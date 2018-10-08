BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 27419 34.08 33.90 33.91—.09 AlcoaCp 15322 41.01 39.77 39.87—2.19 Alibaba 64267 151.95 148.34 151.54—3.09 Ambev .05e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2
|27419
|34.08
|33.90
|33.91—.09
|AlcoaCp
|15322
|41.01
|39.77
|39.87—2.19
|Alibaba
|64267
|151.95
|148.34
|151.54—3.09
|Ambev .05e
|49505
|4.83
|4.79
|4.81+.21
|AptInv 1.52
|8027
|44.19
|43.58
|43.92+.40
|Axalta
|8015
|28.70
|28.04
|28.58+.49
|Azuln
|9329
|21.45
|20.56
|21.13+1.91
|BPPLC 2.38
|10800
|45.80
|45.28
|45.78—.72
|BRFSA
|8218
|6.27
|6.14
|6.15+.33
|BcoBrads .06a
|62574
|8.89
|8.75
|8.78+.78
|BkofAm .60f
|66012
|30.25
|29.99
|30.14—.09
|BiPVxSTrs
|77670
|29.50
|28.76
|28.87+.49
|BarnesNob .60
|7547
|7.36
|7.01
|7.33+.38
|BarrickG .12
|15879
|11.28
|11.15
|11.17—.31
|BauschHl
|9578
|27.32
|26.61
|27.17+.85
|BlackBerry
|7146
|10.15
|9.90
|10.12+.10
|BritATobs 2.24e
|7011
|45.02
|44.82
|44.85+.03
|CanopyGrn
|9689
|48.62
|47.49
|48.14+.65
|Cemigpf .08e
|90408
|2.79
|2.56
|2.64+.46
|ChesEng
|29735
|4.54
|4.42
|4.52+.04
|CgpVelICrd
|25175
|5.17
|5.03
|5.03+.04
|Citigroup 1.80f
|18465
|72.39
|71.52
|72.14—.28
|ClevCliffs
|8747
|12.45
|12.28
|12.38+.02
|Clouderan
|8309
|18.28
|17.51
|18.25+.35
|CocaCola 1.56
|12580
|46.37
|45.97
|46.37+.49
|ConAgra .85
|12308
|34.60
|33.86
|34.51+.92
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|6896
|14.09
|14.02
|14.08—.23
|DenburyR
|12152
|6.48
|6.23
|6.46
|DxSOXBrrs
|8913
|11.32
|10.89
|11.01+.13
|DxGBullrs
|21613
|12.55
|12.31
|12.39—.74
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|23984
|7.31
|7.17
|7.24—.39
|DxSPOGBrrs
|9658
|5.57
|5.36
|5.38+.10
|DxBrzBulls
|21757
|29.05
|28.52
|28.62+5.09
|DxSCBearrs
|12190
|9.55
|9.43
|9.46+.03
|ENSCO .04
|56416
|8.86
|8.30
|8.84+.36
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|11686
|85.73
|84.65
|85.73+.39
|FiatChrys
|6949
|17.03
|16.84
|16.96—.43
|Fitbitn
|7658
|5.18
|5.04
|5.12+.08
|FordM .60a
|35420
|9.20
|9.09
|9.18+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|16182
|13.32
|13.01
|13.23—.04
|GenElec .48
|322388
|13.62
|13.31
|13.33+.15
|GenMotors 1.52
|9935
|34.14
|33.75
|34.09—.03
|Gerdau .02e
|36337
|4.32
|4.21
|4.23+.14
|GolLinhss
|8782
|7.30
|7.04
|7.21+.80
|Goldcrpg .24
|17619
|9.93
|9.84
|9.85—.15
|HPInc .56f
|9043
|25.30
|25.06
|25.25—.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|6977
|41.73
|41.27
|41.65—.35
|HarmonyG .05
|7369
|1.73
|1.66
|1.71+.04
|HPEntn .45e
|6813
|16.14
|15.91
|16.05—.09
|ICICIBk .16e
|9747
|8.36
|8.31
|8.32+.13
|iShGold
|21059
|11.39
|11.37
|11.37—.16
|iShBrazil .67e
|175889
|39.54
|39.23
|39.26+2.60
|iShHK .61e
|11116
|22.70
|22.58
|22.69—.17
|iShSilver
|22091
|13.48
|13.44
|13.46—.29
|iShChinaLC .87e
|28741
|40.45
|40.18
|40.45—.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|52704
|40.74
|40.50
|40.71—.13
|iSSP500Val 2.14e
|
|18697
|116.40
|115.99
|116.30+.08
|iSEafe 1.66e
|28616
|65.87
|65.66
|65.85—.56
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|8748
|85.36
|85.23
|85.26—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|22990
|162.11
|161.48
|162.00—.16
|iShChina .61e
|8429
|55.69
|55.11
|55.64—.100
|iShREst 2.76e
|13016
|78.82
|77.95
|78.64+.83
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|7094
|62.06
|61.83
|62.04—.57
|Infosyss
|7425
|10.03
|9.95
|10.03—.15
|Interpublic .84
|8290
|23.27
|22.99
|22.100—.36
|Invesco 1.16
|9112
|23.08
|22.53
|22.55—.70
|iShJapanrs
|8567
|59.23
|58.99
|59.22+.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|11578
|49.22
|48.95
|49.20—.14
|ItauUnibH .58e
|80255
|13.54
|13.33
|13.36+1.14
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|12706
|114.67
|113.98
|114.43—.19
|Keycorp .48f
|10632
|20.45
|20.22
|20.40+.11
|KindMorg .80
|7728
|18.14
|17.94
|18.13+.07
|Kinrossg
|13668
|2.74
|2.69
|2.72—.04
|LendingClb
|9283
|3.88
|3.74
|3.77—.10
|LloydBkg .47a
|16748
|3.02
|3.01
|3.02—.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|7501
|26.17
|25.85
