How it happened: Procedural vote on Kavanaugh was critical McConnell now open to high court nomination in election year Kavanaugh impartiality to be tested in blue state lawsuits Pompeo: ‘Significant progress’ made on NKorea denuke…
How it happened: Procedural vote on Kavanaugh was critical
McConnell now open to high court nomination in election year
Kavanaugh impartiality to be tested in blue state lawsuits
Pompeo: ‘Significant progress’ made on NKorea denuke trip
New history highlights ties between presidents, justices
Manchin scorched from both sides after Kavanaugh vote
Susan Rice considering 2020 challenge to Collins in Maine
Bitter fight over Kavanaugh shadows a conservative court
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fudges history on black vote, drug cost
2 California newcomers differ in bids to upend House races
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.