AP Top Political News at 1:33 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 12:00 am 10/11/2018 12:00am
Parties take fight for votes straight to suburban women

Donnelly family business uses import practice he criticizes

Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats

Smack talk: Politicians trade charges of who’s being uncivil

Postal Service proposes 5 cent increase to first-class stamp

US increases pressure on Saudis over writer’s disappearance

McConnell to AP: Gender gap hurts GOP but Kavanaugh helps

Tennessee Senate candidates exchange barbs in final debate

Senate vote on health care likely fodder for both parties

Michael offers exposure, and risk, to Gillum in gov’s race

