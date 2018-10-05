BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7939 4.90 4.80 4.88+.02 AT&TInc 2 31201 34.30 34.14 34.27+.15 Alibaba 38088 157.12 155.26 156.39+.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|7939
|4.90
|4.80
|4.88+.02
|AT&TInc 2
|31201
|34.30
|34.14
|34.27+.15
|Alibaba
|38088
|157.12
|155.26
|156.39+.26
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|6644
|10.84
|10.78
|10.81—.04
|Ambev .05e
|31371
|4.63
|4.56
|4.57—.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|8318
|10.17
|10.12
|10.13—.02
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|6558
|29.97
|29.62
|29.74—.68
|BPPLC 2.38
|8282
|46.59
|46.44
|46.55—.22
|BcoBrads .06a
|45450
|8.18
|8.06
|8.12+.12
|BcoSantSA .21e
|6712
|5.01
|4.98
|4.99—.04
|BkofAm .60f
|70113
|30.65
|30.36
|30.47+.04
|BiPVxSTrs
|76900
|27.63
|27.00
|27.48—.32
|BarrickG .12
|25410
|11.63
|11.50
|11.51—.14
|BauschHl
|6689
|27.14
|26.35
|26.35—.15
|BestBuy 1.80
|6769
|74.60
|72.22
|73.71+.56
|BlackBerry
|11352
|10.33
|10.06
|10.08—.18
|CabotO&G .24
|8511
|24.15
|23.79
|23.99+.20
|CanopyGrn
|10615
|49.29
|48.00
|48.37+.05
|Cemigpf .08e
|28416
|2.21
|2.13
|2.14+.12
|CntryLink 2.16
|8712
|22.21
|21.93
|22.08+.21
|ChesEng
|30313
|4.60
|4.49
|4.56—.04
|CgpVelICrd
|24999
|5.10
|4.98
|5.00+.05
|Citigroup 1.80f
|13513
|73.12
|72.47
|72.82+.20
|ClevCliffs
|17068
|12.55
|12.07
|12.52+.23
|Clouderan
|11379
|19.30
|18.55
|18.84—.21
|CocaCola 1.56
|8029
|46.16
|45.91
|45.96+.11
|DRHorton .50
|10086
|40.86
|40.08
|40.27—.23
|DelphiTcn .68
|7211
|29.07
|27.41
|27.47—2.39
|DenburyR
|14633
|6.62
|6.43
|6.51+.03
|DxSOXBrrs
|7716
|10.43
|10.13
|10.41+.24
|DxGBullrs
|15580
|13.69
|13.36
|13.47+.06
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|24181
|8.00
|7.80
|7.88+.12
|DxSPOGBrrs
|10762
|5.36
|5.11
|5.27+.05
|DxBrzBulls
|6441
|24.20
|23.64
|23.77+.45
|DxSCBearrs
|20619
|9.22
|9.08
|9.19+.03
|EliLilly 2.25
|15887
|115.41
|114.09
|115.00+2.01
|EnbrdgEPt 1.40
|
|100054
|11.46
|11.39
|11.42—.03
|Enbridge 2.68
|10446
|34.00
|33.76
|33.83—.07
|EnCanag .06
|7029
|13.10
|12.75
|12.89—.13
|EnvisnHln
|6789
|45.96
|45.93
|45.94+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|8393
|85.70
|85.12
|85.36—.23
|Fitbitn
|11050
|5.21
|4.99
|5.08+.08
|FordM .60a
|36698
|9.21
|9.13
|9.17+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|29304
|13.48
|13.22
|13.34—.29
|GarrtMotn
|13808
|16.15
|15.73
|15.84—.40
|GenElec .48
|311779
|13.30
|12.86
|13.13+.47
|GenMotors 1.52
|11705
|34.51
|34.17
|34.21—.05
|Gerdau .02e
|17451
|4.13
|4.06
|4.06—.07
|GoldFLtd .02e
|6358
|2.50
|2.45
|2.48+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|6799
|10.30
|10.19
|10.22+.01
|GrmPrTrrs 1.50
|7307
|27.48
|27.46
|27.47+.01
|HPInc .56f
|9950
|26.43
|26.07
|26.13—.29
|Hallibrtn .72
|11221
|42.45
|41.69
|42.09+.20
|Hanesbdss .60
|6612
|17.63
|17.21
|17.24+.01
|Hi-Crush 1.68e
|9127
|10.75
|10.08
|10.17—.63
|ICICIBk .16e
|7994
|8.22
|8.17
|8.20—.15
|iShGold
|19089
|11.56
|11.52
|11.54+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|59739
|36.98
|36.69
|36.73+.22
|iShSilver
|11279
|13.83
|13.77
|13.81+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|20587
|41.03
|40.84
|40.88+.16
|iShEMkts .59e
|104259
|41.08
|40.90
|40.91—.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|13647
|113.56
|113.28
|113.55—.47
|iSEafe 1.66e
|20149
|66.71
|66.55
|66.57—.24
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|13827
|85.67
|85.59
|85.61—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|30962
|164.16
|163.34
|163.60—.04
|iShREst 2.76e
|7708
|78.28
|77.80
|78.22+.31
|Infosyss
|11869
|10.13
|10.01
|10.13+.13
|IntPap 1.90
|7199
|49.64
|48.70
|49.51+.73
|Interpublic .84
|12098
|23.60
|23.24
|23.47+.27
|iShCorEM .95e
|22902
|49.61
|49.41
|49.44—.13
|ItauUnibH .58e
|41072
|12.39
|12.24
|12.31+.17
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|15484
|116.10
|115.01
|115.52+.25
|Keycorp .48f
|9191
|20.61
|20.41
|20.50+.06
|Kinrossg
|19882
|2.83
|2.76
|2.81+.06
|Kroger s .56f
