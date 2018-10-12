BC-150-actives-e

202
By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 10:10 am 10/12/2018 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 11425 4.61 4.55 4.59+.08
AT&TInc 2 69646 32.23 31.85 32.05+.30
AbbVie 3.84 x11518 90.71 88.90 90.20+.46
Alibaba 81907 149.00 145.56 146.84+4.94
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
13725 10.71 10.60 10.68+.14
Altria 3.20 15141 60.61 59.76 59.89—1.23
Ambev .05e 27481 4.59 4.51 4.59+.13
Annaly 1.20e 19459 10.00 9.93 9.95+.06
BPPLC 2.38 10930 44.79 44.53 44.53+.40
BcoBrads .06a 19858 8.66 8.47 8.48+.10
BkofAm .60f 140973 29.04 28.54 28.68+.32
BiPVxSTrs 130863 34.44 33.34 33.97—2.91
BarrickG .12 54364 12.47 12.25 12.30—.28
BestIncn 13869 5.33 4.98 5.22+.38
CVSHealth 2 12630 74.51 73.27 73.88+.69
CanopyGrn 13847 48.98 47.74 48.65+1.51
Cemigpf .08e 16572 2.87 2.69 2.82+.18
ChesEng 45963 4.53 4.39 4.46+.09
CgpVelICrd 10878 5.61 5.52 5.61—.14
Citigroup 1.80f 52051 71.23 69.88 69.99+1.61
ClevCliffs 11610 12.09 11.82 11.88+.19
CocaCola 1.56 15352 44.70 44.25 44.67+.03
CredSuiss 1.22e 10335 13.76 13.64 13.66+.24
DeltaAir 1.40f 10553 52.71 51.92 52.14+.66
DenburyR 15884 5.97 5.77 5.80+.17
DxGBullrs 32011 15.60 14.88 14.95—.77
DrGMBllrs .09e 32101 9.10 8.68 8.77—.18
DirSPBears 20644 24.88 24.48 24.65—1.17
DxSCBearrs 37760 10.79 10.56 10.61—.41
DrxSPBulls 16274 46.70 46.00 46.39+2.12
Disney 1.68 9868 113.06 111.87 112.33+1.18
DowDuPnt 1.52 13247 61.10 59.81 60.10+1.12
EnCanag .06 12702 11.63 11.41 11.55+.22
ENSCO .04 17647 8.89 8.70 8.85+.29
Exelon 1.38 10869 43.11 42.44 42.90+.17
ExxonMbl 3.28 13324 82.24 81.71 82.01+.41
FstDatan 12749 23.33 22.88 23.20+.85
FMajSilvg 10170 6.17 5.98 5.98—.24
Fitbitn 22197 4.89 4.79 4.82+.32
FordM .60a 54355 8.95 8.82 8.84+.03
FrptMcM .20 x37031 13.47 13.06 13.13—.05
GenElec .48 264018 12.73 12.42 12.56—.16
GenMotors 1.52 14780 32.74 32.35 32.41+.10
Gerdau .02e 12588 4.27 4.18 4.21+.08
GoldFLtd .02e 10320 2.81 2.74 2.76—.03
Goldcrpg .24 16358 10.79 10.57 10.61—.20
HPInc .56f 18301 23.63 23.40 23.59+.58
HarmonyG .05 12009 2.04 1.96 1.98—.06
HeclaM .01e 13139 2.95 2.84 2.88—.09
HPEntn .45e 12572 15.13 14.89 15.10+.47
IAMGldg 1.52f 10761 3.98 3.87 3.90—.05
ICICIBk .16e 19836 8.62 8.51 8.52+.23
iShGold 15924 11.73 11.70 11.72—.01
iShBrazil .67e 35877 38.49 38.13 38.14+.63
iShHK .61e 14088 22.29 22.22 22.27+.24
iShSilver 16776 13.81 13.77 13.79+.12
iShChinaLC .87e 52153 40.07 39.86 39.97+.89
iSCorSP500 4.38e
10356 279.14 277.72 278.55+4.22
iShEMkts .59e 174325 40.35 40.10 40.18+1.04
iSEafe 1.66e 74475 64.14 63.85 63.89+.27
iShiBxHYB 5.09 14792 85.21 85.11 85.16+.46
iShR2K 1.77e
81269 155.76 154.67 155.50+1.93
iShChina .61e 13585 54.95 54.61 54.79+1.54
iShREst 2.76e 11376 76.70 75.95 76.35+.65
iShCorEafe 1.56e
11455 60.44 60.12 60.16+.22
Infosyss 11807 9.66 9.60 9.65+.13
Invesco 1.16 13717 20.56 20.22 20.26+.19
iShJapanrs 51099 56.73 56.55 56.64+.04
iSTaiwnrs 19254 34.14 33.81 33.85+.85
iShCorEM .95e 22707 48.67 48.38 48.48+1.19
ItauUnibH .58e 21959 12.86 12.66 12.68+.16
JPMorgCh 2.24f
44688 110.83 108.51 109.05+.92
Keycorp .48f 14538 19.60 19.25 19.26+.02
