Alan Alda to receive SAG Life Achievement Award in 2019

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 11:34 am 10/04/2018 11:34am
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, Alan Alda attends the East Hampton Library's 13th Annual Authors Night Benefit in East Hampton, N.Y. Alda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at next year's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Jan. 27. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alan Alda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at next year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

The actors union announced Thursday that Alda will accept its highest honor on January 27. The award to given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Alda’s long list of credits include 11 seasons as Dr. Hawkeye Pierce on “M.A.S.H.,” TV turns on “The West Wing” and “Ray Donovan,” and roles in films such as “Manhattan Murder Mystery” and “The Aviator.”

He has earned an Oscar nomination, six Emmys, six Golden Globes and three Tony Award nominations. He also founded the nonprofit Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science.

Previous Life Achievement Award recipients include Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Betty White, Elizabeth Taylor, Sidney Poitier and George Burns.

