Arlington approves major changes, additions for Crystal City, including Alamo Drafthouse

The Arlington County Board on Saturday gave JBG Smith Properties the go-ahead to make major upgrades, retail and otherwise, to a key section of Crystal City’s commercial core.

The unanimously approved project will front Crystal Drive between 18th Street South and 15th Street South. It is expected to include, initially, a new, four-story retail building anchored by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and the addition of a grocery store to the existing office building at 1550 Crystal Drive, with a connection between the two via a new one-story retail area. Work on those pieces could be underway before the end of the year.

A second phase would feature a two-story retail building at Crystal Drive and 18th Street South and the renovation of the 1750 Crystal Drive office building. JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) has agreed to dedicated roughly an acre for a new public park in this area.