|26.09—.15
|MarathnO .20
|9354
|23.23
|22.83
|23.16—.25
|MarathPts 1.84
|8164
|84.16
|81.87
|82.24—2.27
|MasterCrd 1
|7930
|211.80
|208.15
|209.55—3.71
|MorgStan 1.20f
|7100
|46.75
|46.30
|46.55—.20
|Nabors .24
|12868
|6.28
|6.17
|6.25—.08
|NewellRub .92f
|8793
|19.20
|18.58
|19.11+.29
|NikeB s .80
|6810
|80.15
|79.53
|80.09—.03
|NobleCorp .08
|11957
|7.21
|6.91
|7.16+.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|17795
|5.36
|5.33
|5.35—.03
|OasisPet
|11698
|13.16
|12.86
|13.13—.21
|Olin .80
|6957
|25.56
|24.57
|25.30+.52
|Oracle .76
|16895
|49.64
|49.25
|49.51+.16
|Pagsegurn
|9220
|28.93
|27.60
|27.98+1.03
|Penney
|6958
|1.64
|1.60
|1.62—.01
|PetrbrsA
|76246
|14.14
|13.89
|13.98+1.51
|Petrobras
|242437
|15.69
|15.33
|15.52+1.61
|Pfizer 1.36
|21260
|44.93
|44.70
|44.79—.12
|ProShtQQQ
|9613
|30.42
|30.17
|30.18+.01
|PrUShSPrs
|10231
|34.04
|33.74
|33.79+.03
|PyxusInt
|10802
|33.00
|30.12
|32.73+4.55
|RangeRs .08
|8633
|17.97
|17.32
|17.94+.52
|RegionsFn .56f
|10189
|18.64
|18.46
|18.55+.01
|Rowan .40
|22821
|19.34
|18.41
|19.34+.56
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|8625
|67.62
|66.83
|67.60—.75
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|9563
|264.22
|263.07
|264.22—.10
|SpdrGold
|15514
|112.40
|112.20
|112.28—1.52
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|87143
|288.00
|286.71
|287.80—.02
|SpdrBiots .44e
|11100
|90.20
|89.34
|90.01—.44
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|9809
|35.58
|35.53
|35.53—.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|11846
|59.61
|59.33
|59.37—.30
|SpdrRetls .49e
|22928
|48.66
|48.06
|48.65+.33
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|18514
|43.39
|42.79
|43.36—.29
|STMicro .40
|9091
|17.22
|16.94
|17.14—.42
|SiderurNac
|12540
|2.59
|2.51
|2.51+.11
|SnapIncAn
|28928
|7.70
|7.52
|7.55—.22
|SwstnEngy
|25944
|5.45
|5.21
|5.43+.15
|Sprint
|8483
|6.51
|6.38
|6.51+.07
|Squaren
|26673
|92.64
|90.15
|91.95—2.16
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|23233
|94.33
|94.01
|94.18—.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|27308
|53.93
|53.39
|53.92+.48
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|8327
|112.65
|111.60
|112.65+.41
|SPEngy 2.04e
|20674
|76.94
|76.29
|76.92—.24
|SPDRFncl .46e
|74260
|28.05
|27.90
|27.99—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|14423
|79.06
|78.75
|78.94+.01
|SPTech .78e
|21284
|73.48
|73.00
|73.39—.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|20941
|54.14
|53.69
|53.75+.12
|TALEducs
|8739
|23.44
|22.79
|23.29—.10
|TaiwSemi .73e
|13440
|40.90
|40.40
|40.85—.78
|TelefBrasil .64e
|6921
|10.91
|10.73
|10.89+.69
|TevaPhrm .73e
|7360
|21.61
|21.36
|21.48—.02
|Transocn
|24552
|13.85
|13.30
|13.84+.18
|Twitter
|26409
|28.56
|27.72
|28.53+.14
|USNGasrs
|9050
|27.16
|26.80
|27.16+1.10
|USOilFd
|40452
|15.67
|15.53
|15.67—.02
|USSteel .20
|8099
|29.37
|28.87
|29.09—.31
|ValeSA .29e
|53020
|15.35
|14.98
|15.31+.30
|VanEGold .06e
|48692
|18.37
|18.26
|18.28—.37
|VnEkRus .01e
|14603
|21.09
|20.95
|21.09—.11
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|7327
|102.10
|100.73
|101.75—.52
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|8490
|25.50
|25.16
|25.49—.14
|VanEJrGld
|11283
|27.28
|27.09
|27.19—.43
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|7974
|264.66
|263.47
|264.50—.04
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7992
|79.23
|78.20
|79.06+.86
|VangEmg 1.10e
|19363
|39.12
|38.89
|39.10—.12
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|9851
|41.90
|41.74
|41.90—.37
|Ventas 3.16
|7929
|54.33
|53.05
|54.17+1.17
|Vereit .55
|13202
|7.13
|7.00
|7.12+.13
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|25782
|55.12
|54.45
|54.70—.24
|Visa s .84
|11022
|145.01
|143.28
|143.97—1.39
|WPXEngy
|13271
|20.16
|19.94
|20.15—.17
|WeathfIntl
|9280
|2.84
|2.73
|2.84+.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|10222
|53.33
|52.98
|53.24+.05
|Yamanag .02
|10111
|2.46
|2.43
|2.46—.05
|YumChina .40
|7727
|33.20
|32.52
|33.02—.25
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.