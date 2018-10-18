BC-150-actives-e,

202
October 18, 2018
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 8923 4.79 4.69 4.69—.12
AT&TInc 2 28000 32.57 32.35 32.49—.08
AbbottLab 1.12 8686 69.72 68.90 68.90—1.33
AlcoaCp 37821 39.94 38.60 39.83+3.13
Alibaba 32153 146.28 143.95 144.28—3.86
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
8917 10.61 10.51 10.57+.02
Altria 3.20 7481 61.85 61.16 61.64+1.02
Ambev .05e 38208 4.62 4.54 4.57—.05
AstraZens 1.37e
11829 39.12 39.02 39.08—.21
BPPLC 2.38 12689 44.02 43.56 43.86—.49
BcBilVArg .27e 8671 5.99 5.96 5.97—.13
BcoBrads .06a 14705 9.02 8.94 8.96—.12
BcoSantSA .21e 10338 4.82 4.79 4.81—.10
BkofAm .60f 62332 28.87 28.59 28.73—.17
BkNYMel 1.12f 13409 48.10 47.05 47.88—1.27
BiPVxSTrs 67607 33.48 32.83 33.30+.83
BarrickG .12 25571 12.89 12.66 12.88+.16
Blackstone 2.70e
21008 36.48 35.55 35.87—.22
BrMySq 1.60 23057 57.53 56.10 56.53—2.37
CanopyGrn 37475 52.38 49.21 51.96+1.27
Caterpillar 3.44
10698 140.80 137.21 137.63—3.71
Cemex .29t 11567 6.18 6.12 6.14—.11
Cemigpf .08e 8037 2.79 2.74 2.75—.08
ChesEng 49231 4.68 4.55 4.55—.15
CgpVelICrd 44658 6.24 6.12 6.14+.28
Citigroup 1.80f 13829 70.26 69.41 69.100+.16
ClevCliffs 23279 11.81 11.20 11.21—.64
CocaCola 1.56 12731 45.90 45.72 45.83—.03
DenburyR 12515 5.39 5.27 5.33—.16
DevonE .32 8655 35.49 34.90 35.40—.60
DxSOXBrrs 7786 12.22 11.76 12.04+.39
DxGBullrs 15385 15.78 15.50 15.75—.03
DrGMBllrs .09e 20570 9.17 8.92 9.00—.05
DxSPOGBrrs 10571 6.61 6.40 6.56+.43
DxSCBearrs 16928 10.33 10.16 10.33+.25
DirxChiBull .38e 8143 18.10 17.72 17.72—1.09
EQTMid 4.36f 10140 51.96 51.45 51.63—.17
EnCanag .06 10258 11.08 10.92 11.03—.21
EgyTrEqs 1.22 97103 17.02 16.90 16.94—.14
ENSCO .04 29243 8.52 8.21 8.31—.43
ExxonMbl 3.28 14881 82.10 81.20 81.58+.08
FordM .60a 44116 8.75 8.61 8.69—.07
FrptMcM .20 32466 12.23 12.06 12.10—.30
Gap .97 30801 26.05 25.34 25.79—1.35
GenElec .48 77053 12.24 12.06 12.17—.02
GenMotors 1.52 18208 31.81 31.20 31.32—.62
Gerdau .02e 16406 4.31 4.24 4.25—.08
Goldcrpg .24 7354 10.86 10.77 10.84—.06
HSBC 1.50e 15500 40.94 40.76 40.76—.77
HalconRsn 7854 3.94 3.81 3.89—.13
Hallibrtn .72 14676 39.03 38.31 38.69—.87
HomeDp 4.12
15874 185.40 181.64 182.63—2.54
ICICIBk .16e 9485 8.50 8.36 8.37—.20
iShGold 20012 11.74 11.71 11.73+.01
iShBrazil .67e 32279 39.64 39.33 39.42—.48
iShSilver 8016 13.71 13.66 13.66—.08
iShChinaLC .87e 38420 39.26 38.99 38.99—.76
iShEMkts .59e 115199 39.96 39.72 39.73—.63
iShiBoxIG 3.87
12882 112.85 112.60 112.69—.15
iSEafe 1.66e 22464 64.22 64.06 64.06—.36
iShiBxHYB 5.09 14986 85.19 85.02 85.08—.13
iShR2K 1.77e
22488 157.62 156.73 156.75—1.21
iShChina .61e 9533 53.72 53.27 53.31—1.15
iShHmCnst .09e 8068 31.64 31.30 31.48—.48
ITW 4f 7731 130.00 126.68 129.37—2.64
Infosyss 25565 9.78 9.58 9.59—.22
InfrREITn 1 42489 21.22 21.00 21.09+.46
IBM 6.28f 12385 133.40 132.28 132.28—1.77
Invesco 1.16 38583 22.79 21.11 21.50+.56
iSTaiwnrs 8819 33.68 33.45 33.46—.35
iShCorEM .95e 11860 48.21 47.95 47.97—.74
ItauUnibH .58e 7427 13.24 13.14 13.18—.13
JPMorgCh 2.24f
