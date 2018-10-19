BC-150-actives-e,

202
By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 10:10 am 10/19/2018 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 12152 4.70 4.59 4.65—.03
AT&TInc 2 44709 32.69 32.31 32.63+.13
AbbottLab 1.12 8745 68.38 68.04 68.15+.01
AbbVie 3.84 10225 89.63 88.62 89.06—.85
Alibaba 32211 146.77 144.68 145.70+3.68
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
10853 10.67 10.54 10.65+.13
Altria 3.20 9316 61.67 60.96 61.44+.51
Ambev .05e 32421 4.56 4.52 4.53+.08
AmExp 1.56f
12427 107.55 104.06 106.67+3.83
AmIntlGrp 1.28 20193 47.66 46.80 47.50—1.11
ArcelorMrs .10p 8803 27.72 27.15 27.62—.28
BcoBrads .06a 15306 8.94 8.83 8.90+.12
BcoSantSA .21e 10327 4.79 4.71 4.79+.09
BkofAm .60f 109069 28.46 27.97 28.46+.21
BkNYMel 1.12f 13899 47.27 46.37 47.10—.69
BiPVxSTrs 66989 34.49 33.57 33.68—.97
BarrickG .12 40663 13.41 13.16 13.23+.07
BrMySq 1.60 24170 55.85 54.48 54.75—1.23
CanopyGrn 47989 51.21 48.42 50.65+1.74
Caterpillar 3.44
x8211 136.93 135.54 136.23+1.29
CntryLink 2.16 12497 21.78 21.17 21.76+.72
ChesEng 47141 4.85 4.66 4.84+.18
Chevron 4.48
10991 119.21 117.37 119.02+1.55
CgpVelICrd 14994 6.06 5.93 5.95—.22
Citigroup 1.80f 23401 69.27 68.16 69.20+.58
CitizFincl .52 8690 36.68 35.41 36.53+1.61
ClevCliffs 68071 11.70 10.32 10.41—1.07
CocaCola 1.56 26710 46.12 45.83 45.99+.38
ColgPalm 1.68 13779 65.45 64.42 65.35+2.71
Coty .50 12381 11.04 10.91 10.100+.16
DenburyR 10608 5.51 5.35 5.42+.09
DxGBullrs 14927 16.64 16.21 16.21+.21
DrGMBllrs .09e 20520 9.40 9.19 9.23+.27
DxSCBearrs 23003 10.70 10.39 10.44—.21
DirxChiBull .38e 9565 18.75 18.28 18.63+1.30
Disney 1.68 16006 118.13 117.22 118.08+1.90
DowDuPnt 1.52 20295 58.66 57.19 58.52—.06
EnCanag .06 22894 11.49 11.15 11.49+.38
ENSCO .04 11467 8.49 8.23 8.45+.25
ExxonMbl 3.28 21535 82.19 81.51 82.04+.19
FiatChrys 12593 15.64 15.19 15.59+.10
FordM .60a 152795 8.53 8.19 8.50—.02
FrptMcM .20 16076 12.33 12.13 12.25+.11
GenElec .48 101309 12.52 12.26 12.49+.11
GenMotors 1.52 27782 31.38 30.57 31.34+.26
Gerdau .02e 11220 4.22 4.15 4.19+.06
Goldcrpg .24 12679 11.06 10.90 10.91—.01
HPInc .56f 9052 24.09 23.83 24.04+.27
HSBC 1.50e 24456 40.74 40.56 40.70+.55
Hallibrtn .72 22480 38.83 37.63 38.76+.76
HeclaM .01e 8703 2.98 2.89 2.96+.07
HPEntn .45e 9062 15.55 15.34 15.47+.14
Hilton .60 9832 72.01 70.50 71.34—.71
HomeDp 4.12 11582 180.99 178.57 180.28—.16
HonwllIntl 3.28f
12341 157.74 152.92 155.07—.12
HostHotls 1a 11752 19.10 18.100 19.01—.06
ICICIBk .16e 16892 8.67 8.49 8.66+.32
iShGold 15930 11.78 11.76 11.77+.02
iShBrazil .67e 37811 39.42 38.97 39.24+.65
iShMexico .78e 8306 48.29 47.60 48.12+.60
iShSilver 11078 13.83 13.78 13.81+.11
iShChinaLC .87e
52688 39.80 39.44 39.70+1.06
iShEMkts .59e 70234 40.15 39.87 40.06+.76
iShiBoxIG 3.87
12056 112.86 112.60 112.63—.22
iSh20yrT 3.05
25228 113.87 113.41 113.47—.49
iSEafe 1.66e 29794 64.08 63.70 64.03+.65
iShiBxHYB 5.09 17947 85.07 85.00 85.05+.20
iShR2K 1.77e
33119 156.36 154.88 156.08+1.08
Infosyss 13154 9.75 9.57 9.67+.13
IBM 6.28f 9068 131.48 130.60 131.15+.60
Interpublic .84 17953 24.18 22.61 23.97+1.49
Invesco 1.16 10269 21.55 20.78 21.50+.24
