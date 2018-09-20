Western Loudoun pitched for new indoor-outdoor sports complex

The next frontier for large, private sports complexes is far, far western Loudoun. Western Loudoun Sports Plex LLC, founded by Purcellville-area resident Allen Phelps, is in early talks with Loudoun County to construct an indoor-outdoor…

Western Loudoun Sports Plex LLC, founded by Purcellville-area resident Allen Phelps, is in early talks with Loudoun County to construct an indoor-outdoor facility on 30.45 acres located just south of state Route 7, bordering the western boundary of the town.

According to a memo filed by Phelps with the county, Western Loudoun Sports Plex would include three or four outdoor soccer fields, two baseball fields and one or two indoor turf fields — to be used for soccer, football, lacrosse, rugby, field hockey and baseball.

“The project has not been formally announced however, word has spread, and the excitement is palpable,” the memo states. “Over the years it has become increasingly clear that Western Loudoun needs a quality sporting facility. This project is conceived to begin meeting that requirement.”

Phelps’ LLC is in talks to acquire the site, which sits on undeveloped land between West Main…