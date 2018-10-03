202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:18 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 12:00 am 10/03/2018 12:00am
Share

Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness

The Latest: Flake says Trump’s mocking of Ford ‘appalling’

US to offer cyberwar capabilities to NATO allies

In Colorado’s suburbs, GOP’s midterm challenge is clear

Kavanaugh’s ‘revenge’ theory spotlights past with Clintons

Trump says ‘scary time’ for young men facing false charges

Watchdog: US unprepared for ‘zero tolerance’ immigration

Proposed rule change worries some about radiation regulation

Some blacks see a racial double standard in Kavanaugh case

NKorea said to have stolen a fortune in online bank heists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500