KindMorg .80 17905 17.76 17.47 17.67+.25
Kinrossg 16824 2.95 2.87 2.88—.08
Macys 1.51 13232 33.64 32.64 33.57+1.43
MarathnO .20 19181 20.70 20.18 20.63+.67
MasterCrd 1 10749 203.47 200.02 203.22+8.71
Merck 1.92 9681 69.34 68.42 69.28+.91
MorgStan 1.20f 11080 44.57 44.04 44.14+.65
Nabors .24 10720 6.16 6.04 6.11+.13
NewmtM .56 11809 32.54 31.56 31.56—1.16
NikeB s .80 10824 76.86 75.69 76.35+1.84
NobleCorp .08 12268 6.95 6.73 6.90+.39
NokiaCp .19e 27890 5.26 5.21 5.23+.08
OasisPet 11588 12.50 12.13 12.45+.48
Oracle .76 22692 47.63 47.31 47.53+.75
PNC 3.80 11910 128.73 123.99 127.00—4.61
Penney 20854 1.89 1.80 1.80—.01
PetrbrsA 16021 13.83 13.58 13.64+.32
Petrobras 42106 15.35 15.11 15.20+.34
Pfizer 1.36 35633 43.19 42.64 43.13+.32
PUltSP500s 14979 49.23 48.50 48.92+2.15
ProctGam 2.87 10557 79.37 78.55 79.01+.14
ProShtQQQ 24200 31.37 31.12 31.24—.77
ProShSPrs 20035 28.77 28.63 28.69—.45
PrUShSPrs 25540 36.69 36.29 36.46—1.15
PrUShD3rs 23700 16.16 15.90 16.06—.68
RegionsFn .56f 15151 18.00 17.71 17.74
RiteAid 24650 1.08 1.04 1.07+.03
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
14884 254.61 253.31 253.78+3.51
SpdrGold 19338 115.71 115.55 115.60—.18
S&P500ETF 4.13e
214440 277.09 275.67 276.49+4.32
SpdrLehHY 2.30 10727 35.51 35.46 35.50+.18
SpdrS&PRB .74e
19822 58.00 57.11 57.36+.15
SpdrOGEx .73e 17707 41.54 41.05 41.36+.71
Salesforce 21280 148.00 144.33 146.66+7.42
Schlmbrg 2 11582 60.14 59.33 59.74+.62
ScorpioTk .04 15196 1.83 1.78 1.79—.01
SnapIncAn 78790 7.34 7.13 7.26+.45
SwstnEngy 23382 5.51 5.36 5.42+.10
Squaren 104485 76.38 72.50 73.97+4.94
SPMatls .98e 15880 54.63 54.10 54.21+.60
SPHlthC 1.01e 30865 91.00 90.30 90.95+1.26
SPCnSt 1.28e 37548 52.37 51.98 52.14+.05
SPConsum 1.12e
23459 109.04 108.33 108.98+2.47
SPEngy 2.04e 28207 73.74 73.24 73.55+.75
SPDRFncl .46e
179914 26.92 26.67 26.70+.30
SPInds 1.12e 47762 74.81 74.23 74.47+1.06
SPTech .78e 53626 70.71 70.17 70.47+1.84
SpdrRESel 10618 31.28 30.94 31.10+.27
SPUtil 1.55e 36691 53.08 52.54 52.77—.24
Supvalurs 26198 32.49 32.42 32.46+.42
TALEducs 10849 23.21 22.30 23.10+1.62
TaiwSemi .73e 11292 40.58 39.76 39.80+.86
TevaPhrm .73e 21886 21.39 20.78 21.16+.71
Transocn 20208 13.40 13.05 13.32+.51
Twitter 38505 28.17 27.59 27.80+.80
USBancrp 1.20 10167 52.43 51.59 51.59—.23
USOilFd 34147 15.14 15.06 15.06+.11
USSteel .20 9726 29.00 28.55 28.56+.41
ValeSA .29e 27927 15.49 15.21 15.22+.27
VanEGold .06e 99065 19.80 19.52 19.55—.32
VnEkRus .01e 11552 21.02 20.89 20.93+.31
VnEkSemi .58e 10804 98.79 97.16 97.27+1.82
VEckOilSvc .47e
12204 24.63 24.34 24.54+.41
VanEJrGld 25990 29.49 29.03 29.12—.21
VangTSM 2.17e
10886 142.32 141.37 141.79+2.26
VangSP500 3.81e
12172 254.64 253.37 254.09+3.87
VangREIT 3.08e
11216 77.07 76.25 76.63+.61
VangAllW 1.34e 18726 49.09 48.91 48.95+.45
VangEmg 1.10e 34723 38.80 38.57 38.63+.87
VangFTSE 1.10e
25960 40.84 40.58 40.60+.23
VerizonCm 2.41f 33198 53.83 52.82 53.07—.27
Vipshop 15391 5.24 5.10 5.24+.18
Visa s .84 25779 140.12 138.25 139.86+6.13
WalMart 2.08f 11286 94.99 93.67 94.73+.81
WeathfIntl 17061 2.63 2.52 2.60+.06
WellsFargo 1.72f
38744 53.33 51.51 52.07+.63
Yamanag .02 30986 2.71 2.61 2.63—.08
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

