiteAid 9536 1.02 1.00 1.01 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 7552 255.44 253.32 253.48—.84 SpdrGold 11266 115.69 115.47 115.64—.37 S&P500ETF 4.13e 103013 277.36 275.07 275.30—.95 SpdrBiots .44e 8760 85.65 83.05 83.16—2.26 SpdrLehHY 2.30 11753 35.47 35.40 35.41+.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 17052 55.05 54.28 54.41—.30 SpdrOGEx .73e 22875 40.09 39.43 39.46—.54 Schlmbrg 2 12645 58.61 56.84 56.96—1.51 SibanyeG .14r 12471 3.02 2.94 2.98—.19 SnapIncAn 17003 6.98 6.78 6.79—.03 SwstnEngy 16625 5.60 5.45 5.45—.11 Sprint 9636 6.55 6.49 6.52+.06 Squaren 33745 74.99 72.28 72.54—1.54 SPMatls .98e 23936 53.52 52.71 52.74—.36 SPHlthC 1.01e 10741 91.67 90.91 90.95—.56 SPCnSt 1.28e 31046 54.86 54.54 54.54—.15 SPConsum 1.12e 11631 107.25 106.21 106.37+.03 SPEngy 2.04e 20841 71.63 70.83 70.85—.68 SPDRFncl .46e 67657 26.76 26.48 26.51—.16 SPInds 1.12e 18604 73.47 72.66 72.72—.46 SPTech .78e 24625 70.63 69.93 70.00—.01 SPUtil 1.55e 11140 54.69 54.37 54.52—.05 TALEducs 20128 25.25 24.42 24.72+1.22 TaiwSemi .73e 17352 39.23 38.66 38.67+.22 TevaPhrm .73e 10278 21.61 21.32 21.49+.06 Transocn 10772 12.28 12.01 12.16—.03 Twitter 31555 29.11 28.57 28.62—.21 UnionPac 3.20f 12920 146.93 145.59 145.88—2.82 USOilFd 37746 14.61 14.50 14.52—.20 UtdTech 2.94f 8640 128.99 125.72 126.24—2.44 ValeSA .29e 34629 15.64 15.47 15.62+.36 VanEGold .06e 52467 19.95 19.75 19.90—.11 VnEkSemi .58e 8639 96.31 94.80 94.91—.17 VEckOilSvc .47e 13680 23.27 22.89 22.97—.28 VanEJrGld 13311 29.49 29.14 29.42—.21 VangREIT 3.08e 7270 78.58 78.08 78.19+.07 VangEmg 1.10e 22004 38.81 38.50 38.53+.44 VangFTSE 1.10e 7976 40.56 40.36 40.38—.13 VerizonCm 2.41f 21981 55.27 54.85 55.09+.19 Vipshop 8291 5.38 5.23 5.31+.25 Visa s 1f 8389 141.19 139.51 139.77—.31 WalMart 2.08f 8079 97.58 96.91 97.01—.14 WeathfIntl 16760 2.46 2.39 2.45+.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 16375 53.17 52.59 52.67—.23 Yamanag .02 14667 2.67 2.61 2.65—.01 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.