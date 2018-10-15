202
By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 12:00 am 10/15/2018 12:00am
GOP plays blame game while fighting to save House majority

Study: Without Medicaid expansion, poor forgo medical care

Trump says climate change not a hoax, not sure of its source

Mixing bravado and insults, Trump rallies delight supporters

White House: ‘Stern’ action over Saudi journalist if needed

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s tall tale on ‘record’ judges, income

Keeping it real: Democrats push candidates to be authentic

Trump asks GOP chair to serve a second term

San Francisco to vote on taxing rich businesses for homeless

Saudis say will respond to threats about missing writer

