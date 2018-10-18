The Latest: Trump: ‘Certainly looks’ like Saudi writer dead Trump says looks like Khashoggi dead, threatens consequences Mnuchin says he will not attend Saudi investment conference Environmentalists file 3rd lawsuit over Trump wall plans States…
The Latest: Trump: ‘Certainly looks’ like Saudi writer dead
Trump says looks like Khashoggi dead, threatens consequences
Mnuchin says he will not attend Saudi investment conference
Environmentalists file 3rd lawsuit over Trump wall plans
States and feds unite on election security after ’16 clashes
Costly Salinas looks to California ballot for housing relief
Challenge for indicted Republicans: Win re-election
Booker makes South Carolina debut amid presidential buzz
Alaska governor’s campaign moving ahead ‘a day at a time’
O’Rourke gets CNN town hall in bitter Texas Senate race
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.