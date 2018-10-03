BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 9255 14.66 14.48 14.63+.20 AKSteel 7628 4.90 4.85 4.85+.02 AT&TInc 2 34197 34.12 33.90 34.01+.09 Acuity…
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.