AP Top Political News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 12:00 am 10/04/2018 12:00am
Police boost security at Capitol amid tension over Kavanaugh

Trump adviser says GOP candidates should embrace president

McConnell sets Friday test vote on Kavanaugh nomination

Who sees it? Senators, staff to have access to FBI report

Pence accuses China of interfering in US policies, politics

Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants

Probes of Trump taxes carry potential for millions in fines

Female GOP senators take up side on Kavanaugh debate

Pakistan urges restraint by new US envoy for Afghan peace

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Beijing amid tension

