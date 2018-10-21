Julia Louis-Dreyfus feted for career achievement in comedy Democrats eye revival of Russia probe if they win House Democrats look to Latinos to provide midterm support GOP risks messy leadership struggle after November vote Trump…
Julia Louis-Dreyfus feted for career achievement in comedy
Democrats eye revival of Russia probe if they win House
Democrats look to Latinos to provide midterm support
GOP risks messy leadership struggle after November vote
Trump scolded for praising Republican who slammed reporter
Warren took DNA test to help rebuild “trust in government”
Coalition airstrike targets mosque used by Islamic State
DeSantis, Gillum tackle Trump and more in Florida debate
Bolton faces tense talks with Russia over nuclear treaty
US, Turkey to soon begin joint patrols in north Syria
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.