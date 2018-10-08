BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 27419 34.08 33.90 33.91—.09 AlcoaCp 15322 41.01 39.77 39.87—2.19 Alibaba 64267 151.95 148.34 151.54—3.09 Ambev .05e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 27419 34.08 33.90 33.91—.09 AlcoaCp 15322 41.01 39.77 39.87—2.19 Alibaba 64267 151.95 148.34 151.54—3.09 Ambev .05e 49505 4.83 4.79 4.81+.21 AptInv 1.52 8027 44.19 43.58 43.92+.40 Axalta 8015 28.70 28.04 28.58+.49 Azuln 9329 21.45 20.56 21.13+1.91 BPPLC 2.38 10800 45.80 45.28 45.78—.72 BRFSA 8218 6.27 6.14 6.15+.33 BcoBrads .06a 62574 8.89 8.75 8.78+.78 BkofAm .60f 66012 30.25 29.99 30.14—.09 BiPVxSTrs 77670 29.50 28.76 28.87+.49 BarnesNob .60 7547 7.36 7.01 7.33+.38 BarrickG .12 15879 11.28 11.15 11.17—.31 BauschHl 9578 27.32 26.61 27.17+.85 BlackBerry 7146 10.15 9.90 10.12+.10 BritATobs 2.24e 7011 45.02 44.82 44.85+.03 CanopyGrn 9689 48.62 47.49 48.14+.65 Cemigpf .08e 90408 2.79 2.56 2.64+.46 ChesEng 29735 4.54 4.42 4.52+.04 CgpVelICrd 25175 5.17 5.03 5.03+.04 Citigroup 1.80f 18465 72.39 71.52 72.14—.28 ClevCliffs 8747 12.45 12.28 12.38+.02 Clouderan 8309 18.28 17.51 18.25+.35 CocaCola 1.56 12580 46.37 45.97 46.37+.49 ConAgra .85 12308 34.60 33.86 34.51+.92 CredSuiss 1.22e 6896 14.09 14.02 14.08—.23 DenburyR 12152 6.48 6.23 6.46 DxSOXBrrs 8913 11.32 10.89 11.01+.13 DxGBullrs 21613 12.55 12.31 12.39—.74 DrGMBllrs .09e 23984 7.31 7.17 7.24—.39 DxSPOGBrrs 9658 5.57 5.36 5.38+.10 DxBrzBulls 21757 29.05 28.52 28.62+5.09 DxSCBearrs 12190 9.55 9.43 9.46+.03 ENSCO .04 56416 8.86 8.30 8.84+.36 ExxonMbl 3.28 11686 85.73 84.65 85.73+.39 FiatChrys 6949 17.03 16.84 16.96—.43 Fitbitn 7658 5.18 5.04 5.12+.08 FordM .60a 35420 9.20 9.09 9.18+.06 FrptMcM .20 16182 13.32 13.01 13.23—.04 GenElec .48 322388 13.62 13.31 13.33+.15 GenMotors 1.52 9935 34.14 33.75 34.09—.03 Gerdau .02e 36337 4.32 4.21 4.23+.14 GolLinhss 8782 7.30 7.04 7.21+.80 Goldcrpg .24 17619 9.93 9.84 9.85—.15 HPInc .56f 9043 25.30 25.06 25.25—.09 Hallibrtn .72 6977 41.73 41.27 41.65—.35 HarmonyG .05 7369 1.73 1.66 1.71+.04 HPEntn .45e 6813 16.14 15.91 16.05—.09 ICICIBk .16e 9747 8.36 8.31 8.32+.13 iShGold 21059 11.39 11.37 11.37—.16 iShBrazil .67e 175889 39.54 39.23 39.26+2.60 iShHK .61e 11116 22.70 22.58 22.69—.17 iShSilver 22091 13.48 13.44 13.46—.29 iShChinaLC .87e 28741 40.45 40.18 40.45—.45 iShEMkts .59e 52704 40.74 40.50 40.71—.13 iSSP500Val 2.14e 18697 116.40 115.99 116.30+.08 iSEafe 1.66e 28616 65.87 65.66 65.85—.56 iShiBxHYB 5.09 8748 85.36 85.23 85.26—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 22990 162.11 161.48 162.00—.16 iShChina .61e 8429 55.69 55.11 55.64—.100 iShREst 2.76e 13016 78.82 77.95 78.64+.83 iShCorEafe 1.56e 7094 62.06 61.83 62.04—.57 Infosyss 7425 10.03 9.95 10.03—.15 Interpublic .84 8290 23.27 22.99 22.100—.36 Invesco 1.16 9112 23.08 22.53 22.55—.70 iShJapanrs 8567 59.23 58.99 59.22+.05 iShCorEM .95e 11578 49.22 48.95 49.20—.14 ItauUnibH .58e 80255 13.54 13.33 13.36+1.14 JPMorgCh 2.24f 12706 114.67 113.98 114.43—.19 Keycorp .48f 10632 20.45 20.22 20.40+.11 KindMorg .80 7728 18.14 17.94 18.13+.07 Kinrossg 13668 2.74 2.69 