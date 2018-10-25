25 projects that changed Greater Washington forever

First off, let’s establish this right up front: Lists like this are downright impossible to compile and should not be attempted. Now, on with the list. I did not include the White House, Capitol or…

First off, let’s establish this right up front: Lists like this are downright impossible to compile and should not be attempted.

Now, on with the list.

I did not include the White House, Capitol or major monuments — it’s a given that they changed the city. I omitted the Metrorail system for the same reason.

Everything else was fair game, and the projects here are my opinion and mine only. I want to thank Rebecca Miller of the D.C. Preservation League and Martin Moeller of the National Building Museum for their assistance. Moeller’s editions of “AIA Guide to the Architecture of Washington, D.C.” and Pamela Scott and Antoinette J. Lee’s “Buildings of the District of Columbia” were invaluable in assembling this project.

Lastly, I would love to hear your thoughts. What did I get wrong? What did I omit? Email me at dfruehling@bizjournals.com and we will feature your responses at a later date.