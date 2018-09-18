WMATA to seek developer for mixed-use project at Huntington

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is trying again to redevelop portions of the Huntington Metro station campus. WMATA staff will seek board approval to partner with a real estate developer on a mixed-use development at the Huntington…

WMATA staff will seek board approval to partner with a real estate developer on a mixed-use development at the Huntington Metro station. The transit agency plans to issue a joint development solicitation by this winter and select a contractor next spring for the 12-acre project. It also will incorporate potential replacement garage facilities and Fairfax County’s new bus rapid transit terminus, which will serve as an extension of the transportation system from Huntington.

The solicitation is the first step in a multiyear process to design a project that both maximizes transit ridership while enhancing the station site located on the Yellow Line.

The size of the project, along with a timeline for development, is unknown at this time, but will be better understood after a development partner is selected, said Nina Albert, WMATA’s managing director of real…