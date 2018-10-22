And our 2018 CEO of the Year is …

We’ll all remember where we were on the evening of June 7, 2018, for a long time. Maybe it was Capital One Arena, outside on Seventh Street, in a bar near or far or simply…

I definitely will. For the first time in my 22 years living in Greater Washington, I got to celebrate a major sports championship in my adopted hometown.

The Stanley Cup.

It was no small achievement. We all know how hard it was and how many years it took. And those last few minutes of Game 5? I thought we’d never hear the buzzer.

Which brings us to our CEO of the Year: Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis of Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Our criteria for CEO of the Year is pretty simple: It must be someone who moves his or her company or organization — and the region and its economy — forward in a positive way during the year.

Leonsis did both with the Stanley Cup win. Sure, it was an amazing sports feat, but it was so much more than that. The pictures of the throngs of fans…