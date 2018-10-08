Ballston Quarter lands another restaurant

True Food Kitchen will join the ranks of restaurants at the revamped Ballston Common Mall. The health-conscious restaurant chain based in Phoenix has signed a lease for a 7,122-square-foot space in the newly-dubbed Ballston Quarter.…

The health-conscious restaurant chain based in Phoenix has signed a lease for a 7,122-square-foot space in the newly-dubbed Ballston Quarter. It will be the third True Food in the region; others are located in Merrifield and Bethesda.

True Food Kitchen comes from Dr. Andrew Weil, a vegan and holistic medicine practitioner. Though True Food is not a vegan restaurant, it does put health at the forefront of its menu. It was originally part of Fox Restaurant Concepts, though that larger restaurant group spun off the concept in 2016.

The eatery will join several other restaurants in the mall, including Ted’s Bulletin and games-and-dining venue Punch Bowl Social. The project also includes Quarter Market, a food hall concept that will feature Bartaco, an oyster bar, a sandwich shop from Gravitas owner Matt Baker, Sloppy Mama’s BBQ stand and others.

