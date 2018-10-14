Trump on rally blitz as he tries to stave off Dem gains Senators urge tough US response over missing Saudi writer Saudis reject threats as stocks plunge after Trump comments New strategy: Democrats go all-in…
Trump on rally blitz as he tries to stave off Dem gains
Senators urge tough US response over missing Saudi writer
Saudis reject threats as stocks plunge after Trump comments
New strategy: Democrats go all-in on health care in midterms
Trump touts good relations with ‘sort of a Democrat’ Mattis
Mattis pushes closer ties to Vietnam amid tension with China
Who does Trump listen to on trade? Chinese envoy at a loss
North Dakota Democrat Heitkamp scrambles to catch Cramer
GOP pins hopes for keeping Ryan’s Wisconsin seat on Ryan 2.0
In Kentucky, Trump rallies voters while praising McConnell
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.