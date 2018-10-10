Another company is protesting the $10B JEDI cloud procurement

IBM Corp. said Wednesday it filed a pre-award protest over the Pentagon’s $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract. IBM (NYSE: IBM) joins Oracle Corp. in lodging its official displeasure over the contract…

IBM Corp. said Wednesday it filed a pre-award protest over the Pentagon’s $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) joins Oracle Corp. in lodging its official displeasure over the contract known as JEDI, the subject of intense jockeying for the right to basically transform the Pentagon’s IT posture and push new technology out to the warfighter. The DOD counts 3.4 million IT end users, more than 4 million endpoint devices and 1,700 data centers.

The latest protest mirrors the motivation behind Oracle’s, according to a blog IBM posted on its decision to file a protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office: the single-award structure of the procurement, which the Pentagon has insisted on since its spring industry day.

“Leading global enterprises want clouds that are flexible, provide access to the best applications from multiple vendors, and can smoothly transition legacy systems. JEDI is a complete departure from these…