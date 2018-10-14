An early look at Officina, Nick Stefanelli’s huge new restaurant and market at The Wharf

When it fully opens next month, Officina, Masseria owner Nick Stefanelli’s multifaceted Italian eatery and market at The Wharf, should have something for all denizens and visitors to the Southwest waterfront development — no matter the…

When it fully opens next month, Officina, Masseria owner Nick Stefanelli’s multifaceted Italian eatery and market at The Wharf, should have something for all denizens and visitors to the Southwest waterfront development — no matter the time of day.

The ambitious project, which includes a cafe, Italian market, a second-floor restaurant and rooftop bar and private event space, will end up being open daily from 8 a.m. until at least midnight.

Located at 1120 Maine Ave. SW, the 13,922-square-foot space has three kitchens and nearly 350 seats. In all, Stefanelli has hired 125 employees and he still needs more, he said during a recent tour.

Stefanelli, who declined to provide buildout costs, began opening the restaurant slowly Friday, with the ground-floor cafe open to customers.

Right now, Stefanelli said he’s just figuring out how all the pieces fit together. The market has a full-scale butchery operation that will serve the restaurant and also provide meat for shoppers to…