BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7939 4.90 4.80 4.88+.02 AT&TInc 2 31201 34.30 34.14 34.27+.15 Alibaba 38088 157.12 155.26 156.39+.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 6644 10.84 10.78 10.81—.04 Ambev .05e 31371 4.63 4.56 4.57—.02 Annaly 1.20e 8318 10.17 10.12 10.13—.02 ArcelorMrs .10p 6558 29.97 29.62 29.74—.68 BPPLC 2.38 8282 46.59 46.44 46.55—.22 BcoBrads .06a 45450 8.18 8.06 8.12+.12 BcoSantSA .21e 6712 5.01 4.98 4.99—.04 BkofAm .60f 70113 30.65 30.36 30.47+.04 BiPVxSTrs 76900 27.63 27.00 27.48—.32 BarrickG .12 25410 11.63 11.50 11.51—.14 BauschHl 6689 27.14 26.35 26.35—.15 BestBuy 1.80 6769 74.60 72.22 73.71+.56 BlackBerry 11352 10.33 10.06 10.08—.18 CabotO&G .24 8511 24.15 23.79 23.99+.20 CanopyGrn 10615 49.29 48.00 48.37+.05 Cemigpf .08e 28416 2.21 2.13 2.14+.12 CntryLink 2.16 8712 22.21 21.93 22.08+.21 ChesEng 30313 4.60 4.49 4.56—.04 CgpVelICrd 24999 5.10 4.98 5.00+.05 Citigroup 1.80f 13513 73.12 72.47 72.82+.20 ClevCliffs 17068 12.55 12.07 12.52+.23 Clouderan 11379 19.30 18.55 18.84—.21 CocaCola 1.56 8029 46.16 45.91 45.96+.11 DRHorton .50 10086 40.86 40.08 40.27—.23 DelphiTcn .68 7211 29.07 27.41 27.47—2.39 DenburyR 14633 6.62 6.43 6.51+.03 DxSOXBrrs 7716 10.43 10.13 10.41+.24 DxGBullrs 15580 13.69 13.36 13.47+.06 DrGMBllrs .09e 24181 8.00 7.80 7.88+.12 DxSPOGBrrs 10762 5.36 5.11 5.27+.05 DxBrzBulls 6441 24.20 23.64 23.77+.45 DxSCBearrs 20619 9.22 9.08 9.19+.03 EliLilly 2.25 15887 115.41 114.09 115.00+2.01 EnbrdgEPt 1.40 100054 11.46 11.39 11.42—.03 Enbridge 2.68 10446 34.00 33.76 33.83—.07 EnCanag .06 7029 13.10 12.75 12.89—.13 EnvisnHln 6789 45.96 45.93 45.94+.01 ExxonMbl 3.28 8393 85.70 85.12 85.36—.23 Fitbitn 11050 5.21 4.99 5.08+.08 FordM .60a 36698 9.21 9.13 9.17+.02 FrptMcM .20 29304 13.48 13.22 13.34—.29 GarrtMotn 13808 16.15 15.73 15.84—.40 GenElec .48 311779 13.30 12.86 13.13+.47 GenMotors 1.52 11705 34.51 34.17 34.21—.05 Gerdau .02e 17451 4.13 4.06 4.06—.07 GoldFLtd .02e 6358 2.50 2.45 2.48+.03 Goldcrpg .24 6799 10.30 10.19 10.22+.01 GrmPrTrrs 1.50 7307 27.48 27.46 27.47+.01 HPInc .56f 9950 26.43 26.07 26.13—.29 Hallibrtn .72 11221 42.45 41.69 42.09+.20 Hanesbdss .60 6612 17.63 17.21 17.24+.01 Hi-Crush 1.68e 9127 10.75 10.08 10.17—.63 ICICIBk .16e 7994 8.22 8.17 8.20—.15 iShGold 19089 11.56 11.52 11.54+.05 iShBrazil .67e 59739 36.98 36.69 36.73+.22 iShSilver 11279 13.83 13.77 13.81+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 20587 41.03 40.84 40.88+.16 iShEMkts .59e 104259 41.08 40.90 40.91—.08 iSh20yrT 3.05 13647 113.56 113.28 113.55—.47 iSEafe 1.66e 20149 66.71 66.55 66.57—.24 iShiBxHYB 5.09 13827 85.67 85.59 85.61—.08 iShR2K 1.77e 30962 164.16 163.34 163.60—.04 iShREst 2.76e 7708 78.28 77.80 78.22+.31 Infosyss 11869 10.13 10.01 10.13+.13 IntPap 1.90 7199 49.64 48.70 49.51+.73 Interpublic .84 12098 23.60 23.24 23.47+.27 iShCorEM .95e 22902 49.61 49.41 49.44—.13 ItauUnibH .58e 41072 12.39 12.24 12.31+.17 JPMorgCh 2.24f 15484 116.10 115.01 115.52+.25 Keycorp .48f 9191 20.61 20.41 20.50+.06 Kinrossg 19882 2.83 2.76 2.81+.06 Kroger s .56f 6716 29.04 28.43 28.93+.15 LaredoPet 8191 