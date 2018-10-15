BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14725 4.69 4.57 4.63—.01 AT&TInc 2 24905 32.48 32.21 32.37+.12 AbbottLab 1.12 7345 69.37 68.34 68.65—.69 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|14725
|4.69
|4.57
|4.63—.01
|AT&TInc 2
|24905
|32.48
|32.21
|32.37+.12
|AbbottLab 1.12
|7345
|69.37
|68.34
|68.65—.69
|Alibaba
|43155
|145.69
|143.34
|143.48—3.81
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|10111
|10.63
|10.56
|10.57+.01
|Altria 3.20
|7319
|61.36
|60.07
|61.15+1.09
|Ambev .05e
|22205
|4.55
|4.51
|4.54—.05
|AEagleOut .55
|8026
|22.12
|21.43
|21.45+.18
|AnglogldA
|9821
|10.22
|9.97
|10.22+.52
|Annaly 1.20e
|12825
|9.94
|9.88
|9.90+.04
|BPPLC 2.38
|7392
|44.78
|44.39
|44.39—.16
|BcoBrads .06a
|22153
|8.58
|8.51
|8.55—.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|18115
|4.92
|4.88
|4.91+.02
|BkofAm .60f
|171296
|28.62
|27.92
|27.96—.50
|BiPVxSTrs
|97119
|35.43
|34.62
|35.10+1.08
|BarrickG .12
|39620
|12.87
|12.56
|12.86+.39
|BostonSci
|7185
|37.14
|36.37
|36.51—.48
|CBLAsc .80
|9049
|3.53
|3.43
|3.48+.05
|CanopyGrn
|51144
|53.38
|50.32
|53.03+3.23
|Cemigpf .08e
|15941
|2.82
|2.75
|2.82—.04
|CntryLink 2.16
|7775
|20.76
|20.54
|20.63—.03
|ChesEng
|46969
|4.54
|4.46
|4.48+.03
|CgpVelICrd
|13387
|5.69
|5.55
|5.68+.11
|Citigroup 1.80f
|28315
|70.64
|69.37
|70.00+.16
|ClevCliffs
|16809
|12.00
|11.61
|11.74—.28
|CocaCola 1.56
|7651
|44.92
|44.59
|44.89+.21
|DenburyR
|13618
|5.87
|5.62
|5.63—.10
|DeutschBk .83e
|7491
|11.07
|10.96
|11.05+.21
|DxSOXBrrs
|7404
|12.79
|12.54
|12.65+.23
|DxGBullrs
|38514
|16.82
|16.11
|16.74+1.32
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|46926
|9.74
|9.22
|9.73+.83
|DirSPBears
|9839
|25.02
|24.76
|24.98+.19
|DxSPOGBrrs
|12203
|6.19
|5.93
|6.19+.01
|DirDGlBrrs
|8791
|29.98
|28.50
|28.60—2.60
|DxSCBearrs
|27923
|11.13
|10.92
|11.03+.01
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|7736
|67.75
|66.54
|67.08—.11
|DrxSPBulls
|7815
|46.19
|45.69
|45.77—.40
|Disney 1.68
|8304
|114.11
|111.89
|113.78+1.17
|ENSCO .04
|11102
|8.84
|8.63
|8.64—.08
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|8279
|81.65
|81.22
|81.29—.09
|FMajSilvg
|10108
|6.47
|6.25
|6.39+.23
|Fitbitn
|9747
|4.73
|4.60
|4.70+.08
|FordM .60a
|65470
|8.84
|8.66
|8.76+.12
|FrptMcM .20
|24450
|13.06
|12.82
|13.01+.27
|GenElec .48
|92807
|12.50
|12.20
|12.29—.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|13039
|32.18
|31.67
|31.90+.11
|Gerdau .02e
|9801
|4.27
|4.20
|4.24+.03
|GoldFLtd .02e
|23671
|2.93
|2.86
|2.92+.13
|Goldcrpg .24
|19436
|11.17
|10.93
|11.09+.33
|HPInc .56f
|7618
|23.65
|23.54
|23.60—.08
|HarmonyG .05
|17630
|2.17
|2.10
|2.17+.15
|HarrisCorp 2.74f
|
|8283
|169.08
|163.42
|168.24+13.37
|HeclaM .01e
|7811
|3.00
|2.94
|2.97+.07
|HPEntn .45e
|9948
|15.50
|15.24
|15.31—.11
|Hi-Crush 1.68e
|8902
|10.29
|9.70
|9.72—.52
|HostHotls 1a
|6833
|19.29
|19.12
|19.25+.07
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|10897
|4.11
|3.98
|4.09+.16
|ICICIBk .16e
|12215
|8.54
|8.43
|8.49+.06
|iShGold
|25352
|11.81
|11.76
|11.80+.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|29655
|38.43
|38.18
|38.32—.29
|iShSilver
|13602
|13.88
|13.83
|13.87+.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|34396
|39.60
|39.40
|39.43—.67
|iShEMkts .59e
|56238
|40.06
|39.88
|39.88—.42
|iSEafe 1.66e
|25932
|63.84
|63.61
|63.71—.14
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|9165
|85.17
|85.08
|85.11—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|51654
|154.08
|153.13
|153.62+.02
|iShREst 2.76e
|8853
|76.14
|75.47
|75.98+.43
|Infosyss
|20905
|9.95
|9.79
|9.84+.10
|IntPap 1.90
|8118
|43.03
|42.55
|42.85+.18
|Interpublic .84
|7523
|21.61
|21.25
|21.49+.06
|iShJapanrs
|12901
|56.47
|56.26
|56.34—.39
|iSTaiwnrs
|7815
|33.63
|33.52
|33.52—.30
|iShCorEM .95e
|10317
|48.35
|48.15
|48.16—.46
|ItauUnibH .58e
|14957
|12.83
