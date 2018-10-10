202
Audi executive to become new leader for VW in North America

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 12:39 pm 10/10/2018 12:39pm
DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is shifting an Audi executive into the top North American post for the VW brand.

Scott Keough (KEY-Oh) also will be CEO of Volkswagen of America, leading all company brands in the U.S.

Keough was head of Audi of America. He starts the new positions Nov. 1.

He replaces Hinrich Woebcken (WEB-kin), who will stay with the company as an adviser.

Keough will be replaced by Mark Del Rosso (ROW-so), CEO of the company’s Bentley luxury brand in the Americas.

Woebcken took over VW of America in 2016, shortly after the company’s diesel emissions cheating scandal broke. He helped to add SUVs that appeal more to Americans. VW sales are up 5.5 percent through September.

