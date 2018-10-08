Aces! US Fitness pitches large health club, possible tennis center for Ashburn

US Fitness is thinking bigger than a traditional health club with its latest Loudoun venture. The McLean-based owner and operator of the OneLife Fitness and Sport & Health brands is under contract to acquire 9.5…

The McLean-based owner and operator of the OneLife Fitness and Sport & Health brands is under contract to acquire 9.5 acres within the 120-acre Belmont Executive Center. The site, south of Route 7 just west of Claiborne Parkway, will be redeveloped with a 65,000-square-foot, two-story OneLife Fitness, and, possibly, a separate single-story, six-court tennis center.

The seller is an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based developer Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL).

The new club will include personal and group training, the latest fitness equipment, an indoor salt water pool with splash zone, basketball court, whirlpool and sauna, a kids club and a smoothie bar, according to a statement from US Fitness. It expects to open the facility in late 2019 or early 2020, pending some approvals from Loudoun County.

“We’ve experienced rapid growth over the past few years while working to meet rising demand for top…