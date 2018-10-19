An industrial corridor in Alexandria may get its first apartments — courtesy of Public Storage

Yes, Public Storage plans to build, well, self-storage at 880 S. Pickett St. in Alexandria, a 7.3-acre property it acquired in 2017 for $13.7 million. But there may be a second phase to the project…

But there may be a second phase to the project that adds a rare, but much-desired residential component to this traditionally industrial area west of Van Dorn Street, which would begin its slow conversion to more of a mixed-use district.

Glendale, California-based Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) earlier this month presented its plans for the site to the Eisenhower West/Landmark Van Dorn Implementation Advisory Group. The overall parcel, shaped like a boot from north to south, meanders from South Pickett to Backlick Run. It is home, for now, to BoatUS, though that organization, which represents more than a half-million boat owners across the country, has lined up a new headquarters on Port Royal Road in Springfield.

In the first phase, according to documents submitted to the advisory group, Public Storage plans a 385,116-square-foot, six-story…