AP Top Political News at 5:03 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 12:00 am 10/18/2018 12:00am
The Latest: Trump: ‘Certainly looks’ like Saudi writer dead

Trump says looks like Khashoggi dead, threatens consequences

Mnuchin says he will not attend Saudi investment conference

Environmentalists file 3rd lawsuit over Trump wall plans

States and feds unite on election security after ’16 clashes

Costly Salinas looks to California ballot for housing relief

Challenge for indicted Republicans: Win re-election

Booker makes South Carolina debut amid presidential buzz

Alaska governor’s campaign moving ahead ‘a day at a time’

O’Rourke gets CNN town hall in bitter Texas Senate race

