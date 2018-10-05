5 things to know about Georgetown University’s new venture lab

Georgetown University’s new venture lab is officially open for business — err, for businesses. The Georgetown Venture Lab, an effort to support alumni startup founders, is now live at the WeWork location at 15th and…

The Georgetown Venture Lab, an effort to support alumni startup founders, is now live at the WeWork location at 15th and G streets NW. It’s a 90-person space designated specifically for the school’s alumni-led companies. And it’s filling up fast.

The university unveiled Monday its new co-working concept, already more than half to capacity, as it looks to build a community of entrepreneur graduates, said Jeff Reid, founding director of the Georgetown Entrepreneurship Initiative. “We want to continue to provide that entrepreneurial spirit into the Washington business community.”

“Ultimately,” he added, “we believe that D.C. is a great place to start and grow a business, and as a major university in this area, we want to be a big part of growing the ecosystem.”

So, how does this initiative fit into that? Here’s what you need to know:

What it is: A co-working space within…