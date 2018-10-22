202
By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 12:00 am 10/22/2018 12:00am
AP Exclusive: Sandra Day O’Connor withdraws from public life

Familiar 2016 figures deployed as midterms hit last 2 weeks

Trump says he’s reducing Central American aid over migrants

Malta academic in Trump probe has history of vanishing acts

Florida’s culture clash pits Gillum against Trump voters

Russia probe revival expected if Democrats win House

Democrats look to Latinos to provide midterm support

Fury over reported federal plan targeting transgender people

Sanders rallies Wisconsin voters before Trump, Obama visits

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on migrants, Saudis, Hispanic vote

