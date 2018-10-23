‘Alexa, why is local startup Xapp Media raising $2M?’

District voice app startup XappMedia Inc. is aiming to raise $2 million in fresh funding to expand its Alexa and Google voice-app-building business — and it’s more than halfway to its goal. The startup, founded…

District voice app startup XappMedia Inc. is aiming to raise $2 million in fresh funding to expand its Alexa and Google voice-app-building business — and it’s more than halfway to its goal.

The startup, founded in 2013 to build voice-enabled ads for major brands (and profiled as one of my startups of the week in 2016), has expanded its services to offer voice-app-building for more complex applications for major brands.

Ask Alexa or Google Assistant about SUVs and it will steer you to a XappMedia-built Toyota voice application that walks the user through the different options from the car manufacturer. Interested in beer? Ask about Lagunitas Brewing Company and the XappMedia-built app will tell you everything you need to know, including the music the brand plays in its taprooms.

Want to learn more about National Geographic’s Bravo Tango Brain Training meditation voice app? XappMedia had partnered with 360i and National Geographic to build it.

The company has already closed on $750,000…