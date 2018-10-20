202
AP Top Political News at 8:06 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 12:00 am 10/20/2018 12:00am
Trump says US will pull out of intermediate range nuke pact

Trump, Biden campaign on opposite sides of Nev. Senate race

Is there interference in the 2018 US midterm elections?

Nevada Republicans whip up fears of California’s influence

Trump hopes to pick UN ambassador from 5 candidates

AP Interview: Sanders foresees ‘progressive’ South Carolina

Alaska governor says he quit race to boost Democrat

The Latest: Trump says Obama took Biden off ‘the trash heap’

Trump space force plan is grounded in real needs but hazy

AP FACT CHECK: Trump inflates jobs impact of Saudi arms deal

500