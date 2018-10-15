202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

BC-150-actives-e,

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 10:10 am 10/15/2018 10:10am
Share
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 14725 4.69 4.57 4.63—.01
AT&TInc 2 24905 32.48 32.21 32.37+.12
AbbottLab 1.12 7345 69.37 68.34 68.65—.69
Alibaba 43155 145.69 143.34 143.48—3.81
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
10111 10.63 10.56 10.57+.01
Altria 3.20 7319 61.36 60.07 61.15+1.09
Ambev .05e 22205 4.55 4.51 4.54—.05
AEagleOut .55 8026 22.12 21.43 21.45+.18
AnglogldA 9821 10.22 9.97 10.22+.52
Annaly 1.20e 12825 9.94 9.88 9.90+.04
BPPLC 2.38 7392 44.78 44.39 44.39—.16
BcoBrads .06a 22153 8.58 8.51 8.55—.05
BcoSantSA .21e 18115 4.92 4.88 4.91+.02
BkofAm .60f 171296 28.62 27.92 27.96—.50
BiPVxSTrs 97119 35.43 34.62 35.10+1.08
BarrickG .12 39620 12.87 12.56 12.86+.39
BostonSci 7185 37.14 36.37 36.51—.48
CBLAsc .80 9049 3.53 3.43 3.48+.05
CanopyGrn 51144 53.38 50.32 53.03+3.23
Cemigpf .08e 15941 2.82 2.75 2.82—.04
CntryLink 2.16 7775 20.76 20.54 20.63—.03
ChesEng 46969 4.54 4.46 4.48+.03
CgpVelICrd 13387 5.69 5.55 5.68+.11
Citigroup 1.80f 28315 70.64 69.37 70.00+.16
ClevCliffs 16809 12.00 11.61 11.74—.28
CocaCola 1.56 7651 44.92 44.59 44.89+.21
DenburyR 13618 5.87 5.62 5.63—.10
DeutschBk .83e 7491 11.07 10.96 11.05+.21
DxSOXBrrs 7404 12.79 12.54 12.65+.23
DxGBullrs 38514 16.82 16.11 16.74+1.32
DrGMBllrs .09e 46926 9.74 9.22 9.73+.83
DirSPBears 9839 25.02 24.76 24.98+.19
DxSPOGBrrs 12203 6.19 5.93 6.19+.01
DirDGlBrrs 8791 29.98 28.50 28.60—2.60
DxSCBearrs 27923 11.13 10.92 11.03+.01
DrxSCBulls .41e 7736 67.75 66.54 67.08—.11
DrxSPBulls 7815 46.19 45.69 45.77—.40
Disney 1.68 8304 114.11 111.89 113.78+1.17
ENSCO .04 11102 8.84 8.63 8.64—.08
ExxonMbl 3.28 8279 81.65 81.22 81.29—.09
FMajSilvg 10108 6.47 6.25 6.39+.23
Fitbitn 9747 4.73 4.60 4.70+.08
FordM .60a 65470 8.84 8.66 8.76+.12
FrptMcM .20 24450 13.06 12.82 13.01+.27
GenElec .48 92807 12.50 12.20 12.29—.03
GenMotors 1.52 13039 32.18 31.67 31.90+.11
Gerdau .02e 9801 4.27 4.20 4.24+.03
GoldFLtd .02e 23671 2.93 2.86 2.92+.13
Goldcrpg .24 19436 11.17 10.93 11.09+.33
HPInc .56f 7618 23.65 23.54 23.60—.08
HarmonyG .05 17630 2.17 2.10 2.17+.15
HarrisCorp 2.74f
8283 169.08 163.42 168.24+13.37
HeclaM .01e 7811 3.00 2.94 2.97+.07
HPEntn .45e 9948 15.50 15.24 15.31—.11
Hi-Crush 1.68e 8902 10.29 9.70 9.72—.52
HostHotls 1a 6833 19.29 19.12 19.25+.07
IAMGldg 1.52f 10897 4.11 3.98 4.09+.16
ICICIBk .16e 12215 8.54 8.43 8.49+.06
iShGold 25352 11.81 11.76 11.80+.12
iShBrazil .67e 29655 38.43 38.18 38.32—.29
iShSilver 13602 13.88 13.83 13.87+.13
iShChinaLC .87e 34396 39.60 39.40 39.43—.67
iShEMkts .59e 56238 40.06 39.88 39.88—.42
iSEafe 1.66e 25932 63.84 63.61 63.71—.14
iShiBxHYB 5.09 9165 85.17 85.08 85.11—.04
iShR2K 1.77e 51654 154.08 153.13 153.62+.02
iShREst 2.76e 8853 76.14 75.47 75.98+.43
Infosyss 20905 9.95 9.79 9.84+.10
IntPap 1.90 8118 43.03 42.55 42.85+.18
Interpublic .84 7523 21.61 21.25 21.49+.06
iShJapanrs 12901 56.47 56.26 56.34—.39
iSTaiwnrs 7815 33.63 33.52 33.52—.30