iShJapanrs 24763 57.14 56.84 57.08+.55
iSTaiwnrs 11540 33.91 33.72 33.85+.73
iShCorEM .95e 11667 48.46 48.15 48.36+.90
ItauUnibH .58e 22552 13.10 12.96 13.06+.17
JPMorgCh 2.24f
24244 108.83 107.27 108.76+.67
JohnJn 3.60 13102 139.37 137.91 138.82—.68
Keycorp .48f 24076 18.27 17.86 18.27+.17
KindMorg .80 24547 18.11 17.84 18.03+.09
Kinrossg 13174 2.90 2.86 2.88+.03
MGM Rsts .48 9089 27.50 27.04 27.44+.11
MarathnO .20 14516 21.02 20.74 20.98+.43
MarathPts 1.84
23162 76.58 74.40 74.53—4.29
Medtrnic 2 10605 95.73 95.01 95.21—.71
Merck 1.92 14050 72.49 71.94 72.46+.25
MetLife 1.68 8261 43.88 43.05 43.84+.22
MorgStan 1.20 15553 46.46 45.64 46.34+.31
NewellRub .92f 18620 17.20 16.57 17.10+.49
NikeB s .80 8802 76.05 75.33 75.70+.10
NobleEngy .44 16935 30.69 29.70 30.37—.33
NokiaCp .19e 33968 5.66 5.59 5.65+.10
OasisPet 22874 12.58 12.15 12.50+.34
Oracle .76 18883 48.10 47.35 47.98+.60
Penney 8837 1.50 1.46 1.48—.02
PetrbrsA 13127 14.17 13.98 14.11+.34
Petrobras 23668 15.68 15.53 15.63+.30
Pfizer 1.36 31029 44.55 43.98 44.47+.47
PhilipMor 4.56 12206 88.90 88.09 88.54+1.02
ProctGam 2.87 53583 86.48 84.86 86.26+6.02
PrUShSPrs 11358 36.26 35.82 35.89—.54
RegionsFn .56f 16360 17.24 16.83 17.24+.20
RiteAid 11057 1.06 1.04 1.05
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
8216 255.67 254.16 255.40+1.72
S&P500ETF 4.13e
147828 278.79 277.09 278.53+2.13
SpdrS&PRB .74e
34574 55.63 54.55 55.62+.01
SpdrRetls .49e 18423 47.10 46.66 47.05+.18
SpdrOGEx .73e 12810 40.79 40.40 40.70+.21
STMicro .40 11818 16.17 15.80 16.15—.09
Schlmbrg 2 28547 61.19 57.59 60.93+2.50
Schwab .52f 11608 47.02 46.25 46.98+.28
Skecherss 42083 31.88 29.58 31.87+5.75
SnapIncAn 27443 6.97 6.83 6.91+.10
SwstnEngy 14308 5.72 5.54 5.69+.14
Squaren 36610 78.70 76.55 77.79+2.83
SPMatls .98e 9160 53.81 53.35 53.71+.23
SPHlthC 1.01e 17704 92.60 92.23 92.54+.19
SPCnSt 1.28e 57768 54.58 54.08 54.54+1.07
SPConsum 1.12e
8862 107.86 107.09 107.72+.33
SPEngy 2.04e 22358 72.51 71.76 72.42+.25
SPDRFncl .46e 91567 26.77 26.42 26.76+.19
SPInds 1.12e 21724 73.81 73.32 73.76+.31
SPTech .78e 21567 71.10 70.45 70.95+.91
SPUtil 1.55e 19507 54.14 53.57 54.00+.27
StateStr 1.68 14224 75.77 73.05 73.89—5.81
SunTrst 2f 9663 63.38 60.86 62.92+1.43
Synchrony .84f 8757 30.83 29.42 30.69+1.05
TaiwSemi .73e 8952 39.32 39.09 39.16+.62
Transocn 10972 12.68 12.32 12.60+.33
Twitter 25468 29.79 29.02 29.54+.25
UnilevNV 1.43e 9556 54.92 54.69 54.82+2.12
USBancrp 1.20 11158 52.32 51.81 52.32+.19
USOilFd 18851 14.76 14.66 14.74+.18
VFCorp 1.84 14325 85.94 80.56 81.17—5.92
ValeSA .29e 32247 15.55 15.25 15.39+.24
ValeroE 3.20 22785 100.29 93.54 93.82—9.57
VanEGold .06e 46464 20.28 20.10 20.11+.11
VnEkRus .01e 17390 21.15 20.94 21.09+.19
VEckOilSvc .47e
13506 24.12 23.40 24.03+.62
VanEJrGld 13640 29.83 29.62 29.64+.33
VangEmg 1.10e 11910 38.49 38.21 38.40+.66
VangFTSE 1.10e
10803 40.70 40.46 40.67+.37
VerizonCm 2.41f 20951 54.82 54.52 54.81+.16
Vipshop 9353 5.27 5.11 5.11—.05
Visa s 1f 16700 142.19 139.64 141.49+2.20
WPXEngy 9580 18.65 18.35 18.46+.21
WalMart 2.08f 11245 96.53 96.00 96.44+.27
WellsFargo 1.72f
27349 53.48 52.88 53.41+.31
WmsCos 1.36 9392 27.10 26.70 27.01+.36
Yamanag .02 21392 2.74 2.66 2.66—.02
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