7.59 7.26 7.41—.16 LennarA .16 6467 44.88 44.20 44.30—.39 LloydBkg .47a 12605 3.06 3.04 3.04+.03 Macys 1.51 14595 33.45 32.65 33.01+.14 Mallinckdt 7531 27.25 25.82 25.93+.20 Manulifeg .88 12753 17.27 16.92 17.10—.34 MarathnO .20 7222 23.99 23.61 23.76+.04 MetLife 1.68 6404 48.26 47.54 47.99+.22 Nabors .24 15584 6.44 6.22 6.25—.17 NewellRub .92f 13049 20.09 19.42 19.50—.47 NikeB s .80 7421 80.99 80.03 80.53+.35 NobleCorp .08 23609 7.17 6.94 7.17+.18 NokiaCp .19e 8983 5.42 5.40 5.41—.07 NovoNord .96e 7925 44.37 43.96 44.28+1.02 OasisPet 9985 14.03 13.52 13.68—.15 Oracle .76 15057 49.77 49.42 49.58+.11 Pandora 14361 9.07 8.92 9.00+.03 Penney 9494 1.66 1.63 1.65+.02 PetrbrsA 19050 12.61 12.37 12.54+.23 Petrobras 86091 14.15 13.84 14.02+.33 Pfizer 1.36 17074 44.85 44.60 44.81+.11 PrecDrill .28 33847 3.45 3.23 3.29—.15 PrUShCrds 7143 13.29 13.09 13.11+.07 PrUShSPrs 8186 33.41 33.22 33.40+.03 RegionsFn .56f 6342 18.82 18.65 18.73+.06 RiteAid 24361 1.17 1.15 1.17+.02 RoyDShllA 3.76 8616 68.45 68.08 68.27—.96 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 7001 266.62 265.85 266.00—.25 SpdrGold 8266 114.03 113.67 113.96+.48 S&P500ETF 4.13e 109779 290.27 289.40 289.49+.05 SpdrBiots .44e 7416 92.87 91.56 92.00+.16 SpdrLehHY 2.30 14587 35.72 35.67 35.69—.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 7399 60.46 60.05 60.28+.13 SpdrRetls .49e 11171 48.93 48.56 48.65—.03 SpdrOGEx .73e 18470 44.08 43.37 43.63—.23 STMicro .40 12273 17.81 17.60 17.62—.64 Schlmbrg 2 8344 63.36 62.53 62.81—.04 SnapIncAn 59482 8.04 7.70 7.78—.02 SwstnEngy 17258 5.32 5.20 5.28+.01 Sprint 6467 6.60 6.47 6.55+.02 Squaren 18622 96.31 93.30 94.34—.15 SPMatls .98e 6409 58.18 57.88 57.97—.11 SPHlthC 1.01e 8979 94.94 94.46 94.88+.48 SPCnSt 1.28e 15323 53.62 53.37 53.51+.02 SPConsum 1.12e 8981 113.59 112.90 112.98—.11 SPEngy 2.04e 11621 77.41 76.84 77.04—.13 SPDRFncl .46e 85411 28.31 28.14 28.25+.11 SPInds 1.12e 10117 79.75 79.31 79.54+.20 SPTech .78e 20549 74.76 74.15 74.24—.32 SPUtil 1.55e 38049 53.19 52.70 53.16+.34 TaiwSemi .73e 9358 42.07 41.68 41.86—.57 TevaPhrm .73e 10693 21.80 21.51 21.60—.24 Transocn 13916 13.76 13.51 13.72—.01 Turkcell 10481 4.51 4.44 4.48+.06 TurqHillRs 10127 2.09 2.04 2.04—.02 Twitter 41278 28.71 28.11 28.31+.08 USOilFd 43760 15.73 15.60 15.71—.03 USSteel .20 8749 29.84 29.45 29.71—.21 ValeSA .29e 44077 15.07 14.86 15.00—.10 VanEGold .06e 40000 18.90 18.74 18.79+.04 VnEkRus .01e 8189 21.22 21.13 21.16+.23 VnEkSemi .58e 6417 104.66 103.65 103.73—.92 VEckOilSvc .47e 11705 25.79 25.49 25.62+.03 VanEJrGld 11701 28.10 27.85 27.96+.13 VangSTBd 1.08e 10916 77.72 77.70 77.71—.02 VangREIT 3.08e 6479 78.60 78.26 78.53+.29 VangEmg 1.10e 15208 39.40 39.23 39.26—.14 VerizonCm 2.41f 12816 55.32 55.02 55.31+.29 Vipshop 6737 5.78 5.62 5.62—.13 Visa s .84 6763 147.41 146.02 146.39—.38 WPXEngy 6458 20.42 20.08 20.23+.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 15000 53.86 53.54 53.65+.14 WmsCos 1.36 11139 27.86 27.66 27.67—.11 WTIndia .22e 11335 22.32 22.08 22.08—.70 Yamanag .02 13974 2.55 2.50 2.53+.04 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 