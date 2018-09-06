Why not? Lockheed Martin jumps into drone racing.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is throwing its hat into the drone racing ring. The Bethesda-based defense contracting giant, in partnership with Drone Racing League, is challenging teams to develop an artificial intelligence technology that will enable…

Lockheed Martin Corp. is throwing its hat into the drone racing ring.

The Bethesda-based defense contracting giant, in partnership with Drone Racing League, is challenging teams to develop an artificial intelligence technology that will enable an autonomous drone to race, and beat, a pilot-operated drone.

Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) calls it the AlphaPilot Innovation Challenge, which aims to accelerate the development and testing of fully autonomous drone tech. Participants will include university students, technologists, coders and drone enthusiasts. The prize pool: $2 million.

“Competitors will have an opportunity to define the future of autonomy and AI and help our world leverage these promising technologies to build a brighter future,” Lockheed Chief Technology Officer Keoki Jackson said in a statement. Jackson announced AlphaPilot at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco.

Participants in AlphaPilot will design an AI framework powered by the NVIDIA Jetson platform, “capable of flying…