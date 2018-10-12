BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11425 4.61 4.55 4.59+.08 AT&TInc 2 69646 32.23 31.85 32.05+.30 AbbVie 3.84 x11518 90.71 88.90 90.20+.46 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|11425
|4.61
|4.55
|4.59+.08
|AT&TInc 2
|69646
|32.23
|31.85
|32.05+.30
|AbbVie 3.84
|x11518
|90.71
|88.90
|90.20+.46
|Alibaba
|81907
|149.00
|145.56
|146.84+4.94
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|13725
|10.71
|10.60
|10.68+.14
|Altria 3.20
|15141
|60.61
|59.76
|59.89—1.23
|Ambev .05e
|27481
|4.59
|4.51
|4.59+.13
|Annaly 1.20e
|19459
|10.00
|9.93
|9.95+.06
|BPPLC 2.38
|10930
|44.79
|44.53
|44.53+.40
|BcoBrads .06a
|19858
|8.66
|8.47
|8.48+.10
|BkofAm .60f
|140973
|29.04
|28.54
|28.68+.32
|BiPVxSTrs
|130863
|34.44
|33.34
|33.97—2.91
|BarrickG .12
|54364
|12.47
|12.25
|12.30—.28
|BestIncn
|13869
|5.33
|4.98
|5.22+.38
|CVSHealth 2
|12630
|74.51
|73.27
|73.88+.69
|CanopyGrn
|13847
|48.98
|47.74
|48.65+1.51
|Cemigpf .08e
|16572
|2.87
|2.69
|2.82+.18
|ChesEng
|45963
|4.53
|4.39
|4.46+.09
|CgpVelICrd
|10878
|5.61
|5.52
|5.61—.14
|Citigroup 1.80f
|52051
|71.23
|69.88
|69.99+1.61
|ClevCliffs
|11610
|12.09
|11.82
|11.88+.19
|CocaCola 1.56
|15352
|44.70
|44.25
|44.67+.03
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|10335
|13.76
|13.64
|13.66+.24
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|10553
|52.71
|51.92
|52.14+.66
|DenburyR
|15884
|5.97
|5.77
|5.80+.17
|DxGBullrs
|32011
|15.60
|14.88
|14.95—.77
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|32101
|9.10
|8.68
|8.77—.18
|DirSPBears
|20644
|24.88
|24.48
|24.65—1.17
|DxSCBearrs
|37760
|10.79
|10.56
|10.61—.41
|DrxSPBulls
|16274
|46.70
|46.00
|46.39+2.12
|Disney 1.68
|9868
|113.06
|111.87
|112.33+1.18
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|13247
|61.10
|59.81
|60.10+1.12
|EnCanag .06
|12702
|11.63
|11.41
|11.55+.22
|ENSCO .04
|17647
|8.89
|8.70
|8.85+.29
|Exelon 1.38
|10869
|43.11
|42.44
|42.90+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|13324
|82.24
|81.71
|82.01+.41
|FstDatan
|12749
|23.33
|22.88
|23.20+.85
|FMajSilvg
|10170
|6.17
|5.98
|5.98—.24
|Fitbitn
|22197
|4.89
|4.79
|4.82+.32
|FordM .60a
|54355
|8.95
|8.82
|8.84+.03
|FrptMcM .20
|x37031
|13.47
|13.06
|13.13—.05
|GenElec .48
|264018
|12.73
|12.42
|12.56—.16
|GenMotors 1.52
|14780
|32.74
|32.35
|32.41+.10
|Gerdau .02e
|12588
|4.27
|4.18
|4.21+.08
|GoldFLtd .02e
|10320
|2.81
|2.74
|2.76—.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|16358
|10.79
|10.57
|10.61—.20
|HPInc .56f
|18301
|23.63
|23.40
|23.59+.58
|HarmonyG .05
|12009
|2.04
|1.96
|1.98—.06
|HeclaM .01e
|13139
|2.95
|2.84
|2.88—.09
|HPEntn .45e
|12572
|15.13
|14.89
|15.10+.47
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|10761
|3.98
|3.87
|3.90—.05
|ICICIBk .16e
|19836
|8.62
|8.51
|8.52+.23
|iShGold
|15924
|11.73
|11.70
|11.72—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|35877
|38.49
|38.13
|38.14+.63
|iShHK .61e
|14088
|22.29
|22.22
|22.27+.24
|iShSilver
|16776
|13.81
|13.77
|13.79+.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|52153
|40.07
|39.86
|39.97+.89
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|10356
|279.14
|277.72
|278.55+4.22
|iShEMkts .59e
|174325
|40.35
|40.10
|40.18+1.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|74475
|64.14
|63.85
|63.89+.27
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|14792
|85.21
|85.11
|85.16+.46
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|81269
|155.76
|154.67
|155.50+1.93
|iShChina .61e
|13585
|54.95
|54.61
|54.79+1.54
|iShREst 2.76e
|11376
|76.70
|75.95
|76.35+.65
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|11455
|60.44
|60.12
|60.16+.22
|Infosyss
|11807
|9.66
|9.60
|9.65+.13
|Invesco 1.16
|13717
|20.56
|20.22
|20.26+.19
|iShJapanrs
|51099
|56.73
|56.55
|56.64+.04
|iSTaiwnrs
|19254
|34.14
|33.81
|33.85+.85
|iShCorEM .95e
|22707
|48.67
|48.38
|48.48+1.19
|ItauUnibH .58e
|21959
|12.86
|12.66
|12.68+.16
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|44688
|110.83
|108.51
|109.05+.92
|Keycorp .48f
|14538
|19.60
|19.25
|19.26+.02
