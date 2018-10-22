AP Exclusive: Sandra Day O’Connor withdraws from public life Familiar 2016 figures deployed as midterms hit last 2 weeks Trump says he’s reducing Central American aid over migrants Malta academic in Trump probe has history…
AP Exclusive: Sandra Day O’Connor withdraws from public life
Familiar 2016 figures deployed as midterms hit last 2 weeks
Trump says he’s reducing Central American aid over migrants
Malta academic in Trump probe has history of vanishing acts
Florida’s culture clash pits Gillum against Trump voters
Russia probe revival expected if Democrats win House
Democrats look to Latinos to provide midterm support
Fury over reported federal plan targeting transgender people
Sanders rallies Wisconsin voters before Trump, Obama visits
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on migrants, Saudis, Hispanic vote
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.