2.72—.04 LendingClb 9283 3.88 3.74 3.77—.10 LloydBkg .47a 16748 3.02 3.01 3.02—.02 MGM Rsts .48 7501 26.17 25.85 26.09—.15 MarathnO .20 9354 23.23 22.83 23.16—.25 MarathPts 1.84 8164 84.16 81.87 82.24—2.27 MasterCrd 1 7930 211.80 208.15 209.55—3.71 MorgStan 1.20f 7100 46.75 46.30 46.55—.20 Nabors .24 12868 6.28 6.17 6.25—.08 NewellRub .92f 8793 19.20 18.58 19.11+.29 NikeB s .80 6810 80.15 79.53 80.09—.03 NobleCorp .08 11957 7.21 6.91 7.16+.04 NokiaCp .19e 17795 5.36 5.33 5.35—.03 OasisPet 11698 13.16 12.86 13.13—.21 Olin .80 6957 25.56 24.57 25.30+.52 Oracle .76 16895 49.64 49.25 49.51+.16 Pagsegurn 9220 28.93 27.60 27.98+1.03 Penney 6958 1.64 1.60 1.62—.01 PetrbrsA 76246 14.14 13.89 13.98+1.51 Petrobras 242437 15.69 15.33 15.52+1.61 Pfizer 1.36 21260 44.93 44.70 44.79—.12 ProShtQQQ 9613 30.42 30.17 30.18+.01 PrUShSPrs 10231 34.04 33.74 33.79+.03 PyxusInt 10802 33.00 30.12 32.73+4.55 RangeRs .08 8633 17.97 17.32 17.94+.52 RegionsFn .56f 10189 18.64 18.46 18.55+.01 Rowan .40 22821 19.34 18.41 19.34+.56 RoyDShllA 3.76 8625 67.62 66.83 67.60—.75 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 9563 264.22 263.07 264.22—.10 SpdrGold 15514 112.40 112.20 112.28—1.52 S&P500ETF 4.13e 87143 288.00 286.71 287.80—.02 SpdrBiots .44e 11100 90.20 89.34 90.01—.44 SpdrLehHY 2.30 9809 35.58 35.53 35.53—.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 11846 59.61 59.33 59.37—.30 SpdrRetls .49e 22928 48.66 48.06 48.65+.33 SpdrOGEx .73e 18514 43.39 42.79 43.36—.29 STMicro .40 9091 17.22 16.94 17.14—.42 SiderurNac 12540 2.59 2.51 2.51+.11 SnapIncAn 28928 7.70 7.52 7.55—.22 SwstnEngy 25944 5.45 5.21 5.43+.15 Sprint 8483 6.51 6.38 6.51+.07 Squaren 26673 92.64 90.15 91.95—2.16 SPHlthC 1.01e 23233 94.33 94.01 94.18—.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 27308 53.93 53.39 53.92+.48 SPConsum 1.12e 8327 112.65 111.60 112.65+.41 SPEngy 2.04e 20674 76.94 76.29 76.92—.24 SPDRFncl .46e 74260 28.05 27.90 27.99—.01 SPInds 1.12e 14423 79.06 78.75 78.94+.01 SPTech .78e 21284 73.48 73.00 73.39—.23 SPUtil 1.55e 20941 54.14 53.69 53.75+.12 TALEducs 8739 23.44 22.79 23.29—.10 TaiwSemi .73e 13440 40.90 40.40 40.85—.78 TelefBrasil .64e 6921 10.91 10.73 10.89+.69 TevaPhrm .73e 7360 21.61 21.36 21.48—.02 Transocn 24552 13.85 13.30 13.84+.18 Twitter 26409 28.56 27.72 28.53+.14 USNGasrs 9050 27.16 26.80 27.16+1.10 USOilFd 40452 15.67 15.53 15.67—.02 USSteel .20 8099 29.37 28.87 29.09—.31 ValeSA .29e 53020 15.35 14.98 15.31+.30 VanEGold .06e 48692 18.37 18.26 18.28—.37 VnEkRus .01e 14603 21.09 20.95 21.09—.11 VnEkSemi .58e 7327 102.10 100.73 101.75—.52 VEckOilSvc .47e 8490 25.50 25.16 25.49—.14 VanEJrGld 11283 27.28 27.09 27.19—.43 VangSP500 3.81e 7974 264.66 263.47 264.50—.04 VangREIT 3.08e 7992 79.23 78.20 79.06+.86 VangEmg 1.10e 19363 39.12 38.89 39.10—.12 VangFTSE 1.10e 9851 41.90 41.74 41.90—.37 Ventas 3.16 7929 54.33 53.05 54.17+1.17 Vereit .55 13202 7.13 7.00 7.12+.13 VerizonCm 2.41f 25782 55.12 54.45 54.70—.24 Visa s .84 11022 145.01 143.28 143.97—1.39 WPXEngy 13271 20.16 19.94 20.15—.17 WeathfIntl 9280 2.84 2.73 2.84+.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 10222 53.33 52.98 53.24+.05 Yamanag .02 10111 2.46 2.43 2.46—.05 