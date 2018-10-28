AP Top Political News at 11:30 p.m. EDT

Trump calls Pittsburgh synagogue attack ‘evil’ anti-Semitism Pipe bomb suspect was spinning records as FBI closed in The Latest: Trump dubs Steyer, bomb plot target, a ‘lunatic’ Analysis: Politics presses on amid election-season tragedy Some…
Trump calls Pittsburgh synagogue attack ‘evil’ anti-Semitism
Pipe bomb suspect was spinning records as FBI closed in
The Latest: Trump dubs Steyer, bomb plot target, a ‘lunatic’
Analysis: Politics presses on amid election-season tragedy
Some Sessions allies hope White House allows graceful exit
President Trump marks Halloween at the White House
Democratic wave faces GOP gerrymandering in US House races
How a white man is competing for Democratic votes in Georgia
US envoy confidant about achieving N. Korea denuclearization
AP FACT CHECK: Did Trump think mail bombs were liberal plot?
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.