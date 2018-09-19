WeWork to nearly double footprint at Met Square building

New York-based coworking giant WeWork is expanding its D.C. presence yet again, with a deal that nearly doubles the company’s space at the Metropolitan Square building overlooking the White House. The company currently occupies 117,000 square feet…

The company currently occupies 117,000 square feet at its WeWork White House office in the 12-story property at 655 15th St. NW. WeWork recently signed a lease to expand with an additional 109,000 square at the building, said Sean Sullivan, senior project manager for Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), which owns Metropolitan Square with Blackstone.

WeWork could not immediately be reached but Sullivan said the company had reached capacity on floors eight and nine within the building. WeWork plans to expand into the 10th floor — which includes a private terrace with views of the White House — by 2019 and begin occupying the seventh floor by early 2020, he said.

All told, the coworking provider will occupy 226,000 square feet across four floors that provide amenity and private office space for…