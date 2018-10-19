AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

Trump: Saudi arrests in Khashoggi death a ‘good first step’ Kamala Harris in South Carolina: ‘Fight for … who we are’ Trump wants to cut red tape, hasten water projects in West Trump revives fiery…
Trump: Saudi arrests in Khashoggi death a ‘good first step’
Kamala Harris in South Carolina: ‘Fight for … who we are’
Trump wants to cut red tape, hasten water projects in West
Trump revives fiery immigration talk for ‘caravan’ election
Russian woman charged in first 2018 election meddling case
Trump’s national security adviser heads to Moscow
Alaska’s independent governor drops re-election bid
Playing Trump’s game in culture war a losing Dems’ strategy
The Latest: Trump blaming Democrats for immigration problem
Seeking to frame election, Trump calls Dems ‘too extreme’
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.