A subdivision of mansions is coming to Great Falls. Take a look inside inside the first one.

The first in a set of seven neighboring mansions in Great Falls has hit the market for $6.9 million.

Château De Lune’s 16,800 square feet sits on 2 acres and is inspired by the great chateaus of Europe.

Then there are the impressive numbers: The house boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four garages, seven fireplaces, 6,000 square feet of outdoor living space and a pool. The master bedroom features a 2,000 square-foot bath and an approximately 800-square-foot, two-story closet.

Built and designed by McLean-based The Building Group, owner Mike Mafi says Château De Lune, or “House of the Moon,” sets a standard of quality for Le Rêve, or “The Dream,” a subdivision of seven mansions that will be built on 14 acres at 300 River Road. The Building Group originally purchased the lot for more than $5 million.

“Every home we build is not like what we built before,” said Mafi, whose wife, Mandy, co-owns the company and is responsible for interior design. “Even though the house is…