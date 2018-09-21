202
WeWork sets sights on Rosslyn for next D.C.-area location

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 21, 2018 11:57 am 09/21/2018 11:57am
WeWork has inked a deal to open a new location in Rosslyn, where it will join a growing number of flexible space providers including Convene, Eastern Foundry, Regus and Spaces.

The New York-based coworking space provider plans to lease nearly 65,000 square feet at the CEB Tower, a 30-story office building developed by Chevy Chase-based JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) and anchored by Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT). The addition will mean more activity at the newly developed tower, located at 1201 Wilson Blvd. — the same building that shared meeting space provider Convene has selected for its new space.

WeWork applied to Arlington County Aug. 22 for an interior renovation permit to establish its new coworking space on floors 25 through 27, according to the county’s online permit database. That will put it two floors down from Convene, which will open just beneath the Observation Deck.

Representatives for JBG Smith and WeWork declined to comment.

