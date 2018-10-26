AP Top Political News at 11:46 p.m. EDT

Final stretch of campaigns dominated by race Florida Trump supporter charged in chilling mail-bomb plot Bomb scare rattles those touched by past political violence ACLU sues Dodge City over voting access for Hispanics After arrest,…
Final stretch of campaigns dominated by race
Florida Trump supporter charged in chilling mail-bomb plot
Bomb scare rattles those touched by past political violence
ACLU sues Dodge City over voting access for Hispanics
After arrest, Republicans struggle with mail bombs fallout
Mail bomb investigation collides with midterms’ final weeks
Bomb suspect was cash-strapped ex-stripper devoted to Trump
Trump accuses media of trying ‘to score political points’
AP FACT CHECK: Walker, Evers make misleading debate claims
Obama rips Trump, GOP in fiery speeches for Midwest Dems
