202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:12 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 6, 2018 12:00 am 10/06/2018 12:00am
Share

Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation

Trump celebrates Kavanaugh victory at Kansas political rally

How they did it: The Republicans’ campaign to save Kavanaugh

McConnell: Kavanaugh deserved an up-or-down vote

Melania Trump puts on happier face during Africa tour

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on Kavanaugh accuser, drug prices, vets

In Iowa debut, Booker urges action after high court vote

The Latest: Booker urges party to turn despair into action

Two Republican senators, two divergent paths on Kavanaugh

Pompeo seeks allied unity in dealing with North Korea

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500