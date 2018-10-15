GOP plays blame game while fighting to save House majority Study: Without Medicaid expansion, poor forgo medical care Trump says climate change not a hoax, not sure of its source Mixing bravado and insults, Trump…
GOP plays blame game while fighting to save House majority
Study: Without Medicaid expansion, poor forgo medical care
Trump says climate change not a hoax, not sure of its source
Mixing bravado and insults, Trump rallies delight supporters
White House: ‘Stern’ action over Saudi journalist if needed
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s tall tale on ‘record’ judges, income
Keeping it real: Democrats push candidates to be authentic
Trump asks GOP chair to serve a second term
San Francisco to vote on taxing rich businesses for homeless
Saudis say will respond to threats about missing writer
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.