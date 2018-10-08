A big-name competitor has pulled out of the $10B JEDI cloud procurement

Google has decided it will not compete for the Department of Defense’s $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, an effort to transform the Pentagon’s technology operations with cloud computing. Bloomberg reported Monday that the…

Google has decided it will not compete for the Department of Defense’s $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, an effort to transform the Pentagon’s technology operations with cloud computing.

Bloomberg reported Monday that the Mountain View, California, search engine giant was pulling out of the competition for two reasons: not all of its government cloud-security certifications align with the scope of the contract, known as JEDI, and the work may conflict with a new set of company principles designed to steer what kind of artificial intelligence work Google will undertake.

The decision by Google, an Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary, comes as the Oct. 12 deadline for final proposals fast approaches. It also comes as the company continues to deal with employees upset over its artificial intelligence tech being used by the military.

The Pentagon’s insistence on going with a winner-take-all contract prevents Google from working on parts of the JEDI procurement…