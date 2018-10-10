As D.C. mulls Airbnb crackdown, here’s how other local jurisdictions fall

As homeowners increasingly put their properties up for rent through Airbnb Inc. or HomeAway in hopes of collecting additional cash, jurisdictions across the Washington region scramble to keep up and regulate the growing home-sharing industry.…

The District — unique in that it is one of the world’s largest tourism markets — is the latest to join the local legislative mix. The D.C. Council is set to vote Tuesday on a proposed home-sharing bill that would limit short-term rentals to a homeowner’s primary residence only, defined as a property eligible for the homestead deduction.

That bill, sponsored by Councilman Kenyan McDuffie, D-Ward 5, is considered overly strict by opponents, San Francisco-based Airbnb among them. That’s in part due to another of its tenets that would enforce a 90-day cap each year on short-term rentals when an owner isn’t present — an annual cap that only two other major U.S. cities, New York City and San Francisco, have implemented.

Under the legislation,…