Authority Brands buys nation’s largest pool services and repair company

Columbia-based Authority Brands LLC has acquired the nation’s largest swimming pool services company, America’s Swimming Pool Co.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Authority Brands is the parent company of two leading home service franchisors, The Cleaning Authority and Homewatch CareGivers.

Macon, Georgia-based ASP was founded in 2002 and has more than 100 franchise owners operating in more than 350 cities across 21 states. With the addition of ASP, Authority Brands now has more than 550 franchise locations across the Americas.

ASP brought in $36.3 million and $44.7 million in revenue in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The company is a seven-time honoree of Inc.’s 5000 list of fastest growing companies, placing at No. 3,461 this past year.

This is Authority Brands’ first acquisition since being acquired itself in September by funds advised by Apax Partners, a London-based private equity firm.

