AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 12:00 am 10/19/2018 12:00am
Trump: Saudi arrests in Khashoggi death a ‘good first step’

Kamala Harris in South Carolina: ‘Fight for … who we are’

Trump wants to cut red tape, hasten water projects in West

Trump revives fiery immigration talk for ‘caravan’ election

Russian woman charged in first 2018 election meddling case

Trump’s national security adviser heads to Moscow

Alaska’s independent governor drops re-election bid

Playing Trump’s game in culture war a losing Dems’ strategy

The Latest: Trump blaming Democrats for immigration problem

Seeking to frame election, Trump calls Dems ‘too extreme’

