Bagel boom: Farmers market favorite to pop up in Del Ray

Baked by Yael, the Saturday morning bagel stop for many regulars of the Del Ray Farmers Market in Alexandria, is going brick-and-mortar in the neighborhood. Temporarily, at least.

Owner Yael Krigman will open a pop-up bagel shop Sunday mornings in the month of October out of the Sushi Bar restaurant at 2312 Mount Vernon Ave.

Krigman plans to sell bagels from 8 a.m. until noon or until bagels run out (which, judging by the dwindling bagel stockpile at her stand toward the end of the farmers market on Saturdays, is a distinct possibility.)

Baked by Yael launched in 2010 with cake pops as its signature baked good, but expanded over the years to offer bagels, black and white cookies, and rugelach, among other items. Krigman began the business as a side hustle that helped relieve her stress from her law career; she went full time with her brick-and-mortar bakery across from the National Zoo in 2015.

