AP Top Political News at 2:39 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 12:00 am 10/17/2018 12:00am
Democrats’ not-so-secret plan to fight midterm malaise

Changing Orange County, California, gives Democrats hope

Trailing in polls, O’Rourke lays into Cruz in Texas debate

Trump tells AP he won’t accept blame if GOP loses House

AP FACT CHECK: Cruz, O’Rourke claims cite taxes, immigration

The Latest: Trump names DC lawyer new White House counsel

Trump criticizes rush to condemn Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi

Pompeo heads to Turkey as probe into Khashoggi case heats up

Indicted California incumbent steps up attacks on Democrat

Resignation shakes up Alaska’s governor’s race