|6716
|29.04
|28.43
|28.93+.15
|LaredoPet
|8191
|7.59
|7.26
|7.41—.16
|LennarA .16
|6467
|44.88
|44.20
|44.30—.39
|LloydBkg .47a
|12605
|3.06
|3.04
|3.04+.03
|Macys 1.51
|14595
|33.45
|32.65
|33.01+.14
|Mallinckdt
|7531
|27.25
|25.82
|25.93+.20
|Manulifeg .88
|12753
|17.27
|16.92
|17.10—.34
|MarathnO .20
|7222
|23.99
|23.61
|23.76+.04
|MetLife 1.68
|6404
|48.26
|47.54
|47.99+.22
|Nabors .24
|15584
|6.44
|6.22
|6.25—.17
|NewellRub .92f
|13049
|20.09
|19.42
|19.50—.47
|NikeB s .80
|7421
|80.99
|80.03
|80.53+.35
|NobleCorp .08
|23609
|7.17
|6.94
|7.17+.18
|NokiaCp .19e
|8983
|5.42
|5.40
|5.41—.07
|NovoNord .96e
|7925
|44.37
|43.96
|44.28+1.02
|OasisPet
|9985
|14.03
|13.52
|13.68—.15
|Oracle .76
|15057
|49.77
|49.42
|49.58+.11
|Pandora
|14361
|9.07
|8.92
|9.00+.03
|Penney
|9494
|1.66
|1.63
|1.65+.02
|PetrbrsA
|19050
|12.61
|12.37
|12.54+.23
|Petrobras
|86091
|14.15
|13.84
|14.02+.33
|Pfizer 1.36
|17074
|44.85
|44.60
|44.81+.11
|PrecDrill .28
|33847
|3.45
|3.23
|3.29—.15
|PrUShCrds
|7143
|13.29
|13.09
|13.11+.07
|PrUShSPrs
|8186
|33.41
|33.22
|33.40+.03
|RegionsFn .56f
|6342
|18.82
|18.65
|18.73+.06
|RiteAid
|24361
|1.17
|1.15
|1.17+.02
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|8616
|68.45
|68.08
|68.27—.96
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|7001
|266.62
|265.85
|266.00—.25
|SpdrGold
|8266
|114.03
|113.67
|113.96+.48
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|109779
|290.27
|289.40
|289.49+.05
|SpdrBiots .44e
|7416
|92.87
|91.56
|92.00+.16
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|14587
|35.72
|35.67
|35.69—.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|7399
|60.46
|60.05
|60.28+.13
|SpdrRetls .49e
|11171
|48.93
|48.56
|48.65—.03
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|18470
|44.08
|43.37
|43.63—.23
|STMicro .40
|12273
|17.81
|17.60
|17.62—.64
|Schlmbrg 2
|8344
|63.36
|62.53
|62.81—.04
|SnapIncAn
|59482
|8.04
|7.70
|7.78—.02
|SwstnEngy
|17258
|5.32
|5.20
|5.28+.01
|Sprint
|6467
|6.60
|6.47
|6.55+.02
|Squaren
|18622
|96.31
|93.30
|94.34—.15
|SPMatls .98e
|6409
|58.18
|57.88
|57.97—.11
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8979
|94.94
|94.46
|94.88+.48
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|15323
|53.62
|53.37
|53.51+.02
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|8981
|113.59
|112.90
|112.98—.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11621
|77.41
|76.84
|77.04—.13
|SPDRFncl .46e
|85411
|28.31
|28.14
|28.25+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|10117
|79.75
|79.31
|79.54+.20
|SPTech .78e
|20549
|74.76
|74.15
|74.24—.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|38049
|53.19
|52.70
|53.16+.34
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9358
|42.07
|41.68
|41.86—.57
|TevaPhrm .73e
|10693
|21.80
|21.51
|21.60—.24
|Transocn
|13916
|13.76
|13.51
|13.72—.01
|Turkcell
|10481
|4.51
|4.44
|4.48+.06
|TurqHillRs
|10127
|2.09
|2.04
|2.04—.02
|Twitter
|41278
|28.71
|28.11
|28.31+.08
|USOilFd
|43760
|15.73
|15.60
|15.71—.03
|USSteel .20
|8749
|29.84
|29.45
|29.71—.21
|ValeSA .29e
|44077
|15.07
|14.86
|15.00—.10
|VanEGold .06e
|40000
|18.90
|18.74
|18.79+.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|8189
|21.22
|21.13
|21.16+.23
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|6417
|104.66
|103.65
|103.73—.92
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|11705
|25.79
|25.49
|25.62+.03
|VanEJrGld
|11701
|28.10
|27.85
|27.96+.13
|VangSTBd 1.08e
|10916
|77.72
|77.70
|77.71—.02
|VangREIT 3.08e
|6479
|78.60
|78.26
|78.53+.29
|VangEmg 1.10e
|15208
|39.40
|39.23
|39.26—.14
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|12816
|55.32
|55.02
|55.31+.29
|Vipshop
|6737
|5.78
|5.62
|5.62—.13
|Visa s .84
|6763
|147.41
|146.02
|146.39—.38
|WPXEngy
|6458
|20.42
|20.08
|20.23+.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|15000
|53.86
|53.54
|53.65+.14
|WmsCos 1.36
|11139
|27.86
|27.66
|27.67—.11
|WTIndia .22e
|11335
|22.32
|22.08
|22.08—.70
|Yamanag .02
|13974
|2.55
|2.50
|2.53+.04
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.