|12.75
|12.80—.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|33877
|108.85
|106.87
|108.07+1.12
|Keycorp .48f
|23084
|18.77
|18.54
|18.58—.08
|KindMorg .80
|11131
|17.62
|17.50
|17.51
|Kinrossg
|28311
|3.02
|2.92
|2.99+.11
|L-3Tch 3.20
|7737
|215.88
|208.48
|214.95+19.17
|LloydBkg .47a
|8476
|3.01
|2.99
|3.01—.02
|Macys 1.51
|8855
|33.81
|33.29
|33.34—.04
|MarathnO .20
|16940
|20.96
|20.42
|20.62+.10
|Merck 1.92
|7606
|69.55
|68.93
|69.36—.45
|MorgStan 1.20f
|10748
|43.74
|43.07
|43.41—.02
|Nabors .24
|16011
|6.27
|6.14
|6.15
|NewmtM .56
|10037
|33.15
|32.49
|33.06+1.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|22660
|5.30
|5.26
|5.28+.03
|OasisPet
|10585
|12.74
|12.34
|12.35—.04
|OcciPet 3.12f
|13509
|75.37
|73.63
|73.66—3.30
|Oracle .76
|x14356
|47.34
|46.87
|47.28+.09
|Penney
|12150
|1.74
|1.66
|1.69—.07
|PetrbrsA
|8026
|13.80
|13.64
|13.68—.14
|Petrobras
|31208
|15.42
|15.20
|15.21—.14
|Pfizer 1.36
|31504
|43.66
|43.01
|43.09—.69
|PUltSP500s
|9043
|48.71
|48.19
|48.27—.39
|ProShtQQQ
|7952
|31.43
|31.18
|31.41+.30
|ProShSPrs
|10486
|28.84
|28.74
|28.82+.08
|PrUShSPrs
|16568
|36.83
|36.57
|36.80+.22
|PrUShD3rs
|13982
|16.32
|16.09
|16.21+.04
|PyxusInt
|8813
|44.60
|41.63
|41.68—1.37
|RegionsFn .56f
|15082
|17.47
|17.26
|17.29
|RiteAid
|11513
|1.06
|1.05
|1.05—.01
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|9842
|253.72
|252.51
|253.14—.16
|SpdrGold
|25336
|116.53
|116.10
|116.46+1.23
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|115529
|276.14
|275.11
|275.25—.70
|SpdrBiots .44e
|8296
|86.14
|85.12
|85.32—.78
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|10912
|56.57
|55.86
|56.13+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|18908
|41.70
|41.07
|41.09—.08
|SpdrMetM .24e
|8472
|33.06
|32.74
|33.01+.19
|STMicro .40
|7107
|16.68
|16.50
|16.59—.06
|Schwab .52f
|11997
|49.43
|48.08
|48.45—.56
|ScorpioTk .04
|8878
|1.81
|1.75
|1.75—.02
|SibanyeG .14r
|18091
|3.50
|3.39
|3.49+.27
|SnapIncAn
|25999
|7.29
|7.12
|7.25+.07
|SouthnCo 2.40
|6992
|44.25
|43.60
|44.12+.54
|SwstnEngy
|30899
|5.48
|5.39
|5.41+.07
|Squaren
|44876
|75.90
|73.10
|74.03+.06
|SPMatls .98e
|7646
|54.09
|53.63
|53.93+.17
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|27660
|90.95
|90.47
|90.62—.45
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|23156
|52.75
|52.23
|52.67+.29
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|11862
|108.82
|108.09
|108.16—.32
|SPEngy 2.04e
|19872
|73.29
|72.62
|72.66—.34
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|103814
|26.63
|26.32
|26.45+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|17636
|74.29
|73.79
|74.20+.30
|SPTech .78e
|25022
|70.63
|69.99
|70.11—.72
|SpdrRESel
|7334
|31.05
|30.76
|30.97+.16
|SPUtil 1.55e
|29322
|53.29
|52.88
|53.18+.23
|TALEducs
|7793
|23.08
|22.26
|22.97+.13
|TahoeRes .24
|9147
|3.05
|2.98
|3.05+.12
|TaiwSemi .73e
|10091
|39.59
|39.04
|39.09—.57
|TeckResg .16e
|7151
|24.09
|23.46
|23.97+.74
|Transocn
|16790
|13.42
|13.15
|13.16—.03
|Twitter
|27102
|28.32
|27.59
|28.19+.20
|USOilFd
|47309
|15.13
|15.00
|15.00—.12
|USSteel .20
|8543
|28.51
|28.10
|28.24—.38
|ValeSA .29e
|21133
|15.40
|15.16
|15.30+.04
|VanEGold .06e
|85923
|20.33
|20.02
|20.29+.54
|VnEkRus .01e
|8948
|21.09
|20.98
|20.99—.18
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|12134
|24.45
|24.23
|24.23
|VanEJrGld
|25747
|30.16
|29.62
|30.16+.86
|VangREIT 3.08e
|9260
|76.40
|75.73
|76.23+.41
|VangEmg 1.10e
|16027
|38.53
|38.36
|38.36—.36
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|11973
|40.56
|40.42
|40.48—.09
|Vereit .55
|9530
|7.02
|6.95
|6.98+.01
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|10169
|54.05
|53.68
|53.74+.01
|Vipshop
|7424
|5.28
|5.15
|5.15—.26
|Visa s .84
|9116
|140.06
|137.56
|138.25—1.81
|W&TOff .40
|7704
|7.87
|7.51
|7.55+.17
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|38570
|53.40
|52.51
|53.01+.90
|Yamanag .02
|29830
|2.77
|2.69
|2.76+.12
|—————————