|KindMorg .80
|17905
|17.76
|17.47
|17.67+.25
|Kinrossg
|16824
|2.95
|2.87
|2.88—.08
|Macys 1.51
|13232
|33.64
|32.64
|33.57+1.43
|MarathnO .20
|19181
|20.70
|20.18
|20.63+.67
|MasterCrd 1
|10749
|203.47
|200.02
|203.22+8.71
|Merck 1.92
|9681
|69.34
|68.42
|69.28+.91
|MorgStan 1.20f
|11080
|44.57
|44.04
|44.14+.65
|Nabors .24
|10720
|6.16
|6.04
|6.11+.13
|NewmtM .56
|11809
|32.54
|31.56
|31.56—1.16
|NikeB s .80
|10824
|76.86
|75.69
|76.35+1.84
|NobleCorp .08
|12268
|6.95
|6.73
|6.90+.39
|NokiaCp .19e
|27890
|5.26
|5.21
|5.23+.08
|OasisPet
|11588
|12.50
|12.13
|12.45+.48
|Oracle .76
|22692
|47.63
|47.31
|47.53+.75
|PNC 3.80
|11910
|128.73
|123.99
|127.00—4.61
|Penney
|20854
|1.89
|1.80
|1.80—.01
|PetrbrsA
|16021
|13.83
|13.58
|13.64+.32
|Petrobras
|42106
|15.35
|15.11
|15.20+.34
|Pfizer 1.36
|35633
|43.19
|42.64
|43.13+.32
|PUltSP500s
|14979
|49.23
|48.50
|48.92+2.15
|ProctGam 2.87
|10557
|79.37
|78.55
|79.01+.14
|ProShtQQQ
|24200
|31.37
|31.12
|31.24—.77
|ProShSPrs
|20035
|28.77
|28.63
|28.69—.45
|PrUShSPrs
|25540
|36.69
|36.29
|36.46—1.15
|PrUShD3rs
|23700
|16.16
|15.90
|16.06—.68
|RegionsFn .56f
|15151
|18.00
|17.71
|17.74
|RiteAid
|24650
|1.08
|1.04
|1.07+.03
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|14884
|254.61
|253.31
|253.78+3.51
|SpdrGold
|19338
|115.71
|115.55
|115.60—.18
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|214440
|277.09
|275.67
|276.49+4.32
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|10727
|35.51
|35.46
|35.50+.18
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|19822
|58.00
|57.11
|57.36+.15
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|17707
|41.54
|41.05
|41.36+.71
|Salesforce
|21280
|148.00
|144.33
|146.66+7.42
|Schlmbrg 2
|11582
|60.14
|59.33
|59.74+.62
|ScorpioTk .04
|15196
|1.83
|1.78
|1.79—.01
|SnapIncAn
|78790
|7.34
|7.13
|7.26+.45
|SwstnEngy
|23382
|5.51
|5.36
|5.42+.10
|Squaren
|104485
|76.38
|72.50
|73.97+4.94
|SPMatls .98e
|15880
|54.63
|54.10
|54.21+.60
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|30865
|91.00
|90.30
|90.95+1.26
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|37548
|52.37
|51.98
|52.14+.05
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|23459
|109.04
|108.33
|108.98+2.47
|SPEngy 2.04e
|28207
|73.74
|73.24
|73.55+.75
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|179914
|26.92
|26.67
|26.70+.30
|SPInds 1.12e
|47762
|74.81
|74.23
|74.47+1.06
|SPTech .78e
|53626
|70.71
|70.17
|70.47+1.84
|SpdrRESel
|10618
|31.28
|30.94
|31.10+.27
|SPUtil 1.55e
|36691
|53.08
|52.54
|52.77—.24
|Supvalurs
|26198
|32.49
|32.42
|32.46+.42
|TALEducs
|10849
|23.21
|22.30
|23.10+1.62
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11292
|40.58
|39.76
|39.80+.86
|TevaPhrm .73e
|21886
|21.39
|20.78
|21.16+.71
|Transocn
|20208
|13.40
|13.05
|13.32+.51
|Twitter
|38505
|28.17
|27.59
|27.80+.80
|USBancrp 1.20
|10167
|52.43
|51.59
|51.59—.23
|USOilFd
|34147
|15.14
|15.06
|15.06+.11
|USSteel .20
|9726
|29.00
|28.55
|28.56+.41
|ValeSA .29e
|27927
|15.49
|15.21
|15.22+.27
|VanEGold .06e
|99065
|19.80
|19.52
|19.55—.32
|VnEkRus .01e
|11552
|21.02
|20.89
|20.93+.31
|VnEkSemi .58e
|10804
|98.79
|97.16
|97.27+1.82
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|12204
|24.63
|24.34
|24.54+.41
|VanEJrGld
|25990
|29.49
|29.03
|29.12—.21
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|10886
|142.32
|141.37
|141.79+2.26
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|12172
|254.64
|253.37
|254.09+3.87
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|11216
|77.07
|76.25
|76.63+.61
|VangAllW 1.34e
|18726
|49.09
|48.91
|48.95+.45
|VangEmg 1.10e
|34723
|38.80
|38.57
|38.63+.87
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|25960
|40.84
|40.58
|40.60+.23
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|33198
|53.83
|52.82
|53.07—.27
|Vipshop
|15391
|5.24
|5.10
|5.24+.18
|Visa s .84
|25779
|140.12
|138.25
|139.86+6.13
|WalMart 2.08f
|11286
|94.99
|93.67
|94.73+.81
|WeathfIntl
|17061
|2.63
|2.52
|2.60+.06
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|38744
|53.33
|51.51
|52.07+.63
|Yamanag .02
|30986
|2.71
|2.61
|2.63—.08
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.