15025 109.59 108.68 109.06—.77
JohnJn 3.60f 7368 139.40 138.25 138.40—1.06
Keycorp .48f 41065 18.22 17.60 18.07—.68
KindMorg .80 29513 18.14 17.78 17.99+.04
Kinrossg 12256 2.87 2.83 2.85—.02
LloydBkg .47a 9795 2.98 2.97 2.98—.04
Lowes 1.92f 8942 102.37 100.77 100.83—1.61
Macys 1.51 10435 32.50 31.73 32.11+.27
MarathnO .20 14150 20.64 20.34 20.53—.36
Merck 1.92 10208 72.35 71.60 71.79—.03
MorgStan 1.20 12760 47.49 46.85 47.19
Nabors .24 20012 6.16 6.01 6.03—.22
NewellRub .92f 8747 17.86 17.31 17.36—.39
NikeB s .80 8203 77.41 76.68 76.94+.46
NobleCorp .08 11340 6.57 6.33 6.44—.22
NokiaCp .19e 44954 5.63 5.56 5.61+.09
Novartis 2.75e 12864 86.72 85.84 86.49+1.21
OasisPet 15138 12.26 11.99 12.04—.43
Oracle .76 11869 47.98 47.57 47.78—.08
Penney 47398 1.54 1.45 1.47—.06
Petrobras 37134 15.93 15.82 15.87—.20
Pfizer 1.36 24898 44.46 43.95 43.95—.62
PhilipMor 4.56 17507 88.60 85.65 88.36+3.80
Praxair 3.30 9411 167.52 164.87 166.34+6.55
ProShSPrs 7577 28.49 28.39 28.46+.17
PrUShSPrs 9785 35.92 35.67 35.87+.45
ProUShL20 16102 40.70 40.55 40.56+.19
PulteGrp .36 9794 22.53 22.22 22.46—.36
RangeRs .08 9180 17.25 16.90 16.92—.34
RegionsFn .56f 13747 17.39 17.21 17.30—.03
RiteAid 10294 1.08 1.06 1.08+.01
SMEnergy .10 8277 29.41 27.97 28.39—1.57
SpdrGold 7896 115.85 115.63 115.71—.08
S&P500ETF 4.13e
81707 279.47 278.49 278.63—1.82
SpdrBiots .44e 8830 89.30 87.96 87.98—1.32
SpdrHome .15e 8007 34.72 34.43 34.49—.46
SpdrLehHY 2.30 16725 35.54 35.42 35.45—.08
SpdrS&PRB .74e
8783 56.66 56.28 56.39—.23
SpdrOGEx .73e 27371 40.57 40.12 40.23—.93
STMicro .40 7774 16.64 16.45 16.52—.70
Schlmbrg 2 12179 59.06 58.44 58.82—.42
Schwab .52f 7587 48.11 47.41 47.41—.63
SealAir .64 19573 32.88 31.50 32.64—2.64
SnapIncAn 25426 7.02 6.91 7.00—.06
SwstnEngy 21468 5.55 5.40 5.50+.01
Squaren 22860 77.57 75.42 76.66—1.39
SPMatls .98e 10110 54.10 53.76 54.03—.06
SPHlthC 1.01e 8439 93.37 92.46 92.54—.87
SPCnSt 1.28e 30913 53.83 53.56 53.79+.25
SPEngy 2.04e 15648 72.25 71.71 72.02—.51
SPDRFncl .46e 66716 26.98 26.81 26.87—.16
SPInds 1.12e 15264 74.42 73.96 74.11—.64
SPTech .78e 16130 71.17 70.80 70.92—.52
SPUtil 1.55e 20092 53.92 53.64 53.87+.22
TaiwSemi .73e 12617 39.95 38.85 38.86—.71
TevaPhrm .73e 15233 21.77 21.25 21.63+.44
Textron .08 25103 59.85 57.53 59.58—5.20
TollBros .44 7442 31.07 30.23 30.96—.23
Transocn 17530 12.55 12.27 12.48—.14
Twitter 20688 29.62 29.20 29.46—.09
UnionPac 3.20f
10054 150.08 146.59 148.53—1.36
UtdRentals 10822 133.61 129.06 130.12—8.92
USBancrp 1.20 9748 53.34 52.81 52.96+.06
USOilFd 38488 14.62 14.52 14.61—.22
USSteel .20 7363 28.06 27.54 27.58—.61
ValeSA .29e 34279 15.85 15.53 15.56—.37
VanEGold .06e 42922 19.90 19.78 19.89—.02
VnEkRus .01e 18504 21.27 21.14 21.18—.27
VnEkSemi .58e 8499 98.53 97.39 97.79—1.26
VEckOilSvc .47e
10014 23.86 23.55 23.69—.49
VanEJrGld 9383 29.55 29.29 29.37—.08
VangEmg 1.10e 11841 38.38 38.14 38.15—.60
Vereit .55 12234 7.26 7.18 7.21—.04
VerizonCm 2.41f 13399 54.05 53.78 53.95—.01
WalMart 2.08f 7764 97.14 96.22 97.05+.49
WeathfIntl 11801 2.55 2.47 2.47—.14
WellsFargo 1.72f
18486 54.40 53.82 53.98—.48
Yamanag .02 21830 2.67 2.62 2.64—.03
—————————

500