iShCorEM .95e 10317 48.35 48.15 48.16—.46
ItauUnibH .58e 14957 12.83 12.75 12.80—.05
JPMorgCh 2.24f
33877 108.85 106.87 108.07+1.12
Keycorp .48f 23084 18.77 18.54 18.58—.08
KindMorg .80 11131 17.62 17.50 17.51
Kinrossg 28311 3.02 2.92 2.99+.11
L-3Tch 3.20 7737 215.88 208.48 214.95+19.17
LloydBkg .47a 8476 3.01 2.99 3.01—.02
Macys 1.51 8855 33.81 33.29 33.34—.04
MarathnO .20 16940 20.96 20.42 20.62+.10
Merck 1.92 7606 69.55 68.93 69.36—.45
MorgStan 1.20f 10748 43.74 43.07 43.41—.02
Nabors .24 16011 6.27 6.14 6.15
NewmtM .56 10037 33.15 32.49 33.06+1.02
NokiaCp .19e 22660 5.30 5.26 5.28+.03
OasisPet 10585 12.74 12.34 12.35—.04
OcciPet 3.12f 13509 75.37 73.63 73.66—3.30
Oracle .76 x14356 47.34 46.87 47.28+.09
Penney 12150 1.74 1.66 1.69—.07
PetrbrsA 8026 13.80 13.64 13.68—.14
Petrobras 31208 15.42 15.20 15.21—.14
Pfizer 1.36 31504 43.66 43.01 43.09—.69
PUltSP500s 9043 48.71 48.19 48.27—.39
ProShtQQQ 7952 31.43 31.18 31.41+.30
ProShSPrs 10486 28.84 28.74 28.82+.08
PrUShSPrs 16568 36.83 36.57 36.80+.22
PrUShD3rs 13982 16.32 16.09 16.21+.04
PyxusInt 8813 44.60 41.63 41.68—1.37
RegionsFn .56f 15082 17.47 17.26 17.29
RiteAid 11513 1.06 1.05 1.05—.01
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
9842 253.72 252.51 253.14—.16
SpdrGold 25336 116.53 116.10 116.46+1.23
S&P500ETF 4.13e
115529 276.14 275.11 275.25—.70
SpdrBiots .44e 8296 86.14 85.12 85.32—.78
SpdrS&PRB .74e
10912 56.57 55.86 56.13+.07
SpdrOGEx .73e 18908 41.70 41.07 41.09—.08
SpdrMetM .24e 8472 33.06 32.74 33.01+.19
STMicro .40 7107 16.68 16.50 16.59—.06
Schwab .52f 11997 49.43 48.08 48.45—.56
ScorpioTk .04 8878 1.81 1.75 1.75—.02
SibanyeG .14r 18091 3.50 3.39 3.49+.27
SnapIncAn 25999 7.29 7.12 7.25+.07
SouthnCo 2.40 6992 44.25 43.60 44.12+.54
SwstnEngy 30899 5.48 5.39 5.41+.07
Squaren 44876 75.90 73.10 74.03+.06
SPMatls .98e 7646 54.09 53.63 53.93+.17
SPHlthC 1.01e 27660 90.95 90.47 90.62—.45
SPCnSt 1.28e 23156 52.75 52.23 52.67+.29
SPConsum 1.12e
11862 108.82 108.09 108.16—.32
SPEngy 2.04e 19872 73.29 72.62 72.66—.34
SPDRFncl .46e
103814 26.63 26.32 26.45+.02
SPInds 1.12e 17636 74.29 73.79 74.20+.30
SPTech .78e 25022 70.63 69.99 70.11—.72
SpdrRESel 7334 31.05 30.76 30.97+.16
SPUtil 1.55e 29322 53.29 52.88 53.18+.23
TALEducs 7793 23.08 22.26 22.97+.13
TahoeRes .24 9147 3.05 2.98 3.05+.12
TaiwSemi .73e 10091 39.59 39.04 39.09—.57
TeckResg .16e 7151 24.09 23.46 23.97+.74
Transocn 16790 13.42 13.15 13.16—.03
Twitter 27102 28.32 27.59 28.19+.20
USOilFd 47309 15.13 15.00 15.00—.12
USSteel .20 8543 28.51 28.10 28.24—.38
ValeSA .29e 21133 15.40 15.16 15.30+.04
VanEGold .06e 85923 20.33 20.02 20.29+.54
VnEkRus .01e 8948 21.09 20.98 20.99—.18
VEckOilSvc .47e 12134 24.45 24.23 24.23
VanEJrGld 25747 30.16 29.62 30.16+.86
VangREIT 3.08e 9260 76.40 75.73 76.23+.41
VangEmg 1.10e 16027 38.53 38.36 38.36—.36
VangFTSE 1.10e
11973 40.56 40.42 40.48—.09
Vereit .55 9530 7.02 6.95 6.98+.01
VerizonCm 2.41f 10169 54.05 53.68 53.74+.01
Vipshop 7424 5.28 5.15 5.15—.26
Visa s .84 9116 140.06 137.56 138.25—1.81
W&TOff .40 7704 7.87 7.51 7.55+.17
WellsFargo 1.72f
38570 53.40 52.51 53.01+.90
Yamanag .02 29830 2.77 2.69 2.76+.12
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500